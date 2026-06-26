South Africa vs Canada World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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The first knockout-stage game of the 2026 World Cup takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday and co-hosts Canada are odds-on to beat South Africa in normal time.

Jesse Marsch's men produced some impressive performances in Group B and punters looking for bigger odds on Sunday's game may want to side with the favourites in a Bet Builder.

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Best South Africa vs Canada Bet Builder

Canada to win

Neither South Africa nor Canada had reached the knockout stage of a World Cup before this tournament so Sunday's last-32 clash is a huge moment in both nations' footballing histories.

Canada missed out on a home tie after losing 2-1 to Switzerland but they were far from disgraced in that game, firing seven shots on target to their opponents' four.

They had lost only once in 20 matches before that reverse and played well in their first two Group B games, drawing 1-1 with Bosnia before a 6-0 drubbing of Qatar.

South Africa clinched second place in Group A thanks to a 1-0 win over South Korea, who dominated possession but created few chances.

But Bafana Bafana were poor in their 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico and needed a late penalty to draw with the Czech Republic so their run looks set to end on Sunday.

Jonathan David to score at any time

Juventus striker Jonathan David scored a hat-trick in Canada's matchday-two victory over Qatar and he can add to his tally of 42 international goals in the round of 32.

He missed a great first-half chance against Bosnia in the opening game and should get opportunities against a limited South Africa side.

David had a modest first season at Juve, starting 20 Serie A matches and scoring six goals, but the New York-born forward has a fine record in Europe.

He found the net 87 times in 178 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille and also scored against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool, Feyenoord and Borussia Dortmund in the 2024-25 Champions League.

Khuliso Mudau to commit two or more fouls

Khuliso Mudai has conceded four fouls at the World Cup Credit: Getty Images

Only seven members of South Africa's squad play their club football abroad and right-back Khuliso Mudau is part of a significant Mamelodi Sundowns contingent.

Playing at a World Cup is a big step up from the South African Premiership and Mudau could be caught out by Canada's pacy wide players on Sunday.

He impressed in the 1-0 win over South Korea but Bafana Bafana have had disciplinary problems at this tournament, losing three players to suspension during the group stage.

Mudau, booked eight times in just 21 Premiership outings for Sundowns in 2025-26, can be backed to commit at least two fouls against Canada.

He was penalised four times in three Group A games and his task may be made harder by the return of Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies on the left side of midfield for Canada.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 4-1 with Paddy Power

Canada created plenty of chances in Group B, scoring eight goals from 21 shots on target, and star striker Jonathan David can help them see off South Africa.

The underdogs had only 32 per cent of possession in their win over South Korea and right-back Khuliso Mudau could be put under pressure by Canada's forwards.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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South Africa vs Canada Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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