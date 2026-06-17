Scotland vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Scotland were overjoyed to put three points on the board against Haiti but they must prepare for a step up in class against Morocco in a vitally important Group C fixture at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.

One more big performance could be enough for the Scots to seal a place in the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

But they face a seriously tricky test against the Moroccans, who reached the semi-finals at Qatar 2022 and reaffirmed their credentials at the weekend with a superb 1-1 draw against Brazil.

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Best Scotland vs Morocco Bet Builder

Morocco to be winning at half-time

If anyone had any doubts about how Morocco were going to approach the 2026 World Cup, they were answered in the early stages of their game against Brazil.

Morocco deservedly opening the scoring and were denied a half-time lead by Vinicius Junior, who showed his class with a superb individual goal.

Right from the start, Morocco played with energy and confidence and they soon had the five-times winners rattled.

They will be looking to play at a similar tempo against Scotland and it may be too much for the Steve Clarke's side.

Ismael Saibari to score any time

Morocco's goal against Brazil was a thing of beauty.

Brahim Diaz's through ball carved open the Brazilian backline, but there was a huge spotlight on Ismael Saibari, who raced clear before supplying a nerveless finish.

Saibari has spent much of his career playing as an attacking midfielder.

However, the PSV player performed as an effective number nine against Brazil and his goal could be the first of many over the next few weeks.

Over 2.5 goals

Scotland will have taken a keen interest in Morocco's opening match and they will have noted a potential weakness in the full back positions, where Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui take risks with their regular raids into opposition territory.

The Scots could have their moments on the counter-attack and will look to use the pace of winger Ben Gannon-Doak, who caught the eye against Haiti.

Clarke's side should carve out a few chances and they can contribute to a high-scoring outcome.

Pays 5.44-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Scotland vs Morocco Bet Builder FAQs

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A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

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