Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Monday, June 15

Kick-off 5pm

Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Stage of Competition Group H

TV channel ITV1

Spain conquered Europe two years ago and they get their bid to rule the world under way on Monday when they take on Cape Verde at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

La Roja are favourites to win the World Cup and the odds suggest they can make light work of debutants Cape Verde in their opening fixture.

Bet Builder Spain vs Cape Verde Mon, 15 June, 17:00 Spain Alternative Handicaps 2 Mikel Oyarzabal To Score Or Assist Logan Costa Player To Commit 2 Or More Fouls £10 returns ≈ £67.25 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Spain vs Cape Verde betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ferran Torres to score at any time

2pts 5-6 bet365

Ferran Torres scored twice as Spain routed Costa Rica 7-0 in their World Cup opener four years ago and the Barcelona forward could get on the scoresheet against Cape Verde.

Torres, who averaged a goal every 123 minutes in La Liga in 2025-26, is likely to start in the absence of club teammate Lamine Yamal, and he can make the most of his opportunity.

Best player bet

Logan Costa to be booked

15-4 bet365

Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup match preview

Spain have failed to make it past the round of 16 at a World Cup since lifting the trophy for the first time in 2010, but expectations are high this time around following their Euro 2024 success.

La Roja swept all before them – including England in the final – to conquer Europe two years ago, so it is no surprise that they are favourites with the bookmakers to go all the way this summer.

Luis de la Fuente has lost just two of his 42 games as Spain boss and a talented and balanced squad will prove tough to beat in North America.

However, we are unlikely to receive any clues as to whether they are the right favourites yet, as their opener comes against World Cup debutants Cape Verde, who are unlikely to pose much of a challenge for the European champions.

The Blue Sharks topped their qualifying section ahead of Cameroon but they are as short as 2-7 to be grouped at their maiden World Cup.

A couple of morale-boosting 3-0 wins over Serbia and Bermuda will inspire confidence they can make a mockery of those odds, although a deeper dive into those victories suggests they may simply have created a false dawn.

Bermuda are 100 places below Cape Verde in the Fifa rankings and that result cannot be regarded as a suitable warm-up for a clash against the tournament favourites.

The win over Serbia is more impressive. However, the average age of the Serbian starting 11 was just 23, so it was anything but a full-strength Eagles side swallowed up by the Blue Sharks.

To say the difficulty ramps up against Spain would be an understatement and this should be straightforward for La Roja.

The one bit of good news for Cape Verde comes on the injury front as Lamine Yamal, one of the world's best players, is unlikely to be risked as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

The bad news is his replacement, Ferran Torres, is in top form and will be eager to make the most of his opportunity.

Torres arrives at the World Cup after a 2025-26 season which saw him net 16 La Liga goals and dislodge Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona's main striker.

He is equally dangerous when playing on the right, too, where he played when scoring twice in Spain's last World Cup opener, a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica.

La Roja are unlikely to post such an eye-catching scoreline this time but one constant is likely to remain – Torres' name on the scoresheet.

Costa could struggle against familiar faces

As the only man in the squad to ply his trade in a top-five European league, Cape Verde will be hoping Logan Costa can help them put up a fight against Spain on their World Cup debut.

The problem, though, is that the Villarreal defender has struggled with injury all season, playing just twice in La Liga, and that rustiness could lead to a few clumsy challenges from the Blue Sharks' best centre-back.

Costa was booked once in six qualifying appearances as well as six times in his last full season with Toulouse, so he is no stranger to a referee's book and is worth backing to have his name taken in Atlanta.

Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup Bet Builder tips

Spain -2 handicap

La Roja won their last World Cup opener 7-0 and four of their five qualifying victories came by at least three goals.

Mikel Oyarzabal to score or assist

The Real Sociedad forward has made the striker spot his own, with 12 goals and five assists in his last 11 Spain appearances showing precisely why.

Logan Costa to commit two or more fouls

The Villarreal defender has returned from injury only recently and faces a tough task against Spain's dynamic front three.

Pays out at 5.72-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Spain vs Cape Verde

♦ Spain have lost just twice in 42 games under Luis de la Fuente, winning 31 times

♦ Cape Verde's last five matches have seen a goal scored in the first half

♦ Ferran Torres averaged a goal every 123 minutes in La Liga this term

♦ The Barcelona forward has 24 goals in 57 Spain caps

♦ Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in 14 of La Roja's last 17 games

Spain vs Cape Verde betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Spain 1-16 Cape Verde 22-1 Draw 12-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Spain vs Cape Verde team news and predicted line-ups

Spain

Key wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are back in training but are unlikely to start. Victor Munoz is also a doubt after missing the friendly win over Peru.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Torres, Oyarzabal, Baena.

Subs: Pubill, Grimaldo, Garcia, Porro, Merino, Gavi, Olmo, Pino, Zubimendi, Williams, Yamal, Munoz, Iglesias.

Cape Verde

The Blue Sharks have no injury concerns. Dailon Livramento is expected to lead the line while Villarreal defender Logan Costa will be key to keeping Spain as quiet as possible.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Diney, Paolo; K Pina, D Duarte; J Cabral, Monteiro, Mendes; Livramento.

Subs: Stopira, Pico, S Cabral, W Pina, Pires, Rodrigues, L Duarte, Semedo, Arcanjo, Varela, Benchimol, Semedo, Da Costa.

Read more:

Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Belgium vs Egypt World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Iran vs New Zealand World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

FAQs

When is Spain vs Cape Verde at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Spain vs Cape Verde takes place on Monday, June 15 and kicks off at 5pm BST.

Where is Spain vs Cape Verde being played?

The venue for the game is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

What TV channel is Spain vs Cape Verde on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.