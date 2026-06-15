Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay prediction: 7-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Monday, June 15

Kick-off 11pm

Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Stage of Competition Group H

TV channel ITV1

Uruguay embark on their sixth straight World Cup campaign as they take on Saudi Arabia, who produced one of the biggest shocks in the tournament's history when beating winners Argentina in their 2022 opener.

Saudi Arabia are somewhat in disarray this time around, having sacked manager Herve Renard just two months before the tournament, replacing him with Georgios Donis.

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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Uruguay to win to nil

1pt 11-10 general

Sacking your manager just two months before a World Cup is rarely a precursor for a good campaign and Saudi Arabia look set to start with a defeat. The Green Falcons have been shut out by Senegal, Egypt and Jordan in matches since December 15 and lack a cutting edge in attack to hurt this Uruguay side. The South Americans are winless in their last four matches but are generally solid at the back and can grind out a win.

Best player bet

Saud Abdulhamid to be shown a card

27-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay World Cup match preview

Legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa embarks on his third World Cup campaign with a third different team as his Uruguay side take on Saudi Arabia in their Group H opener.

The former Leeds boss led Argentina at the 2002 finals and Chile in 2010, and he has a decent chance of surpassing the Chile's round-of-16 departure with a talented Uruguayan squad.

Uruguay had a mixed qualifying campaign, securing historic wins over Brazil and Argentina early on before tailing off in the middle and then closing strongly to finish fourth.

Bielsa’s men have struggled in attack, however, something which is unusual for his teams.

They were beaten 5-1 by the USA in November after which he gave a press conference which lasted almost two hours.

A public fallout with Luis Suarez and the retirement of Edinson Cavani mean that this squad is lacking quality in attack, with the unreliable Darwin Nunez set to lead the line.

The squad has some standout stars, including Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ronald Araujo, but they have failed to put in many convincing performances in the run-up to this tournament and their final group game against Spain should be a better yardstick than this opener against Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history in Qatar, beating Argentina in their first match, before losing to Poland and Mexico to finish bottom of their group.

They sacked manager Herve Renard just two months before this tournament and his replacement Georgios Donis does not have a great record in the domestic Saudi game. It's hard to guage how much the star-studded Saudi Pro League has improved the national team, with a defeat to Jordan in the Arab Cup in December hardly indicative of a team who are getting better.

Uruguay have kept six clean sheets in their last nine matches and should be able to add to that tally against these opponents, although a high-scoring victory looks unlikely.

Abddulhamid a card candidate

Saul Abdulhamid is the only player in this Saudi Arabia side who plays outside his home country and played a significant role in Lens' impressive season as they finished second in Ligue 1 and won the French Cup.

The right-back takes a physical approach and was shown five yellow cards and a red in 20 starts for the French team this season, and was also booked four times in World Cup qualifying.

An intriguing battle is likely to take place between him and Uruguay's Maxi Araujo, who could line up on the left wing for the South Americans.

The Sporting winger is no stranger to a physical contest, having been shown 13 yellow cards and two red cards this season, and a clash between these two could boil over. As a result, the Saudi defender is fancied to fall foul of the officials.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay World Cup Bet Builder tips

Uruguay to win

Despite several injuries in their squad, Uruguay should still be too strong for a Saudi Arabia side who have recently changed their manager and have lost four of their last six games.

Saud Abdulhamid to be shown a card

The Saudi Arabia right-back loves a physical contest and could get into a battle with Sporting winger Maxi Araujo

Maxi Araujo to score or assist

The Uruguayan winger contributed four assists in qualifying and scored five goals and registered four assists in the Portuguese top flight this season.

Pays out at 7.29-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

♦ Only five of Uruguay's last 23 games featured over 2.5 goals

♦ Uruguay have kept a clean sheet in six of their last nine outings

♦ Saudi Arabia have lost five of their last eight matches

♦ Uruguay were 1-0 winners when these two met in the 2018 group stage

♦ Both teams to score has failed to land in eight of Saudi Arabia's last 13 matches

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Saudi Arabia 13-2 Uruguay 4-9 Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay team news and predicted line-ups

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia are likely to line up with a similar side as in their final warm-up game against Senegal. Back-up goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is a doubt.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Al-Harbi; Al-Shamat, Kanno, N Al-Dawsari, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan, Al-Juwayr

Rest of squad: Al-Aqidi, Al-Kassar, Majrashi, Lajami, Boushal, Kadesh, Thakri, Al-Juwayr, Yahya, Al-Khaibari, Al-Johani, Al-Hejji, Mandash, Al-Shehri, Al-Ghannam

Uruguay

Ronald Araujo is dealing with a muscle injury and may miss out, joining Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Joaquin Piquerez on the sidelines. Jose Gimenez, Matias Vina and Sebastian Caceres are all doubts too.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Muslera; Varela, Caceres, Bueno, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur, M Araujo; Vinas, Nunez

Rest of squad: Rochet, Mele, Gimenez, R Araujo, Vina, Piquerez, de la Cruz, de Arrascaeta, Pellistri, Canobbio, Martinez, Rodriguez, Sanabria, Zalazar, Aguirre

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FAQs

When is Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay takes place on Monday, June 15 and kicks off at 11pm BST.

Where is Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay being played?

The venue for the game is the Hard Rock Stadium, Florida.

What TV channel is Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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