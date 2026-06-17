- More
Scotland vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds
Best Bet Builder picks for Scotland vs Morocco in Group C at the 2026 World Cup. Find our same-game multi tips, best value selections and odds for the match at Gillette Stadium.
Scotland were overjoyed to put three points on the board against Haiti but they must prepare for a step up in class against Morocco in a vitally important Group C fixture at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough.
One more big performance could be enough for the Scots to seal a place in the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history.
But they face a seriously tricky test against the Moroccans, who reached the semi-finals at Qatar 2022 and reaffirmed their credentials at the weekend with a superb 1-1 draw against Brazil.
Best Scotland vs Morocco Bet Builder
Morocco to be winning at half-time
If anyone had any doubts about how Morocco were going to approach the 2026 World Cup, they were answered in the early stages of their game against Brazil.
Morocco deservedly opening the scoring and were denied a half-time lead by Vinicius Junior, who showed his class with a superb individual goal.
Right from the start, Morocco played with energy and confidence and they soon had the five-times winners rattled.
They will be looking to play at a similar tempo against Scotland and it may be too much for the Steve Clarke's side.
Ismael Saibari to score any time
Morocco's goal against Brazil was a thing of beauty.
Brahim Diaz's through ball carved open the Brazilian backline, but there was a huge spotlight on Ismael Saibari, who raced clear before supplying a nerveless finish.
Saibari has spent much of his career playing as an attacking midfielder.
However, the PSV player performed as an effective number nine against Brazil and his goal could be the first of many over the next few weeks.
Over 2.5 goals
Scotland will have taken a keen interest in Morocco's opening match and they will have noted a potential weakness in the full back positions, where Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui take risks with their regular raids into opposition territory.
The Scots could have their moments on the counter-attack and will look to use the pace of winger Ben Gannon-Doak, who caught the eye against Haiti.
Clarke's side should carve out a few chances and they can contribute to a high-scoring outcome.
Pays 5.44-1 with Paddy Power
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Read more:
Scotland vs Morocco prediction: 5-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Uzbekistan vs Colombia prediction: 8-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
USA vs Australia prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Brazil vs Haiti prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Scotland vs Morocco Bet Builder FAQs
What is a Bet Builder in football betting?
A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.
What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?
It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.
How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?
It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.
Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?
Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inWorld Cup
Last updated
- USA vs Australia: Hosts can break down obstinate Aussies
- Scotland vs Morocco: Scottish setback on the cards
- Brazil vs Haiti: Ancelotti's men should ease past Group C underdogs
- James Milton: Ruthless Tunisia could spark World Cup sack-race market into life
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- USA vs Australia: Hosts can break down obstinate Aussies
- Scotland vs Morocco: Scottish setback on the cards
- Brazil vs Haiti: Ancelotti's men should ease past Group C underdogs
- James Milton: Ruthless Tunisia could spark World Cup sack-race market into life
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power
- England vs Croatia: get 60-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Betfred Royal Ascot day two offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Get 60-1 on England to win or draw against Croatia with Paddy Power