Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 13

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Stage of Competition Group B

TV channel ITV1

Having flattered to deceive as tournament hosts four years ago with three group-stage defeats, Qatar will be hoping that their second appearance in the World Cup goes much better than the first.

However, this looks a tricky starting point against Group B favourites Switzerland, who made the round of 16 at the last three World Cups in Brazil, Russia and Qatar and were quarter-finalists at Euro 2024.

Bet Builder Qatar vs Switzerland Sat, 13 June, 20:00 Ahmed Fathy Player To Commit 2 Or More Fouls Dan Ndoye Player To Score Switzerland -1 goal Handicap £10 returns ≈ £57.42 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Qatar vs Switzerland betting tips & predictions

Market Selection Odds Best Bet Switzerland to win to nil 3-4 Best Player Bet Dan Ndoye anytime goalscorer 15-8 Bet Builder Switzerland -1 goal on handicap

Dan Ndoye anytime goalscorer

Ahmed Fathy to commit two or more fouls

4.77-1

Scroll >>> table to view





Best bet

Switzerland to win to nil

2pts 3-4 BoyleSports

Qatar were out of their depth when they hosted the World Cup four years ago, losing 2-0 to Ecuador and the Netherlands either side of a 3-1 defeat to Senegal. The Maroons have failed to score in four of their last five internationals and may not get much change from a spirited Switzerland side who have become masters at making the knockout stage of major competitions.

Best player bet

Dan Ndoye anytime goalscorer

15-8 Paddy Power

Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup match preview

Qatar were readily outclassed on their World Cup debut as tournament hosts four years ago and they could be served another harsh reality check in their Group B curtain-raiser against Switzerland.

Few knew what to expect when Qatar staged the competition in 2022 but it was soon clear that they were out of their depth as they lost all three group games to Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands, conceding seven goals and scoring only once.

Qatar have qualified in their own right for the first time but all that was required was a draw with Oman and a win over the United Arab Emirates in the fourth round of qualifying after they finished fourth in the third-round group, trailing in the wake of Iran and Uzbekistan.

Attracting former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui as leader would have been seen as a real coup but his 13 matches in charge have featured seven defeats and their fortunes are unlikely to change against the Swiss.

Switzerland have made the round of 16 at the last three World Cups while quarter-final runs at Euro 2020 and again at Euro 2024, where they beat Italy before suffering a penalty shootout exit to England, show their qualities in tournament football.

Murat Yakin’s side cruised through qualifying, recording four wins and two draws to top a section featuring Kosovo, Slovenia and Sweden, and the right blend of youth and experience should continue to stand them in good stead.

Seasoned performers Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo are well complemented by the energy of Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye and this should be a routine start to proceedings.

Switzerland’s only two defeats in their last 17 internationals have come against Spain and Germany and their last 11 fixtures have featured six clean sheets, while they have shut out the United States, Sweden and Norway in that period.

Qatar fired blanks against Palestine and Tunisia at the Arab Cup in December and they failed to score in warm-up fixtures with Ireland and El Salvador, highlighting their lack of attacking quality.

Ndoye elevates his level for the Swiss

Some players just have a habit of performing better for their country than they do at club level and that is certainly the case for Nottingham Forest’s Ndoye.

The 25-year-old scored only once and picked up just one assist in 25 Premier League appearances this season but his 31 caps for Switzerland have yielded eight goals and five assists.

The winger, who has explosive pace and is a direct dribbler, has scored seven times in his last 11 international appearances and he was one of Switzerland’s standout performers at Euro 2024.

Qatar vs Switzerland World Cup Bet Builder tips

Switzerland -1 goal on handicap

Qatar lost all three games by two goals at the World Cup four years ago and this should be easy work for Switzerland, who have suffered just one defeat in their last 14 matches.

Dan Ndoye anytime goalscorer

The Nottingham Forest winger raises his game for Switzerland and he has scored seven goals in his last 11 appearances for his country.

Ahmed Fathy to commit two or more fouls

The 33-year-old Qatari faces a tough test against a strong Switzerland midfield and a record of 15 cards in 46 caps shows that he is not scared to throw his weight around.

Pays out at 4.77-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Qatar vs Switzerland

♦ Switzerland have lost only one of their last nine competitive games

♦ Qatar are winless in six matches, suffering four defeats

♦ The Maroons have failed to score in four of their last five games

♦ Switzerland have kept six clean sheets in their last 11 outings

♦ The Swiss have scored at least twice in nine of their last 13 fixtures

Qatar vs Switzerland betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Qatar 11-1 Switzerland 2-9 Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Qatar vs Switzerland team news and predicted line-ups

Qatar

Much of Qatar's success will depend on Akram Afif and their all-time top-scorer Almoez Ali. Boualem Khoukhi should lead an experienced defence with veteran Karim Boudiaf doing the marshalling in midfield.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al Brake; Madibo, Fathy, Boudiaf; Edmilson Junior, Ali, Afif.

Subs: Al Hussain, Ahmed, Laye, Gaber, Mendes, Hatem, Mannai, Al Ganehi, Alaaeldin, Al Haydos, Muntari, Jamshid, Abdurisag.

Switzerland

A back four formation looks likely, so Denis Zakaria should drop out with Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji favoured in the heart of defence. Rising star Johan Manzambi looks set to get his chance to shine.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Manzambi; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.

Subs: Amenda, Comert, Jaquez, Muheim, Jashari, Zakaria, Sow, Rieder, Aebischer, Itten, Fassnacht, Okafor, Amdouni.

Read more:

Brazil vs Morocco World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Haiti vs Scotland World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

Australia vs Turkey World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

World Cup acca tips for Friday, June 12: Back our double at 6-4

FAQs

When is Qatar vs Switzerland B at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Qatar vs Switzerland takes place on Saturday, June 13 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Qatar vs Switzerland being played?

The venue for the game is Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

What TV channel is Qatar vs Switzerland on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.