Switzerland vs Bosnia prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Switzerland vs Bosnia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, June 18

Kick-off 8pm

Venue SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Stage of Competition Group B

TV channel ITV1

There is all to play for in Group B after all four teams salvaged a point from the first round of matches.

Sectional favourites Switzerland conceded an injury-time equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Qatar and they will be seeking a response against Bosnia, who were much happier with their 1-1 stalemate against co-hosts Canada.

Bet Builder Switzerland vs Bosnia Thur, 18 June, 20:00 Johan Manzambi Player to Score Yes Both Teams to Score Switzerland Corner Match Bet £10 returns ≈ £72.44 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Switzerland vs Bosnia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Switzerland -1 on Asian handicap

2pts 39-40 bet365

Switzerland suffered a sting in the tail against Qatar but they can make amends by beating Bosnia in the first competitive game between the teams.

The Swiss were quarter-finalists at Euro 2024 and should show off their quality against Bosnia, who are the lowest-ranked European team in the competition.

Best player bet

Johan Manzambi to have an attempt on target

10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Switzerland vs Bosnia World Cup match preview

World Cups always generate surprise results and there was a shock in Santa Clara on Saturday night when Switzerland were held to a 1-1 draw by Qatar.

The Swiss have had time to dust themselves down and they can respond with a fairly comfortable victory over Bosnia, who have achieved a minor miracle by earning a seat at the party.

Bosnia secured their second World Cup appearance by upsetting the odds in playoff matches against Wales and Italy.

And they played the role of the underdog in their tournament opener against Canada, which took place in front of a partisan home crowd.

The Balkan outfit came through an early spell of Canadian pressure and got their noses in front with a well-worked near-post corner routine, but they were never able to exert any real control and paid the price when substitute Cyle Larin levelled the scores.

Taking a point from the Toronto test was a reasonable start for Sergej Barbarez's side, who will find themselves in the unusual position of being pre-match favourites for their matchday three contest against Qatar.

But while that clash may present an opportunity to play front-foot football, the Switzerland game could be a backs-to-the-wall affair.

Switzerland looked a bit stunned at the conclusion of the opening match, which had promised so much before the late drama when Boualem Khoukhi's header was deflected into the roof of the net.

And their reaction was understandable after a contest they had totally dominated, firing 26 shots to six, recording 3.24 expected goals to 0.76, and making 42 touches in the opposition box to eight.

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin may be reluctant to make wholesale changes but he does have some exciting options to consider, including Johan Manzambi and Fabian Rieder, who provided extra energy and quality in the second half.

Yakin would have preferred to have two more points on the board but his team are more than capable of winning the next two games and advancing as group winners.

The Swiss had a strong Euro 2024, reaching the quarter-finals before losing a penalty shootout to England.

And they put together an unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign, including a pair of comfortable wins over Sweden, who were beaten 2-0 in Stockholm and 4-1 in Geneva.

Given those exploits, it is easy to see why Switzerland were touted as potential dark horses for the World Cup.

They got off to a tough start but redemption may be on the cards against Bosnia, who could be dealt a heavy defeat.

Manzambi could make his mark

Bosnia showed up well in the physical exchanges against Canada, and centre-backs Nikola Katic and Tarik Muharemovic won plenty of aerial duels.

But they looked vulnerable against pace and movement from open play and there will be plenty of that from 20-year-old Swiss attacker Manzambi, who caught the eye against Qatar.

Manzambi came on after 65 minutes and registered a couple of shots, including a venomous long-range strike which whistled just past the post.

He should get at least as much exposure against Bosnia and looks a solid bet to post an effort on target.

Switzerland vs Bosnia World Cup Bet Builder tips

Johan Manzambi to score anytime

The powerful 20-year-old was an eye-catching substitute against Qatar and looks ready to take advantage of a potential first start of the tournament.

Both teams to score

Bosnia carried a threat against Canada and can have their say against the Swiss.

Switzerland to have the most corners

Switzerland bossed the corner count ten to three against Qatar and they should have more flag kicks than Bosnia.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Switzerland vs Bosnia

♦ Both sides have scored in six of Switzerland's last seven matches

♦ Switzerland have lost just one of their last 15 games

♦ The Swiss have opened the scoring in six of their last seven competitive fixtures

♦ Bosnia have scored in their last 12 competitive fixtures

♦ Three of Bosnia's last five defeats have been by a 2-1 scoreline

Switzerland vs Bosnia betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Switzerland 11-20 Bosnia 19-4 Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Switzerland vs Bosnia team news and predicted line-ups

Switzerland

Noah Okafor was nursing a minor calf injury before the tournament and was an unused substitute for the 1-1 draw with Qatar.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Rieder, Xhaka, Freuler; Manzambi, Embolo, Vargas.

Rest of squad: Amdouni, Amenda, Comert, Fassnacht, Itten, Jaquez, Jashari, Keller, Ndoye, Muheim, Mvogo, Okafor, Aebischer, Sow, Widmer.

Bosnia

Sead Kolasinac was forced off during the final stages against Canada and will have to be assessed. Haris Tabakaovic and Edin Dzeko were not risked in the opening game but could feature in some capacity against the Swiss.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Basic, Memic; Demirovic, Lukic.

Rest of squad: Alajbegovic, Bazdar, Burnic, Dzeko, Gigovic, Hadziahmetovic, Hadzikadunic, Jurkas, Mahmic, Malic, Mujakic, Radeeljic, Tabakovic, Zlomislic, Sunjic.

Read more:

Czech Republic vs South Africa prediction: 7-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Mexico vs South Korea prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Switzerland vs Bosnia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Switzerland vs Bosnia takes place on Thursday, June 18, and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Switzerland vs Bosnia being played?

The venue for the game is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

What TV channel is Switzerland vs Bosnia on?

ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.