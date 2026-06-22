Scotland vs Brazil prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Scotland vs Brazil World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, June 24th

Kick-off 11pm

Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Stage of Competition Group C

TV channel BBC One & iPlayer

Scotland started their World Cup campaign with a euphoric 1-0 victory over Haiti, but they were beaten 1-0 by Morocco and are not quite certain of making it through to the knockout rounds.

Brazil are only one point better off but have established themselves at the top of the section by virtue of a better goal difference (plus three) than Morocco (plus one).

Scotland vs Brazil betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Brazil and under 3.5 goals

1pt 21-20 BoyleSports

Depending on other results, a narrow defeat could be enough for Scotland to reach the next round. That could be just as well because a low-scoring loss looks a likely outcome against Brazil, who are firmly focused on remaining at the top of the group.

Best player bet

Scott McTominay to have a shot on target

11-10 bet365

Scotland vs Brazil World Cup match preview

Scotland are one step away from reaching the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history, but their fate could be left up in the air by a loss to Brazil in their final Group C assignment.

Expanding the World Cup to 48 teams has provided a better opportunity for Scotland to avoid a group-stage exit, but there is a lack of clarity going into the final round of fixtures and Steve Clarke's side have no idea whether a defeat would signal the end of their hopes.

To avoid other results having any impact on the situation, Scotland's challenge is to pull off a massive shock and defeat Brazil for the first time in 11 attempts.

To this point, Scotland's most memorable result at a World Cup came in 1978 when Archie Gemmill's mazy run and finish served as the highlight of a 3-2 success over the Netherlands.

But, while that result wasn't enough to avoid a group-stage elimination, success over Brazil would ensure the bare minimum of a top-two finish.

If Scotland are to have any hope of victory, they need to approach the game with a more positive mindset than was the case for Friday's 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

Clarke went with a more defensive formation, switching to a one-striker setup and leaving out exciting winger Ben Gannon-Doak, who had been one of their brightest sparks in the victory over Haiti.

And the cautious tactics backfired almost immediately when the Moroccans forged ahead in the second minute with Ismael Saibari's thunderous strike.

Scotland avoided further damage and asked a few questions as the game wore on, but they finished the contest highly frustrated, having wasted arguably their best opportunity to add to their three-point tally.

Brazil might not possess the aura which has accompanied them in the World Cups past, but they are among the potential tournament winners and seem to be trending the right way.

Carlo Ancelotti's side got off to a slow start against Morocco and could have no complaints over the 1-1 outcome, but they were aggressive from the off against Haiti, who they blew away with three first-half goals.

Matheus Cunha bagged a brace in his first start of the tournament and his combinations with Vinicius Junior were key to the team's much-improved overall performance.

Vinicius Junior continued where he left off against Morocco with a second goal and another livewire display and it is the Real Madrid man's excellence which may propel Brazil to the tournament's latter stages.

How far they can go may also depend on tightening up a defence which had a shaky half an hour against Morocco.

Brazil's immediate challenge is to finish top of their group for a 12th successive World Cup.

They would love to put maximum pressure on Morocco by registering a wide-margin victory, but a more likely scenario is a solid but unspectacular success over the stubborn Scots, who may yet get some value out of a low-scoring loss.

Super Scott could be Scots' main threat

Scotland's change of approach for the Morocco match resulted in Scott McTominay playing in a more advanced role.

The 29-year-old had a few sights of goal plus a penalty appeal which was rightly turned down.

McTominay's energy and quality will pose a threat to Brazil and, at odds-against, he looks a decent bet to manage an effort on target.

Scotland vs Brazil World Cup Bet Builder tips

Vinicius Junior to score at any time

Vinicius Junior looked razor sharp against the Haitians and has every chance of adding to his two-goal tournament tally.

Grant Hanley to be shown a card

Brazil upped their game against Haiti and their speed and movement may be too much for one-paced Scottish centre-back Hanley, who could receive his first card of the tournament.

Brazil to be ahead at half-time

Scotland were punished for a slow start against Morocco and may have to face a half-time deficit for the second successive game.

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

Click here for more info on our Scotland vs Brazil Bet Builder

Key stats for Scotland vs Brazil

♦ Brazil have scored two or more goals in four of their last five matches

♦ The Samba Stars have opened the scoring and won in four of their last five fixtures

♦ Six of Brazil's last eight games have featured less than four goals

♦ Brazil have won their last six matches against Scotland

♦ Scotland have lost three of their last six matches by a 1-0 scoreline

Scotland vs Brazil betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Scotland 7-1 Brazil 4-11 Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Scotland vs Brazil team news and predicted line-ups

Scotland

Aaron Hickey (knock) and Scott McKenna (calf) missed out against Morocco but Lewis Ferguson (fatigue) is expected to continue despite having his training load managed during the build-up to the game.

Predicted line-up (4-4-1-1): Gunn; Patterson, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson; McGinn, Christie, Ferguson, Tierney; McTominay; Adams.

Rest of squad: Curtis, Dykes, Fletcher, Gannon-Doak, Gordon, Hickey, Hirst, Hyam, Kelly, McKenna, McLean, Ralston, Shankland, Souttar, Stewart.

Brazil

Neymar (calf) should be available but Raphinha (hamstring) faces a spell on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo Luiz, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior.

Rest of squad: Ibanez, Alex Sandro, Martinelli, Endrick, Igor Thiago, Leo Pereira, Weverton, Luiz Henrique, Ederson Santana, Bremer, Fabinho, Ederson Silva, Danilo Santos.

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FAQs

When is Scotland vs Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Scotland vs Brazil takes place on Wednesday, June 24th and kicks-off at 11pm BST.

Where is Scotland vs Brazil being played?

The venue for the game is the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

What TV channel is Scotland vs Brazil on?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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