Scotland vs Brazil World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Scotland have a miserable World Cup record against Brazil, registering one draw and three defeats, and they will be hoping to put that behind them by targeting a shock result at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

A victory for Scotland would guarantee a top-two finish and a place in the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Anything less and the Scots will be guaranteed a third-place finish, which may or may not be sufficient when it comes to their continued involvement in the tournament.

Best Scotland vs Brazil Bet Builder

Vinicius Junior to score at any time

Razor-sharp Vinicius Junior popped up with a goal and an assist in Brazil's 3-0 victory over Haiti and is on course to have a major impact on the tournament.

The 25-year-old has looked nerveless in front of goal and showed his unselfish side to lay on Matheus Cunha's second goal against the Haitians.

Scotland must decide how they go about dealing with the Real Madrid player, who appears to be at the top of his game.

They may choose to sit deep, but Vinicius Junior is an expert at finding pockets of space and his World Cup scoring streak (two from two) is set to continue.

Grant Hanley to be shown a card

Brazil upped their game against Haiti and their speed and movement may be too much for one-paced Scottish centre-back Hanley, who could receive his first card of the tournament.

Hanley has started both of Scotland's Group C matches and looked much more at ease against Haiti than he did in the 1-0 loss against Morocco.

The 34-year-old tried to play offside against Morocco's star striker, Ismael Saibari, who slipped in behind and lashed the north Africans into an early lead.

He had a mixed club season for Hibernian – receiving two red cards – and looks as likely as any Scottish player to get on the wrong side of Mexican referee Cesar Arturo Ramos.

Brazil to be ahead at half-time

Scotland were punished for a slow start against Morocco and could soon be forced onto the back foot by Brazil, who will be keen to push for three points alongside an improvement to their goal difference.

Brazil have moved to the top of Group C but they may need a convincing win to stay ahead of the Moroccans, who finish their schedule against already-eliminated Haiti.

The Samba Stars scored three first half goals against Haiti and they should establish a half-time lead over Scotland, who may take a while to get to grips with the game.

Pays 10-1 with Paddy Power

Click here for Dan Childs' full preview of Scotland vs Brazil

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Scotland vs Brazil Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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