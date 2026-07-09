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Spain vs Belgium prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Spain vs Belgium in the quarter-finals at the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at SoFi Stadium.
Spain vs Belgium World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Friday, July 10
Kick-off 8pm
Venue SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Stage of Competition Quarter-finals
TV channel BBC One
Spain have progressed to the World Cup quarter-finals without conceding a goal and they will be banking on another disciplined performance as they seek to get the better of Belgium at SoFi Stadium.
Luis de la Fuente's European champions are three steps away from adding a second major title in two years, but they will have respect for the Belgians, who are on an 18-match unbeaten streak.
Spain vs Belgium betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Spain -1 on Asian handicap
2pts 21-20 bet365
Spain have not lost a competitive game since a 2-0 loss away to Scotland towards the start of Euro 2024 qualifying and they should have too much quality, experience and resilience for Belgium.
Belgium have confounded the critics by reaching the last eight, but, for the most part, they have looked like a team in transition and are unlikely to seriously trouble La Roja, who have won the last five meetings between the two.
Best player bet
Lamine Yamal to assist a goal
13-5 Coral, Ladbrokes
Spain vs Belgium World Cup match preview
Spain left it late to make the breakthrough in their narrow success over Portugal, but they were comfortable 3-0 winners over Austria in the previous round and could enjoy a similar experience against Belgium, whose World Cup journey may be drawing to a close.
Reaching the last eight is a decent achievement for Belgium, who drew with Egypt and Iran during the group stages, and were heading for elimination in the round of 32 when trailing 2-0 to Senegal with five minutes of normal time left on the clock.
Belgian players were bracing themselves for a hail of criticism when the tide suddenly turned with two goals in four minutes from Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans, before progress was sealed with a penalty deep into extra-time.
And, after coming back from the brink against Senegal, Belgium went on to deliver by far their best performance of the tournament when cruising to a 4-1 victory over USA in the round of 16.
However, Rudi Garcia's side must raise the bar even higher if they are to become only the third Belgian side to advance to the World Cup's final four.
There has been a lot of talk, including from a few Belgian players, that their efforts against USA were inspired by a sense of injustice relating to the overturning of Folarin Balogun's suspension.
But Belgium's head coach Garcia should take a large share of the credit for making several bold selection calls, including the benching of Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne and starts for midfielder Nicolas Raskin and winger Dodi Lukebakio.
The Red Devils looked refreshed and re-energised and were able to power past a USA team who had gained a reputation for playing dynamic, high-intensity football.
However, they were also given a leg up by a poor performance from the Stars and Stripes, who looked a shadow of the side who had won so much respect since the start of the tournament.
Belgium showed enough composure and quality to cash in on some really poor USA defending, but they are unlikely to receive comparable gifts from Spain, who have just set a record for six successive World Cup clean sheets.
Spain are a well organised side who make very few defensive errors.
But one of the main reasons behind the succession of shutouts is their front-foot, possession-based approach which allows them to spend the majority of the time attacking the opposition goal.
They are a mature, technically-gifted side who have taken confidence from going all the way at Euro 2024.
There was calmness to their approach in the Euro 2024 final against England when they refused to be ruffled by Cole Palmer's equalising goal, and there were no signs of panic during Monday's round-of-16 clash against Portugal, which was tied at 0-0 at the 90-minute mark.
Luis de la Fuente's side have the mental toughness to see them through difficult situations, but they often dismantle opposition with the sheer quality of their football and could have one of those more straightforward experiences against Belgium, who may taste defeat for the first time since March 2025.
Lively Lamine can lend a hand
While several star players have shone at the 2026 World Cup, Lamine Yamal has had a fairly modest impact.
Yamal was short of peak fitness at the start of the tournament and had to wait until the second match to make his first start.
Yamal's tenth-minute strike against the Saudis is his only goal contribution, although there are signs that his influence is growing.
By the end of the round-of-16 matches, Yamal had delivered 26 crosses, putting him joint-seventh on that metric alongside Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.
The 18-year-old is getting plenty of service into the penalty area and his first assist of the tournament could be on its way.
Spain vs Belgium World Cup Bet Builder tips
Spain to win in 90 minutes
Spain have reached the final eight in a fairly comfortable fashion and they can see off Belgium without need of extra-time or penalties.
Mikel Oyarzabal to score at any time
The four-goal forward is having an excellent tournament and looks the man most likely to break Belgian resistance.
Nicolas Raskin to be carded
Robust midfielder Raskin plays on the edge and looks a solid bet for a booking.
Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power
Click to read the full details of Dan's Spain vs Belgium Bet Builder
Key stats for Spain vs Belgium
♦ Spain have won nine of their last 11 fixtures against Belgium
♦ La Roja have kept clean sheets in ten of their last 11 competitive games
♦ Seven of Spain's last nine matches have featured fewer than four goals
♦ Spain have started the scoring in 22 of their last 24 matches
♦ Belgium have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight competitive games
Spain vs Belgium betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|To qualify
|Odds
|Spain
|3-10
|Belgium
|5-2
|Match betting (90 mins)
|Odds
|Spain
|8-13
|Belgium
|9-2
|Draw
|29-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Spain vs Belgium team news and predicted line-ups
Spain
There are doubts over Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams, who haven't featured since the 1-0 victory over Uruguay. Victor Munoz is yet to feature but has returned to training.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Merino, Alex Baena; Oyarzabal.
Rest of squad: E Garcia, J Garcia, Grimaldo, Borja Iglesias, Munoz, Dani Olmo, Pino, Llorente, Pubill, Gavi, Raya, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Zubimendi.
Belgium
Amadou Onana has suffered a long-term injury but Zino Debast is back in training. Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are available.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Raskin; Trossard, Vanaken, Doku; De Ketelaere.
Rest of the squad: De Winter, Debast, Fernandez-Pardo, Witsel, Lammens, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Lukebakio, Theate, Meunier, Penders, Saelemaekers, Seys, Moreira
Read more:
Spain vs Belgium World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
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FAQs
When is Spain vs Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Spain vs Belgium takes place on Friday, July 10, and kicks-off at 8pm BST.
Where is Spain vs Belgium being played?
The venue for the game is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
What TV channel is Spain vs Belgium on?
BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.
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