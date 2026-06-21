Steve Davies: Purring over the performances of future World Cup record-breaker Kylian Mbappe

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Bucket-listers, those with a hankering to do incredible things before they die, might legitimately be unimpressed with this but I'm happy to say I ticked off a couple of notable firsts this week.

I mean we're not talking scuba diving with the Pope here, but first off I woke up after a good night's sleep to watch live a football game that was taking place on the previous evening which felt, if not mindbending, slightly odd.

Austria versus Jordan was the spat in question, marked up on the calendar on Monday, beamed into my living room on Tuesday, further proof that these are indeed strange times we live in. Or it was just something to do with time zones.

This daftest of World Cups is the tournament that just keeps on giving. Hydration breaks, ref-cams, red cards for doing nothing wrong (take a bow Miguel Almiron), trying to make sense of the magnificent Olivier Giroud. Now time zones. I would blame someone but I don't know who or indeed what time it is where they live.

Anyhow, my second first was watching a France game live in the company of a Frenchman.

I mean I didn't put an ad in the paper; I know the man. He brought the fine wine and anti-English vitriol, I supplied the pretzels and a good night was had by all, Joel able to celebrate a French win, me able to celebrate backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

But the real highlight, financial gains to one side, was delighting in the magic provided by Kylian Mbappe.

I have marvelled at some fabulous footballers in the flesh in my time, the likes of Maradona, Stoichkov, Gazza and Neil Shipperley, but Mbappe truly is a class apart in my humble opinion.

Of course, he's frustrating when he goes through those classic can't-be-bothered moments that so define both him and his country. Insouciance is a French word after all.

But when he wants to turn on the burners, when he wants to remind everyone of just what a precocious talent he is, the man is simply poetry in motion.

Tonight the record for most goals in World Cup history could well be beaten, Miroslav Klose's haul of 16 set to be surpassed by Lionel Messi, who is level with the German after his hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria.

Messi needs to find the net against Austria - no certainty, admittedly, and I'd far rather be laying the champs than backing the wee man to score - and the gushing hyperbole will rain down upon him like ticker-tape at the Estadio River Plate. And he'll deserve every plaudit.

But Mbappe's time to outgun the great man will come. The wonderfully arrogant Frenchman has 14 World Cup goals to his name after his double against Senegal and number 15, maybe 16, maybe more, could come tonight in his side's second game against Iraq, the sort of tie in which he could truly have a field day.

And barring something unforeseen he'll be back in four years’ time, and again four years after that, to dazzle, delight, shrug, smile, score goals and break records.

Unless France and Argentina meet later in the tournament this could be the last time Messi and Mbappe share top billing on the same international night, and that's even allowing for time zones. Well worth staying up for.

Check out our World Cup tips:

France vs Iraq prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Argentina vs Austria prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Jordan vs Algeria prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Norway vs Senegal prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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