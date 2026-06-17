Scotland vs Morocco prediction: 5-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Scotland vs Morocco World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, June 19

Kick-off 11pm

Venue Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Stage of Competition Group C

TV channel ITV1

Scotland have had a few days to look back on their first World Cup win for 36 years but they must focus on what is coming as they prepare to take on Morocco in a crucial fixture.

The Scots are one big performance away from sealing a place in the knockout rounds, but they know that a defeat could shuffle them down to third place with only one round of fixtures left to play.

Bet Builder Scotland v Morocco Fri, 19 June, 23:00 Morocco Half Time result Ismael Saibari Anytime goalscorer Over 2.5 Goals Total goals £10 returns ≈ £64.42 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Scotland vs Morocco betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Morocco

2pts 3-4 Coral, Hills

Sharing the spoils with Brazil was a solid start to Morocco's World Cup campaign and there is a good chance that the North Africans will follow up with a victory over Scotland.

A sizeable step up in class is in store for the Scots, who had to work hard for their 1-0 triumph over unfancied Haiti.

Best player bet

Neil El Aynaoui to have over 0.5 shots on target

13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Scotland vs Morocco World Cup match preview

Scotland fulfilled their first objective of the summer by getting a victory on the board but they have tougher tests to come and could be taught a harsh lesson by 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, who look solid odds-on favourites to find a victory in Foxborough.

There were understandably raucous celebrations among the Scotland fans who watched their team edge past Haiti in the nation's first World Cup fixture for 28 years.

But it was a far from fully convincing performance from Steve Clarke's side, who recorded nine goal attempts to Haiti's 15 and an expected-goals figure 1.05 compared to 1.21 for their opponents.

Claiming victory was absolutely vital for the Scots, who could advance to the final 32 without taking any more points.

And there were positives to take from the performance, including a livewire display from Ben Gannon-Doak, who delivered the dribble and cross which led to John McGinn's deflected winning goal.

Scotland had a few other promising moments in attack, including Scott McTominay's thumping shot which cannoned back off the post, but they were unconvincing at the back and breathed a huge sigh of relief towards the end when Frantzdy Pierrot's free header drifted wide of the target.

Improvements at the back will almost certainly be necessary if Scotland are to add to their points tally.

Scotland came up short against top-level opposition when losing 5-1 to Germany in the Euro 2024 opener and their next two fixtures are of a similar level of difficulty.

Morocco were surprise but worthy semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, where they won their group – finishing ahead of Croatia and Belgium – before seeing off Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds.

And, instead of looking back on those achievements, they have used them as a springboard to make further progress.

Morocco's only defeat among their last 30 matches came in January's controversial Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal, although they were eventually awarded the result after a decision made by the Confederation of African Football.

They have arrived at the World Cup full of confidence and there were no signs of nerves as they went toe-to-toe with Brazil and claimed a well-deserved 1-1 draw.

There were times in the opening half when the pace and movement of Morocco's play was too much for Brazil to handle.

And, although the game was more balanced after the opening 30 minutes, it was a performance which showed that Morocco are capable of going deep over the next few weeks.

Winning Group C is their first objective and they can stay on track by putting Scotland to the sword.

El Aynaoui can hit the target

For Scotland to have any sort of chance they will need to stay compact and try to disrupt the flow of Moroccan attacks.

Clarke's side may choose to defend in a fairly low block, but that could leave them vulnerable to the long range shooting of Morocco midfielder Neil El Aynaoui.

The 24-year-old Roma player had a couple of range-finders against Brazil and can at least force a save out of Angus Gunn.

Scotland vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips

Morocco to be winning at half-time

Morocco made a fast start against Brazil and could establish a half-time lead against the Scots

Ismael Saibari to score at any time

The PSV attacker supplied a superb finish at the weekend and can stay on the scoring trail

Over 2.5 goals

An exciting open game is on the cards with potential for plenty of goals

Pays out at 5.44-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Scotland vs Morocco

♦ Morocco have lost one of their last 30 games

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Morocco's last six fixtures

♦ Morocco have started the scoring in each of their last five matches

♦ Four of Scotland's last five competitive matches have generated at least three goals

♦ Scotland have scored in eight of their last ten fixtures

Scotland vs Morocco betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Scotland 4-1 Morocco 8-11 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Scotland vs Morocco team news and predicted line-ups

Scotland

Scott McTominay shook off illness to play the entire game against Haiti. Scott McKenna is back in training but may have to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn; Shankland, Adams.

Rest of squad: Kelly, Gordon, Tierney, Souttar, Hyam, Patterson, Ralston, McKenna, Fletcher, Christie, McLean, Curtis, Dykes, Stewart, Hirst.

Morocco

Abde Ezzalzouli and Nayef Aguerd withdrew from the squad and were replaced by Amine Sbai and Marwane Saadane.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannoouss; Saibari.

Rest of squad: Salah-Eddine, Amaimouni-Echghouyab, El Mourabet, Talbi, Rahimi, Amrabat, Belammari, El Kaai, El Ouahdi, Halhal, El Kajoui, Saadane, Sbai, Tagnaouti, Yassine.

Read more:

Uzbekistan vs Colombia prediction: 8-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

USA vs Australia prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Brazil vs Haiti prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Scotland vs Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Scotland vs Morocco takes place on Friday, June 19, and kicks-off at 11pm BST.

Where is Scotland vs Morocco being played?

The venue for the game is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

What TV channel is Scotland vs Morocco on?

ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.