South Korea vs Czech Republic World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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South Korea vs Czech Republic World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue

Date Friday, June 12

Kick-off 3am

Venue Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Stage of Competition Group A

TV channel ITV1

South Korea are making their 11th straight appearance at the World Cup and the Taeguk Warriors get their Group A campaign started with a showdown against the Czech Republic, who are returning to the big stage for the first time since 2006.

Co-hosts Mexico look the team to beat in the group but both teams will be hopeful of securing qualification as South Africa are also housed in their section.

South Korea vs Czech Republic betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Czech Republic draw no bet

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

In what looks set to be a tight affair, perhaps settled by a moment of quality, Czech Republic's strong defensive organisation and physical attributes could sway proceedings in their favour.

The Czechs excel especially at set pieces and that may make them the most likely victors against South Korea, who had an easy path through qualifying and have plenty to prove under Myung-Bo Hong's leadership.

Best player bet

Ladislav Krejci anytime goalscorer

9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

South Korea vs Czech Republic World Cup match preview

The hardiness of the true World Cup fanatic will be served its first test when South Korea meet Czech Republic in their Group A curtain-raiser in the early hours of Friday morning and it may not be the most entertaining contest.

With fixtures against co-hosts Mexico and South Africa to come, there is a chance that a draw would suit both parties and it could be an opening fixture settled by small margins.

The Taeguk Warriors have become World Cup regulars, featuring in every tournament since 1986, whereas the Czechs are returning for the first time since Germany in 2006.

Despite that consistency, there has been plenty of change for the Koreans, with Paulo Bento stepping down after the World Cup in Qatar and Jurgen Klinsmann lasting only a year in charge before being replaced by Myung-Bo Hong, who led them to an unbeaten qualifying campaign.

However, winning qualifying groups containing China and Jordan would have been the minimum expectation among South Korea supporters and as Hong endured a disappointing spell as manager in 2014, many were critical of his re-appointment due to a ponderous attacking approach in his previous reign.

March's friendly losses to Austria and Ivory Coast highlighted their limitations and there remains a reliance on talisman Heung-Min Son and Paris Saint-Germain's Kang-In Lee to carry the weight of expectation.

But the Czechs, who favour a disciplined and compact style under Miroslav Koubek, look well-suited to tournament football and that was evident as they came through playoff wins against Ireland and Denmark.

Repre needed penalties on both occasions to seal their World Cup spot but they have lost only two of their last 19 internationals and their physicality, with a focus on utilising their size at set pieces, could be the defining factor in what looks likely to be a cagey opener.

The Czechs might lack the individual quality of South Korea but in Patrik Schick they have a focal point to their attack and they are well balanced in defence and midfield, so may be able to frustrate their opponents.

Czech's set-piece strengths could come to fruition

Ladislav Krejci was confirmed as Czech Republic's new captain in March and he played a key role in their qualification for the World Cup, scoring in both playoff wins over Ireland and Denmark.

The Czech Republic's great strength is at set pieces - 11 of their 22 goals in qualifying came from dead-ball situations - and the focus on towering West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek allows Krejci to go undetected.

Although deployed in a back three, Krejci showed his ball-carrying qualities in a struggling Wolves team in the Premier League this season and he has five goals in just 27 caps.

South Korea vs Czech Republic World Cup Bet Builder suggestion

Czech Republic or draw double chance

The Czechs have lost only two of their last 19 internationals and their physical attributes and quality from dead-ball situations should serve them well.

Heung-Min Son to have three or more shots

The former Tottenham talisman remains South Korea's chief attacking threat and he racked up ten shots in their final two warm-up games against Trinidad & Tobago and El Salvador.

Vladimir Coufal to commit two or more fouls

The ex-West Ham right-back committed 33 fouls in 34 appearances for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this season and he is a regular card contributor for his country.

Pays out at 4.98-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for South Korea vs Czech Republic

♦ Czech Republic have lost only two of their last 19 internationals

♦ Eleven of Czech Republic's 22 goals in qualifying came from set pieces

♦ Five of South Korea's last seven games have gone under 2.5 goals

♦ Both teams have scored in only one of South Korea's last 15 internationals

♦ Czech Republic's Patrik Schick has 11 goals in his last 12 appearances for club and country

South Korea vs Czech Republic betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds South Korea 13-8 Czech Republic 15-8 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

South Korea vs Czech Republic team news and predicted line-ups

South Korea

Kang-In Lee and Jae-Sung Lee are expected to start alongside Heung-Min Son in the frontline but Stoke's Jun-Ho Bae must be assessed.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Seung-Gyu Kim; Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Tae-Hyeon Kim; Young-Woo Seol, In-Beom Hwang, Seung-Ho Paik, Tae-Seok Lee; Kang-In Lee, Heung-Min Son, Jae-Sung Lee.

Rest of the squad: Jens Castrop, Gi-Hyuk Lee, Wi-Je Cho, Jin-Seob Park, Moon-Hwan Kim, Hee-Chan Hwang, Jun-Ho Bae, Hyun-Jun Yang, Ji-Sung Eom, Jin-Gyu Kim, Hyeon-Gyu Oh, Gue-Sung Cho.

Czech Republic

Lukas Provod should get the nod over Adam Hlozek in attack, with Pavel Sulc providing support for striker Patrik Schick. Jan Kuchta could be eased back into action.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Darida, Zeleny; Provod, Sulc; Schick.

Rest of the squad: Doudera, Holes, Jurasek, Zima, Cerv, Sadilek, Sochurek, Sojka, Visinsky, Hlozek, Chory, Chytil, Kuchta.

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FAQs

When is South Korea vs Czech Republic at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

South Korea vs Czech Republic takes place on Friday, June 12 and kicks off at 3am BST.

Where is South Korea vs Czech Republic being played?

The venue for the game is Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

What TV channel is South Korea vs Czech Republic on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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