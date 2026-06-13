Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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World Cup debutants Cape Verde will be full of mixed emotions ahead of their opener. The Blue Sharks will be feeling proud and excited, but the enormity of their task won't escape them, either.

Spain were made outright favourites for the 2026 World Cup and Cape Verde are in for an extreme test.

La Roja routed Costa Rica 7-0 in the opening game in Qatar and while they may not be quite so ruthless this time, they still look set to cruise to victory in Atlanta on Monday.

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Spain vs Cape Verde Bet Builder

Spain -2 handicap

Unsurprisingly, Spain are strong favourites for this clash. Some firms have them as short as 1-12 to pick up three points, so it is best to get creative when backing them to win.

Fitness concerns surrounding wingers as good as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams would usually temper enthusiasm in backing a team to win big. However, this is a deep La Roja squad and the supporting cast should have enough to spoil Cape Verde's World Cup debut and then some.

Pedri, Rodri and Fabian Ruiz should provide creativity from midfield while Alex Baena and Ferran Torres are capable deputies for Williams and Yamal.

Four of Spain's five qualifying wins came by at least three goals and they should dispatch the Blue Sharks with ease.

Mikel Oyarzabal to score or assist

Torres and Baena are threats in their own right but in the absence of Yamal and Williams, there is no denying that Mikel Oyarzabal is Spain's most dangerous player.

The Real Sociedad forward enjoyed an excellent La Liga campaign, scoring 15 goals and setting up four more, and he should enjoy a much better World Cup debut than Cape Verde.

Oyarzabal has carried his form into the international game, too, netting 12 goals and providing five assists in his last 11 Spain appearances, making him one of the most red-hot strikers at the tournament.

Logan Costa to commit two or more fouls

Key to stopping Spain from running riot will be Logan Costa, the sole Blue Shark playing in one of Europe's top five leagues.

The Villarreal defender looked promising in his first La Liga season but injuries limited him to just two appearances this time around, with that rustiness likely to see him struggle against a dynamic La Roja front three.

Costa has committed a 3.9 fouls per 90 minutes since moving to Spain and some familiar faces look set to cause him trouble once again.

Pays 5.72-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Spain vs Cape Verde Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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