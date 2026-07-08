Steve Davies: Why I'm optimistic World Cup run-in won't give football a bad name

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Just ten days to go and Livin' On A Prayer can finally and rightfully be returned where it came from in the karaoke abyss.

Just ten days and then we can finally sit down, breathe, put the kettle on and ask ourselves what on earth has just happened.

Eight teams, barring some White House rule tweak, go to post over the next four days with just the semis, the final and that other game to follow.

And then this most extraordinary, this weirdest, this almost absurd pageant of international football will be over, a World Cup like none before and hopefully none after will have run its bizarre course.

As the New Jersey poet laureate and thousands more crooned, we can make it I swear.

Despite all of the controversies, maybe in part because of them, the tournament has still managed to be remarkably compelling and hopefully the four quarter-finals will - I was going to say live up to the hype, but nothing can quite match the hype being shovelled on pretty much every aspect of this circus.

How about, hopefully the quarter-finals will be good?

France and Morocco kick it off four years after they met in the semis in Qatar and if there is any justice the French will win because they are the best team in the competition and would be worthy world champs.

Argentina and Switzerland sign off the card in the early hours of Sunday morning and again if there's any justice (and if I'm to stay firmly on track to end the tournament appreciably richer than when it started, which is surely tantamount to the same thing) the Swiss will win.

The Egyptians might wonder whether this one's a done deal but I need to disagree.

In between the bookends are a pair of all-European tussles as Spain take on Belgium before England and Norway meet in Miami.

That leaves the intriguing possibility of four European nations contesting the semi-finals for the sixth time.

There is also a Golden Boot race to be won which is certainly interesting from a betting perspective with probably more cash than ever riding on a top-scorer market.

Better people than me will know whether I'm right or not, but has there been a top-scorer race in World Cup history with four such world-class strikers at 8-1 or shorter going into the last eight?

Anyway let's be clear, the Golden Boot is the post-script - winning the World Cup is very much the main event.

And the potential is unquestionably there for four quarter-finals which light up the tournament even allowing for the inevitable VAR rick, conspiracy accusation or possible presidential decree which detract from the fun. Or I don't know, maybe add to it. I think I've lost a grip on what football normal looks like over the past four weeks.

As for the tips, France 3-0, Spain on pens, England 2-0, Switzerland also on penalties, and Tommy to get his job back at the docks.

Read more:

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Alex Wrigley: High altitude and the record books are against them, but should England fear the Azteca?

Steve Palmer: It is best to shield vulnerable eyes as England return to the bowels of hell

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