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South Africa vs Canada prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
South Africa face Canada in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game in Inglewood.
South Africa vs Canada World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Sunday, June 28
Kick-off 8pm
Venue Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, USA
Stage of Competition Round of 32
TV channel ITV1
The World Cup round of 32 starts on Sunday, when tournament co-hosts Canada take on South Africa in Inglewood, California.
Both teams are playing in the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time and Jesse Marsch's Canada are hot favourites to get past Bafana Bafana.
South Africa vs Canada betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Canada to win & under 3.5 goals
3pts 6-5 BoyleSports, Coral & Ladbrokes
Canada missed out on home advantage for their last-32 tie against South Africa but they should get the job done in 90 minutes in Los Angeles. South Africa scored only two goals in three Group A matches, one of them a penalty, and their first World Cup knockout game may well end in defeat.
Best player bet
Cyle Larin to have over 1.5 shots on target
9-4 bet365
South Africa vs Canada World Cup match preview
Two of the World Cup co-hosts, Mexico and the USA, won their groups but things have also worked out nicely for Group B runners-up Canada.
A 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on matchday three denied Canada a last-32 tie at home in Vancouver but a trip to Los Angeles to face South Africa is a decent consolation prize.
This is uncharted territory for both nations. Canada had lost all six of their World Cup matches before this tournament and South Africa suffered group-stage exits in 1998, 2002 and 2010, when they hosted the finals.
While the teams are similarly inexperienced when it comes to World Cup knockout football, Canada are clear favourites at 1-3 to qualify for the last 16.
Their group-stage performances suggest they should be too slick for South Africa, especially with inspirational captain Alphonso Davies available after a hamstring injury.
The Bayern Munich man missed the entire group stage due to a hamstring injury and his big-match experience is a significant boost for Canada coach Jesse Marsch.
The co-hosts fell behind early on against Bosnia on matchday one but roared back and were unfortunate only to draw 1-1.
Next up came a 6-0 rout of Qatar, who were trailing 2-0 even before they were reduced to nine men.
One of the red cards was for a shocking tackle on promising Canada midfielder Ismael Kone, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a broken leg.
Canada were competitive against Switzerland on matchday three, forcing Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel into six saves, and strikers Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Promise David and Tani Oluwaseyi provide a real goal threat.
The same cannot be said of South Africa, who scraped through as Group A runners-up despite scoring only once from open play in three games.
They were dismal in the tournament opener against Mexico, losing 2-0 and having Yaya Sithole and Themba Zwane sent off.
A late Teboho Mokoena penalty earned them a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic on matchday two before they sealed qualification by beating a disappointing South Korea side 1-0.
A low-scoring Canada victory in 90 minutes looks the best bet in Inglewood. South Africa are capable of digging in but they had less than 32 per cent of possession against South Korea and sitting back to that extent may be dangerous against Canada.
Marsch's men have had more shots on target than their opponents in nine of their last ten games and they had lost only once in 20 matches before their narrow defeat to Switzerland.
Larin likely to test South Africa goalkeeper
Canada striker Larin came off the bench to score a delightful equaliser against Bosnia on matchday one, earning him a starting spot for their next two Group B games.
The 31-year-old opened the scoring against Qatar and should have at least two shots on target against South Africa.
Larin had a productive 2025-26 loan spell at Southampton, scoring eight goals in nine Championship starts and seven substitute appearances, and had four shots on target in 162 minutes at the World Cup.
South Africa vs Canada World Cup Bet Builder tips
Canada to win
Canada competed well in their group games against Bosnia, Qatar and Switzerland while South Africa scored only once from open play in Group A.
Jonathan David to score at any time
The Juventus striker scored a hat-trick against Qatar in Group B and is averaging 4.3 shots per 90 minutes at the World Cup.
Khuliso Mudau to commit two or more fouls
South Africa's right-back has committed four fouls in three appearances at this tournament and Canada's left flank could be strengthened by the return of Alphonso Davies.
Pays out at 4-1 with Paddy Power
Click here for more info on our South Africa vs Canada Bet Builder
Key stats for South Africa vs Canada
♦ South Africa have won only two of their last ten internationals
♦ There were under 2.5 goals in six of South Africa's last seven games
♦ Canada have lost only three of their last 27 matches
♦ Just two of Canada's last 17 games produced over 3.5 goals
♦ Canada had more shots on target than their opponents in nine of their last ten internationals
South Africa vs Canada betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|To qualify
|Odds
|South Africa
|5-2
|Canada
|3-10
|Match betting (90 mins)
|Odds
|South Africa
|17-4
|Canada
|7-10
|Draw
|13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
South Africa vs Canada team news and predicted line-ups
South Africa
Themba Zwane serves the final game of a three-match ban but Teboho Mokoena returns from suspension and should start in midfield. Evidence Makgopa is likely to be preferred to Lyle Foster up front.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa
Rest of the squad: Mbatha, Moremi, Rayners, Adams, Foster, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Goss, Makhanya, Chaine, Cross, Ndamane, Kabini, Matuludi
Canada
Captain Alphonso Davies should be involved for the first time at this World Cup but Stephen Eustaquio and Alfie Jones face fitness tests. Ismael Kone has been ruled out of the tournament due to a broken leg.
Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; J David, Larin
Rest of the squad: St Clair, Goodman, Jones, Waterman, Choiniere, Davies, Oluwaseyi, P David, Millar, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Nelson, Bombito, Sigur
Read more:
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FAQs
When is South Africa vs Canada at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
South Africa vs Canada takes place on Sunday, June 28 and kicks off at 8pm BST.
Where is South Africa vs Canada being played?
The venue for the game is the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, USA.
What TV channel is South Africa vs Canada on?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on ITV1 and stream via ITVX.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
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