Spain vs Belgium World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds 

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Spain have shown very few signs of weakness and will be aiming for a fifth straight win and a sixth successive clean sheet as they prepare to lock horns with Belgium in an all European quarter-final tie at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Another major title is in the sights of La Roja, who became European champions for the fourth time with their 2-1 triumph over England almost two years ago.

The quest for glory is more of a rarity for the Belgians, whose best efforts at a World Cup were runs to the semi-finals in 1986 and 2018.

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Best Spain vs Belgium Bet Builder

Spain to win before extra-time

Spain have advanced to the quarter-finals in a fairly comfortable fashion and they could make fairly light work of the Belgians, who they have beaten in each of the last five meetings between the teams.

Luis de la Fuente's side started off with an uncertain 0-0 draw against Cape Verde which drew plenty of criticism due to the lack of intensity and urgency on display.

However, La Roja learned plenty from the experience and showed a more ruthless, focused approach in the games that followed.

De La Fuente has a settled side and knowledge of his best eleven gives him the edge over Belgium's head coach Rudi Garcia, who has several selection dilemmas.

Belgium benched star names Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku against the USA and gave a much better performance as they ran out 4-1 winners, but they face a stiffer task against Spain and may struggle to find a winning formula.

Mikel Oyarzabal to score any time

Spain's greatest strength is the quality and depth of their midfield options, including Arsenal's Mikel Merino, who was a scoring substitute against Portugal.

La Roja are have fewer top quality players in attack, but their superb approach play is a massive help to regular central striker Mikel Oyarzabal, who has scored four of their nine tournament goals.

By the conclusion of the round of 16, Oyarzabal had registered 19 goal attempts, putting him co-third with Harry Kane and Luis Diaz on that particular metric.

The 29-year-old is the biggest threat to a suspect Belgian defence and looks overpriced to add to his tournament tally.

Nicolas Raskin to be carded

Belgium have had a better balanced midfield since bringing Nicolas Raskin into the side.

The Rangers player is ultra-competitive and caught the eye as a substitute in the fightback against Senegal and as a starter against USA, when he supplied the assist for Charles De Ketelaere's deadlock-breaking goal.

Raskin is enjoys a tackle and has committed five fouls at the World Cup despite his limited minutes.

He will be at the forefront of efforts to disrupt Spanish attacks and looks a solid selection for a booking.

Pays 6-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Spain vs Belgium Bet Builder FAQs

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