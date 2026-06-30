Spain vs Austria World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Spain vs Austria World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, July 2

Kick-off 8pm

Venue SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel BBC One

Spain suffered penalty shootout losses to Russia and Morocco in their last two World Cup knockout matches and they be will aiming to wipe away those memories by targeting a decisive victory over Austria in the round-of-32 tie at SoFi Stadium in California.

Progress to this point has been reasonably smooth for the Spanish, who followed a shock 0-0 draw against Cape Verde with wins over Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0).

But they will have full respect for Austria, who came back from the brink at the weekend when Sasa Kalajdzic scored an injury-time goal in their dramatic 3-3 draw against Algeria.

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Best Spain vs Austria Bet Builder

Mikel Oyarzabal to score at any time

Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal was prominent in the pre-tournament World Cup Golden Boot betting with only Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi priced up at shorter odds, although he has some ground to make up after netting just twice during the group phase.

However, Oyarzabal has registered 11 shots – more than any other player in Group H – and could be more of a threat as the tournament progresses.

Every striker is dependent on service and Oyarzabal's goalscoring potential is likely to rise as a consequence of Lamine Yamal's increasing influence on the tournament.

Yamal assisted 11 La Liga goals last season, putting him top of the tree on that particular metric.

The 18-year-old looks sharper with every outing this summer and should attract plenty of attention from Austrian defenders. There may be extra space elsewhere and Oyarzabal could be the man to take advantage.

Austria to receive the most cards

Austria are leading Spain four to two on the tournament card count and that gap may be about to increase.

The fixture is likely to feel like a final for Austria, who have not featured in a World Cup knockout contest since their run to the semi-finals in 1954.

Ralf Rangnick's side will be fired up and prepared to push the boundaries in their efforts to reach the round of 16.

But a more calculated and composed approach can be expected of Spain, who kept their cool despite being involved in a highly physical contest with Uruguay in their final Group H fixture.

Xaver Schlager to be shown a card

Austria's card recipients do not include midfielder Xaver Schlager, who has somehow escaped the attention of referees despite a string of combative performances.

The RB Leipzig player has committed six fouls, more than any other player in Group J.

Schlager is sure to be at the forefront of attempts to disrupt a highly technical Spanish midfield and his good fortune may be about to run out.

Pays 10-1 with Paddy Power

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Spain vs Austria Bet Builder FAQs

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A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

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