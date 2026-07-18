Spain vs Argentina player specials: Mikel Oyarzabal might be the hero

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Best bets

Over 5.5 offsides

2pts 8-5 Hills

Lamine Yamal over 1.5 fouls

2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Pedro Porro to have a shot on target

1pt 7-2 bet365

Mikel Oyarzabal to score or assist

2pts 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Spain vs Argentina player specials

The European and South American champions meet in the World Cup final for the first time and it should be a clash of styles between Spain and Argentina.

La Roja have built their success on rock-solid defensive foundations, with a high line, counter-pressing and technical security allowing them to control matches by dominating possession.

Their South American counterparts will take a more physical approach, using a 4-4-2 formation with a narrow midfield to suffocate the centre of the pitch and open up pockets of space out wide for their talisman Lionel Messi.

Their attack runs through the 39-year-old as much as possible, but odds compilers aren't taking any risks with him.

Argentina have rarely dominated games. They were taken to extra-time by Cape Verde and Switzerland and had to come from behind to win in 90 minutes against Egypt and England.

That is a concern against a Spain side who have not trailed during this tournament, conceding just once and allowing only ten shots on target.

Argentina can go through the gears when they need to but it’s a hard task to do so against a team who limited the tournament’s best attacking unit, France, to just 0.31 expected goals in the semi-final.

Offsides

One aspect of Argentina’s semi-final win over England that will not be repeated in this game is their opponents dropping deep.

Spain’s high line has been crucial to their success, with goalkeeper Unai Simon ready to sweep up any balls over the top, and their offside trap is also working wonders.

Argentina have been flagged offside on 21 occasions, more than any other side at this tournament, the same total as Spain have caught the opposition offside at this World Cup.

Expect the assistant referees to be busy as both teams struggle to exploit the space behind their opponents’ defensive lines.

The line for offsides has been set at a low-looking 5.5, so back at least six offsides to be called.

Fouls

Spain star Lamine Yamal could receive extra attention from Argentina's defenders Credit: Getty Images

Another core aspect of Argentina’s strategy has been to rough up their opponents. Referees have been more lenient than normal in this tournament and Spain and Argentina have taken advantage.

Argentina committed 15 fouls against England and Spain’s Lamine Yamal could be the latest to suffer their heavy-handed tactics.

Spain’s star man can give it back though, as he is averaging just over two fouls committed per 90 minutes at this tournament, partly as a consequence of his team’s relentless pressing.

Yamal is not a player to shy away from a physical battle, so he looks a solid bet to commit two or more in this game.

Jude Bellingham was subjected to similar treatment against Argentina last time out. He committed three fouls while drawing four of his own.

Shots on target

With Argentina looking to flood the middle of the pitch to stop Spain’s dynamic midfielders, expect La Roja’s full-backs to be busy bombing forward.

Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro have been crucial attacking outlets for La Roja and with Yamal likely to be closely watched, that should give Porro more room to roam provided he has shaken off a knock.

The Tottenham right-back has had three shots on target in five games at this World Cup and is a tempting price to add to that tally.

Score or assist

Finally, Mikel Oyarzabal has been central to Spain’s attacking success at this World Cup and looks overpriced to score or assist in the final.

The 29-year-old has five goals and an assist in seven games and is La Roja’s penalty taker, so the odds against for the Euro 2024 final hero to score or assist looks too big.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more ahead of the World Cup final:

Spain vs Argentina prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

How Spain shut down the World Cup's most dangerous attacks

Tim Vickery: Expect dark arts and a Scaloni surprise as Argentina bid to disrupt Spain

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