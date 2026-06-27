Steve Davies: Flawed format adds to chances of knockout upsets

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Someone has pointed out online that 44 years ago, Italy finished group runners-up at the World Cup in Spain without a win to their name and went on to lift the trophy.

It was meant to be witty – if Italy can do it, then so too can Cape Verde. It wasn't. Like so much at this World Cup, it simply made me cross.

Cross but not raging. The remark was probably well meant by someone who watches Eurovision, has a half-and-half scarf and thinks Fantasy League points are more important than actual league points, so we can dismiss it as a bit of harmless frivolity.

And anyway, it's been too hot to rage and my mood has lifted now that we've whittled the tournament down from 603 countries to 602, or however many are left, and can get on with the serious business of penalty shootouts, or knockout matches as we used to call them.

I'm not even angry with VAR at these finals on the grounds that its application – or lack of it – is so random, so surreal, so beyond belief that it has become one great big hilarious joke.

Gianni Infantino was hell-bent on turning this World Cup into a circus, and the clown who runs our beautiful game has certainly put smiles on our faces, if for all the wrong reasons.

So, enough agitation. Cape Verde shouldn't be anywhere near a World Cup knockout stage but they are and that's music to the ears of Lionel Messi, who has been hand-wrapped a few more goals to add to his record haul when Argentina take them to the cleaners in Miami.

Argentina's favourable draw increases the chances of Lionel Messi adding to his record tally of World Cup goals Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Then he can go on to add even more when the champions dismantle either Australia or Egypt in the last 16. Shall we just hand him the trophy now and we can all get back to the beach?

Notwithstanding the fact that my life-changing bets on Switzerland and Ivory Coast are still running – listen, if Cape Verde can reach the last 32, Breel Embolo can be a World Cup winner – there are any number of games well worth tuning in to.

Brazil versus Japan jumps off the coupon. The idea that the mighty Selecao should be as big as 7-10 against an Asian side tells us plenty about what an average bunch this Brazilian group is but a lot more about how impressive the Japanese have become.

The same goes for Netherlands against Morocco, a hugely intriguing contest where the Dutch are 6-5 chances, unthinkable a decade or so ago.

In both cases, the favourites look lays and then there's a nagging sense that great showmen France will throw in one of their can't-be-bothered moments and get tucked up by Sweden, who will go on to win the tournament, beating Cape Verde on penalties in the final after a 0–0 draw.

And future generations will ask how on earth can a side who finished bottom of their qualifying group without a win to their name go on to be crowned world champions.

You rule out nothing in the Land of the Free and it would be almost fitting if this game-changing World Cup got the most extraordinary of winners.

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