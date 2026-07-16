Spain vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Spain and Argentina are serial tournament winners but only one of them will be celebrating after the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The turn of the Millennium brought about a change of football fortunes for Spain, who won the 2010 World Cup and were crowned European champions in 2008, 2012 and 2024.

La Roja will be up against three-time World Cup winners and South American champions Argentina, who are aiming to become the third nation (alongside Italy and Brazil) to complete a successful defence of the trophy.

Best Spain vs Argentina Bet Builder

Lamine Yamal to score or assist

While several high-profile players have excelled at the World Cup, Spain's Lamine Yamal, 19, has fallen short of his best.

La Roja's head coach, Luis de la Fuente, has kept faith with the youngster and his patience may be rewarded with a match-winning performance in the biggest game of the lot.

Yamal was recovering from a hamstring injury in the weeks leading up to the tournament and had to be content with a substitute role in the tournament opener against Cape Verde.

The Spain star has started each of the subsequent six fixtures and made his most important contribution yet by winning the penalty for Mikel Oyarzabal's crucial opening goal against France.

Yamal's tournament statistics are modest with only one goal and no assists.

He was a key figure against France, when he came close on several occasions to breaking the offside trap and getting into dangerous areas.

The Barcelona man looks to be on the cusp of a big performance and could be the one to break Argentinian hearts.

Leandro Paredes to be shown a card

Argentina's physical approach to the match against England was epitomised by holding midfielder Leandro Paredes, who smashed into Jude Bellingham inside the first two minutes.

The feisty Boca Juniors midfielder seemed to relish carrying out a large portion of Argentina's dirty work but he was able to avoid sanction before being substituted in the 64th minute.

Paredes has committed umpteen fouls in each of his last two appearances and his physical approach could contribute to a second yellow card of the competition.

Under 3.5 goals

Spain have played some of the best football at the tournament but their performance against France was a reminder of how good they are at defending, too.

France went into the match with a star-studded attack of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola, but none of those individuals was able to make an impact.

La Roja defended superbly and were rewarded with a victory while keeping their sixth clean sheet of the tournament.

They face another tough challenge against a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina, who have scored in 14 successive matches.

But Spain are used to keeping things tight, irrespective of the opponent, and they can win a match that features no more than three goals.

Why this bet builder lands

Pays 13-2 with Paddy Power

For a player who scored one goal and provided four assists at his debut international tournament as a 16-year-old, Yamal's return of one goal is disappointing. He remains one of the world's best players, though, and it would be extremely fitting for him to step it up on the biggest stage of all.

Spain are expected to slow down the game and control possession, which should frustrate Leandro Paredes, who has seven yellow cards in 15 league appearances for Boca Juniors in 2026. That measured style should also keep the scoring tally low, so round out your Bet Builder by taking the under on goals.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more on the World Cup:

France vs England prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

France vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Spain vs Argentina Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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