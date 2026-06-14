Sweden vs Tunisia World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Sweden vs Tunisia World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue

Date Monday, June 15

Kick-off 3am

Venue Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico

Stage of Competition Group F

TV channel ITV1

The back door of the Nations League secured Sweden's ticket to the World Cup and they will hope to make the most of their good fortune by seeing off Tunisia in their Group F opener on Monday.

After a dismal qualification campaign, their fortunes have improved under former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter and while Tunisia cruised through their African qualifying group, they face a big step up in class in Monterrey.

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Sweden vs Tunisia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Sweden

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

The Nations League came to Sweden's rescue as they earned a playoff place despite winning none of their six World Cup qualifiers, and wins over Ukraine and Poland have given them renewed vigour.

The Swedes can start their Group F campaign on a winning note against Tunisia, who have struggled in recent encounters against European opposition.

Best player bet

Viktor Gyokeres to score

6-4 Hills, Betfair, Paddy Power

Sweden vs Tunisia World Cup match preview

Sweden can consider themselves among the luckiest teams to be at the World Cup and they should make the most of it by claiming three Group F points against Tunisia in Monterrey.

The Swedes failed to win any of their six qualifying matches and had to rely on their Nations League exploits to compete in the playoffs, where they took full advantage by beating Ukraine and Poland to earn their finals spot.

Graham Potter is the Sweden head coach having taken over from Jon Dahl Tomasson and he has steadily improved performances as he settles into the role.

Not only have they gained entry via the back door, but the draw has been kind to them too as an opening clash against Tunisia is one they should win if, as expected, they adopt a positive approach with tougher tasks against the Netherlands and Japan on the horizon.

Tunisia dropped just two points in their ten qualifying matches but Namibia, Liberia, Malawi, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome and Principe are not among the international football powerhouses – none of them is ranked inside Fifa's top 100.

Their surprise win against France four years ago when Didier Deschamps rested most of his big guns has been the only occasion in their last 12 games that they have beaten European opposition.

They also displayed their limitations by losing 5-0 to Belgium in last Saturday's friendly, so they look to be up against it.

Fortune has favoured Sweden and they should be able to take advantage and get off to a winning start.

Gyokeres can shine on the biggest stage

Should everything go right for Sweden, Viktor Gyokeres looks set to be at the heart of the action.

A return of 14 league goals was not bad for his first season at Arsenal but he will still feel he has something to prove after the big numbers he returned before his move from Sporting Lisbon.

He has been used sparingly by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in the final few weeks of the season, which means he comes into the tournament relatively fresh and ready to prove a point.

His form looks good, though, as a goal in last week's friendly against Greece followed a scoring effort against Poland and a hat-trick in the win over Ukraine.

Gyokeres can open his World Cup account at the first attempt.

Sweden vs Tunisia World Cup Bet Builder tips

Yasin Ayari to register an assist

The Brighton midfielder could find some space on the Swedish right and can provide the ammunition for the two strikers, having registered an assist in three of his last five league games and in the playoff success over Poland.

Hannibal Mejbri to be booked

The Burnley midfielder found his way into the book ten times in the Clarets' ill-fated return to the Premier League last season and it would not be a surprise if he was carded in his first appearance at this year's tournament.

Lucas Bergvall two or more fouls

The Tottenham midfielder committed four fouls in his most recent start for Spurs against Sunderland and he could overstep the mark on this big occasion.

Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Sweden vs Tunisia

♦ Both teams have scored in each of Sweden's last six matches

♦ Five of Sweden's last six games have featured at least four goals

♦ Tunisia have failed to score in each of their last three outings

♦ The north Africans have won just one of their 12 games against European opposition at the World Cup

♦ Tunisia have scored more than once in just four of their 18 World Cup finals matches

Sweden vs Tunisia betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Sweden 9-10 Tunisia 10-3 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Sweden vs Tunisia team news and predicted line-ups

Sweden

Gabriel Gudmundsson has been struggling with a virus but hopes are high that he will be available.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Svensson, Bergvall, Kallstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak.

Subs: Stroud, Smith, Starfelt, Johannsson, Ekdal, Zeneli, Sema, Svanberg, Bernhardsson, Elanga, Nygren, Nilsson, Ali.

Tunisia

The Tunisians are reportedly at full strength but changes may be made following their 5-0 defeat to Belgium in last Saturday's friendly.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Dahmen; Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi; Khedira, Skhiri; Achouri, Mejbri, Saad; Chaouat.

Subs: Arous, Ben Hmida, Neffati, Rekik, Chikhaoui, Ben Slimane, Mahmoud, Gharbi, Ben Ouanes, Mastouri, Ayari, Elloumi, Tounekti.

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FAQs

When is Sweden vs Tunisia at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Sweden vs Tunisia takes place on Monday, June 15 and kicks off at 3am BST.

Where is Sweden vs Tunisia being played?

The venue for the game is Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico.

What TV channel is Sweden vs Tunisia on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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