Senegal vs Iraq prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Senegal vs Iraq World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, June 26

Kick-off 8pm

Venue BMO Field, Toronto

Stage of Competition Group I

TV channel ITV4

The last chance saloon awaits Senegal and Iraq, who know that only a victory from their contest in Toronto will afford the possibility of reaching the knockout rounds.

Both have suffered defeats to Norway and France, although Senegal's goal difference is three better than Iraq's.

Bet Builder Senegal vs Iraq Fri, 26 June, 20:00 Senegal To Be Winning At Half-Time Ismaila Sarr First Goalscorer Over 2.5 Goals Over/Under 2.5 Goals £10 returns ≈ £75.79 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Senegal vs Iraq betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Senegal -1 on handicap

2pts 4-6 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Senegal showed some promising signs in their first two games and they can take advantage of a substantial drop in class by sweeping aside Iraq in a battle of the basement boys.

Iraq have played with lots of commitment at the first World Cup since 1986 but they may struggle to avoid a third successive heavy defeat.

Best player bet

Ali Al Hamadi to have an attempt on target

11-10 bet365

Senegal vs Iraq World Cup match preview

Several teams have no way back after losing their opening two World Cup fixtures, but Senegal still have some hope and can boost their chances of progression by defeating Iraq in the battle between Group I's third and fourth-placed sides.

A tough draw has made things difficult for Senegal, who started with a 3-1 loss to France and followed with a 3-2 defeat to Norway.

Senegal have looked uncertain at the back and were made to pay a heavy price by two of the top strikers on the planet.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland bagged two goals each against the Lions of Teranga, who will be relieved to move on to more modest opposition.

In terms of attacking play there has been plenty of promise from Pape Thiaw's side.

Eighteen year-old Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ibrahim Mbaye came off the bench to score a superb goal against the French, and Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr came up with two superb finishes against Norway, ensuring that the game remained in the balance until the final whistle.

Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane have shown flashes of ability and the depth of Senegalese attacking resources is indicated by only one fleeting sighting of Iliman Ndiaye, who had a solid season with Everton, delivering six Premier League goals and three assists.

Senegal's offensive prowess presents a huge challenge to Iraq, who also need a victory to preserve hopes of making the knockout rounds.

Iraq's attacking intent was evident in their 4-1 loss to Norway, when they narrowly lost the shot count 12 to 11. But their willingness to take risks has also backfired with two goals conceded - one to Haaland and one to Mbappe - after losing possession in their own penalty box.

Iraq are unlikely to change their approach for the final game but they are up against a team with much greater quality and could be condemned to a heavy defeat.

Tractor Boys striker could hit the target

Attacking options for Iraq are reduced by the absence of Aymen Hussein, who scored with a superb header against Norway.

Hussein limped off during the first half against France, but his replacement, Ipswich striker Ali Al Hamadi, caught the eye with a whole-hearted performance.

Al Hamadi went close to scoring a late goal against France and his total tournament shot tally of six is the fourth-highest in the group after Mbappe, Haaland and Sarr.

The 24-year-old is doing his utmost to score a World Cup goal and can at least get an attempt on target.

Senegal vs Iraq World Cup Bet Builder tips

Senegal to be leading at half-time

A fast start should be expected from Senegal, who will be keen to run up a big score and give themselves the best chance to progress.

Ismaila Sarr to score the first goal

Sarr is building on a great season for Crystal Palace and should continue to shine on the biggest stage.

Over 2.5 goals

Senegal have looked strong in attack and suspect in defence, so the ingredients are in place for a high-scoring game.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Senegal vs Iraq

♦ Four of Senegal's last five games have featured at least four goals

♦ Senegal have scored at least two goals in four of their last six matches

♦ Iraq have conceded the opening goal in each of their last four fixtures

♦ Iraq have been defeated in all of their five World Cup matches

♦ Iraq have lost their last three fixtures by at least two goals

Senegal vs Iraq betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Senegal 2-9 Iraq 11-1 Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Senegal vs Iraq team news and predicted line-ups

Senegal

Senegal will be forced into a change between the posts with Mory Diaw stepping up to replace Edouard Mendy. Cherif Ndiaye is a doubt.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Diaw; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, E-H Diouf; I Gueye, P Gueye; I Sarr, Camara, Mane; Jackson.

Rest of squad: Jakobs, Mbaye, Ciss, P Sarr, Diao, Diarra, Dieng, Y Diouf, A Mendy, B Ndiaye, I Ndiaye, C Ndiaye, M Sarr, Seck.

Iraq

Iraq are short of options in attack as Mohanad Ali and Aymen Hussein are expected to miss out but Ali Jassim could be available.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Basil; Hussein Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski; Al Ammari; Qasem, Ismael, Iqbal, Bayesh; Al Hamadi.

Rest of squad: Amyn, Farji, Sher, Sulaka, Maknzi, Saadoon, Ali Jasim, Younus, Jalal Hassan, Putros, Ali Yousif, Talib, Yakob.

Read more World Cup previews:

Norway vs France prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Uruguay vs Spain prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Egypt vs Iran prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

New Zealand vs Belgium prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Senegal vs Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Senegal vs Iraq takes place on Friday, June 26, and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Senegal vs Iraq being played?

The venue for the game is BMO Field in Toronto.

What TV channel is Senegal vs Iraq on?

ITV4 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.