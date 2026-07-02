Switzerland vs Algeria prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Switzerland vs Algeria World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, July 3

Kick-off 4am

Venue BC Place, Vancouver

Stage of competition Round of 32

TV BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Switzerland are into familiar territory by reaching the first knockout round of the World Cup – it's what happens next that worries them.

Five times since 1994 they have reached the knockouts and five times they have fallen at the first, a stat alone which should encourage Group J qualifiers Algeria to believe an upset could be in the Canadian air.

Bet Builder Switzerland vs Algeria Friday, 3 July, 04:00 Granit Xhaka To Have 2 Or More Tackles Johan Manzambi To Score Or Assist Over 7.5 Corners Corners Over/Under 7.5 £10 returns ≈ £59.38 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Switzerland vs Algeria betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Switzerland to win

1pt 21-20 general

Switzerland's knockout-stage hoodoo can't keep on going and this ought to be the year when they finally get one right.

Murat Yakin's men can back up impressive wins over Bosnia and Canada by seeing off an Algerian side who look easy enough to unlock at the back.

Best player bet

Manuel Akanji to make two or more tackles

11-10 Paddy Power

Switzerland vs Algeria World Cup match preview

Switzerland will put affections to one side as they end the World Cup dream of one of their own in Vancouver.

Vladimir Petkovic, the man who spent seven years at the Swiss helm, guiding them to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, has led Algeria to the last 32 in North America and into what is sure to be an emotional showdown with his country of birth.

Seven of the current Swiss squad were starters when Petkovic's Switzerland stunned France to reach the last eight six years ago, so Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji among others are sure to give their former boss a warm welcome.

But a soft spot for the former head coach does not extend to allowing him a path into the last 16.

Petkovic has done well to get Algeria to this stage but they have looked vulnerable, often sluggish, and if the Swiss play this correctly they can win tidily enough.

No side who reached the last 32 conceded more goals than Algeria, who are yet to keep a clean sheet.

And if we know anything about this Swiss side it is that almost by accident they have discovered an attacking framework that makes them a threat.

Young Freiburg ace Johan Manzambi was not a starter when the Swiss were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Qatar, and was still on the bench 72 minutes into their game against Bosnia which was heading for a 0-0 draw.

On he came, scored twice in a 4-1 win and went on to start, assist and score in the group-clinching 2-1 triumph over Canada.

What Switzerland lack in midfield creativity they make up for with electric pace in attack and that has to concern Algeria and could prove decisive.

Akanji a canny pick to put in the tackles

Algeria will ask questions of Switzerland's classy back four and that means Manuel Akanji will have tackles to make.

The Inter centre-back put in one tackle against Qatar, three against Bosnia and another couple against Canada.

Take the recently-departed Manchester City star to put in at least another couple in Vancouver.

Switzerland vs Algeria World Cup Bet Builder tips

Granit Xhaka to make two or more tackles

The midfield battleground is key in these relatively well-matched ties where Granit Xhaka can impose himself with at least a couple of big tackles.

Johan Manzambi to score or assist

With three goals and an assist, Freiburg flyer Johan Manzambi is the man to upset the Desert Foxes.

Over 7.5 corners

Switzerland's three matches have averaged 12 corners a time so even allowing for knockout tension we can expect at least eight here.

Pays out at 4.9-1 with Paddy Power



Key stats for Switzerland vs Algeria

♦ Switzerland have lost just one of their last 17 internationals

♦ Algeria have lost two of their last 21 matches stretching back over the past 12 months

♦ Both teams have scored in eight of Switzerland's last nine matches

♦ Algeria had the joint worst defence – seven goals conceded – of all 32 qualifiers

♦ Switzerland have reached the first knockout round six times in World Cups – but have yet to win one

Switzerland vs Algeria betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Switzerland 8-15 Algeria 6-4

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Switzerland Evs Algeria 3-1 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Switzerland vs Algeria team news and predicted line-ups

Switzerland

Murat Yakin's squad is healthy with 20-year-old frontman Johan Manzambi seemingly set for a second successive start. Michael Aebischer and Djibril Sow are fighting for the right midfield slot.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Kobel; Jaquez, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler, Vargas; Manzambi, Embolo.

Rest of squad: Mvogo, Keller, Widmer, Zakaria, Muheim, Comert, Amenda, Jashari, Sow, Fassnacht, Rieder, Ndoye, Okafor, Itten, Amdouni.

Algeria

Striker Mohammed Amoura could be available after a thigh injury. Luca Zidane will return in goal in place of Oussama Benbot.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Boudaoui, Bentaleb, Maza; Mahrez, Gouiri, Chaibi.

Rest of squad: Benbot, Mastil, Abada, Tougai, Hadjam, Belaid, Chergui, Zerrouki, Aouar, Titraoui, Moussa, Benbouali, Amoura, Ghedjemis, Boulbina.

Read more:

Spain vs Austria prediction: La Roja can roll on

Spain vs Austria World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Portugal vs Croatia prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

FAQs

When is Switzerland vs Algeria?

The World Cup round-of-32 fixture between Switzerland and Algeria will take place on Friday, July 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 4am BST.

Where is Switzerland vs Algeria being played?

Switzerland take on Algeria at BC Place in Vancouver.

Where can I watch Switzerland vs Algeria?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Switzerland vs Algeria on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.