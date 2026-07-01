Spain vs Austria World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Spain vs Austria World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, July 2

Kick-off 8pm

Venue SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel BBC One

Spain are have eased through to the knockout rounds without a great deal of fanfare but they are warm favourites to defeat Austria at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Iberians are unbeaten since March 2024 and their consistency makes them tough opposition to Das Team, who were runners-up to Argentina in Group J.

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Spain vs Austria betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Spain to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 20-21 BoyleSports

Spain have been building nicely since their shock goalless draw against Cape Verde and they should prove too strong for Austria, who have been slightly fortunate to make it this far.

There are a few injuries in the Spanish camp but they came through a physical test against Uruguay and have the tools to cope with an Austrian side who look shaky at the back and lack elite-level attacking players.

Best player bet

Marcos Llorente over 0.5 assists

11-2 bet365

Spain vs Austria World Cup match preview

Spain cruised through the World Cup group stage without conceding any goals and their solid defence can lay the foundation for a victory over Austria, who look set to struggle in their first World Cup knockout fixture since 1954.

High expectations come with the territory for La Roja, who have developed a nasty habit of falling short on the game's biggest stage.

Incredibly, the last time Spain won a World Cup knockout match was in the 2010 final when Andres Iniesta ended their quest for global glory with the decisive goal in a 1-0 extra-time triumph over the Netherlands.

But their defence of the trophy concluded after a group stage exit at Brazil 2014, and round-of-16 exits followed in 2018 and 2022 after painful penalty shootout losses to Russia and Morocco.

However, Spain returned to the winners podium in the 2023 Nations League and at Euro 2024 and they are approaching their tie against Austria on a 32-match unbeaten run.

Spain's consistency is a credit to head coach Luis de la Fuente, who finds a way forward despite a scarcity of top-class attacking options.

Emerging talent Lamine Yamal is Spain's most exciting attacking player, although he arrived at the tournament short of match fitness having worked his way back from a hamstring injury.

Yamal has been building up his minutes since coming off the bench in the goalless draw against Cape Verde, but he seems to be getting better with each game and could be ready to play his best football when his country needs it most.

Spain passed their toughest test of the group phase with last weekend's 1-0 triumph over Uruguay, who were highly physical in their desperate attempts to stay in the tournament.

And that match should serve as handy preparation for the Austria contest, which has the potential to be another hard-fought affair.

Austria saved themselves with the last action of their 3-3 draw against Algeria when substitute Sasa Kalajdzic headed the goal which sealed their progress to the round of 32.

But they were far from fully convincing over the course of the group stage and were especially ineffective in their 2-0 loss to Argentina, where they mustered just one shot on target and finished with a modest total of 0.5 expected goals.

Taking on Spain will be an equally difficult challenge and the Austrians may struggle to avoid another defeat.

Llorente can continue to create

Spain like to get their full-backs forward and were rewarded for this strategy against Uruguay when Marcos Llorente burst down the right and supplied the cross for Alex Baena's match-winning goal.

Llorente has averaged two key passes per game, which was second highest in Group H behind Uruguay's Maxi Araujo.

The Atletico Madrid player contributed four La Liga assists for his club last season and his creative quality could be a key factor against Austria.

Spain vs Austria World Cup Bet Builder tips

Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime

Oyarzabal netted twice in the 4-0 success over Saudi Arabia and looks ready to add to his tally.

Austria to receive the most cards

Austria are leading Spain four to two on the card count and that gap may be about to increase.

Xaver Schlager to be shown a card

The RB Leipzig midfielder has committed six fouls without being booked but his good fortune may be about to run out.

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

Read more on our Spain vs Austria Bet Builder

Key stats for Spain vs Austria

♦ Spain have won six of their last eight games against Austria

♦ La Roja are unbeaten in 32 matches

♦ Spain have kept clean sheets in eight of their last nine competitive games

♦ Only two of Spain's last seven games have featured more than three goals

♦ Austria have kept just one clean sheet in their last six competitive fixtures

Spain vs Austria betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Spain 1-7 Austria 9-2

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Spain 1-3 Austria 15-2 Draw 17-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Spain vs Austria team news and predicted line-ups

Spain

There are doubts over Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams, who sustained injuries during the 1-0 victory over Uruguay. Victor Munoz is yet to feature.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Lamine Yamal, Merino, Alex Baena; Oyarzabal.

Rest of squad: E Garcia, J Garcia, Grimaldo, Borja Iglesias, Munoz, Dani Olmo, Pino, Porro, Pubill, Gavi, Raya, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Zubimendi.

Austria

Stefan Posch continues to feature despite a broken jaw and Austria have a full squad to select from.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): A Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X Schlager; Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer; Arnautovic.

Rest of squad: Affengruber, Chukwuemeka, Danso, Friedl, Gregoritsch, Grillitsch, Kalajdzic, Ljubicic, Pentz, Prass, Schopf, Svoboda, Wanner, Wiegele, Wimmer.

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FAQs

When is Spain vs Austria at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Spain vs Austria takes place on Thursday, July 2, and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Spain vs Austria being played?

The venue for the game is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

What TV channel is Spain vs Austria on?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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