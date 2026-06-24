South Africa vs South Korea prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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South Africa vs South Korea World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, June 25

Kick-off 2am BST

Venue Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe

Stage of Competition Group Stage

TV channel BBC2 & BBC iPlayer

Brute strength takes on lightning pace in Guadalupe as South Africa and South Korea go toe to toe for the first time in their history.

A draw would take the Koreans into the knockout phase while South Africa need a first win of the finals to do likewise.

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South Africa vs South Korea betting tips & predictions

South Korea & over 1.5 Goals

1pt Evs Paddy Power

The rankings say South Korea are a cut above South Africa and expect Heung-min Son and colleagues to turn those numbers into a reality.

The Koreans have looked super sharp in their two games, despite losing one, while South Africa have looked super physical and will be hoping they can still bully their way into the last 32.

Best player bet

Khuliso Mudau over 1.5 fouls

5-1 bet365

South Africa vs South Korea World Cup match preview

South Korea are a solid performance away from the last 32 while South Africa need something better than that – and that might just play into the Asian side's hands.

South Korea's come-from-behind 2-1 success over the Czechs puts them on three points in Group A and needing only a draw to cement second spot.

South Africa, on the other hand, need a win and that changes the dynamics of how Hugo Broos' team approach this game.

They do boast competent wingers in Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko or wild card Relehobile Mofokeng and with the Korean wing-backs spending long periods in the Bafana Bafana half there will be space in behind.

And there is no doubt they looked better in the 1-1 draw against the Czechs playing with three up front than they did with five at the back in a tetchy 2-0 loss to Mexico.

The reality, however, is they may lack sufficient tools to hurt the Koreans – who definitely have plenty of ammo of their own.

Heung-min Son leads a dynamic front line who will have to skip plenty of robust challenges but they can make a mark.

South Africa have not won any of their last seven and have kept just one clean sheet in ten.

Media criticism of Son – for his military record rather than his scoring record – seems to have added steel to the Korean group and they can show that resolve by winning this game comfortably.

Mudau to lose his Khul under Korean pressure

South Africa right-back Khuliso Mudau is a hard man to pass and will take man as readily as ball if the situation calls for it.

He has attempted eight tackles in his two games and committed three fouls. Up against the super-lively Jae-sung Lee, Mudau will be tested and may commit two fouls or more.

South Africa vs South Korea World Cup Bet Builder tips

Over 2.5 South Africa Cards

South Africa have seen six cards in two games – two of them red – and won't go meekly in the chase for a last-32 spot.

Heung-min Son to have a shot on target

Former Spurs ace Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup and he can test Ronwen Williams.

Over 3.5 South Africa Corners

South Africa have won six corners in three games and urgency for the win should ensure they trump their average here.

Price guide: 10-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for South Africa vs South Korea

♦ South Africa have taken one point from two games and are now without a win in seven matches

♦ South Korea's 1-0 loss to Mexico snapped a three-game winning streak

♦ Both teams have failed to score in 15 of South Korea's last 17 internationals

♦ South Africa have won six corners in two games and just one after the 49th minute

♦ Fourteen of the last 15 goals scored by South Korea in World Cups have come in the second half

South Africa vs South Korea betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Match betting Odds South Africa 19-4 South Korea 6-10 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

South Africa vs South Korea team news & predicted line-ups

South Africa

South Africa are minus forward Themba Zwane and midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who are both suspended. Yaya Sithole is back from a one-game ban.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Adams, Sithole, Mbatha; Mofokeng, Rayners, Appollis.

Rest of squad: Chaine, Goss, Matuludi, Ndamane, Kabini, Sibisi, Makhanya, Sebelebele, Cross, Moremi, Foster, Maseko, Makgopa.

South Korea

South Korean boss Myung-bo Hong is unlikely to make many changes. Tae-hyeon Kim will be on the bench after working his way back to fitness.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Seung-gyu Kim; Han-beom Lee, Min-jae Kim, Gi-hyuk Lee; Young-woo Seol, In-beom Hwang, Seung-ho Paik, Tae-seok Lee; Kang-in Lee, Jae-sung Lee; Heung-min Son.

Rest of squad: Tae-hyeon Kim, Jens Castrop, Wi-je Cho, Jin-seob Park, Moon-hwan Kim, Hee-chan Hwang, Jun-ho Bae, Hyun-jun Yang, Ji-sung Eom, Jin-gyu Kim, Hyeon-gyu Oh, Gue-sung Cho.

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FAQs

When is South Africa vs South Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

South Africa vs South Korea takes place on Thursday, June 25 and kicks off at 2am BST.

Where is South Africa vs South Korea being played?

The venue for the game is Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe, Mexico.

What TV channel is South Africa vs South Korea on?

BBC is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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