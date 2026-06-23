Portugal vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Portugal vs Uzbekistan World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 23

Kick-off 6pm

Venue Houston Stadium, Houston

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel ITV1

Roberto Martinez is weathering plenty of flak for the manner of Portugal's 1-1 draw with DR Congo in their Group K opener which means he and his team are under colossal pressure going into their second game against Uzbekistan.

Houston is where Portugal are hoping for lift-off after their woeful first outing, while the debutant Uzbeks are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss to Colombia.

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Portugal vs Uzbekistan betting tips and predictions

Best bet

Portugal to win & over 2.5 goals

3pts 8-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Portugal have some switches to flick when they reappear after their Congolese no-show, and notwithstanding Roberto Martinez's Ronaldo blind spot, trust them to get it right second time around.

The European aces need to lay on a show and they clearly have the manpower to do so. Back Martinez to get his selections and tactics right and Portugal to see off the debutants tidily enough.

Best player bet

Abdukodir Khusanov to be shown a card

7-2 bet365

Portugal vs Uzbekistan World Cup match preview

There is a world of difference between Armenia and Uzbekistan but remembering what they are capable of doing to one former Russian republic might just inspire Portugal to do something similar to another.

Maybe not repeat the 9-1 biffing they handed out to the Armenians in November in their final qualifying match for this tournament.

Maybe not even perhaps a repeat of the 5-0 success they clocked up in Yerevan in the reverse fixture two months earlier.

Uzbekistan, it's safe to say, are no Armenia – they have made it to these finals after all and did so convincingly, albeit via the softer Asian route.

But critically those two autumn romps should remind Roberto Martinez quite what his team can produce against lesser opposition when they are in full flow, something they will surely have to be after completely fluffing their lines in their curtain-raiser against DR Congo.

It wasn't just that they drew 1-1 with the Congolese, who looked a strong, well-organised bunch, worthy of serious respect.

It was more the timid manner in which they did so, racking up just seven shots across 90 minutes, the only one on target off the head of Joao Neves to give them the lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a few passes, some clever runs, but missed chances and looked like the unwelcome distraction that he has become.

Martinez can't seem to see past the 41-year-old despite abundant attacking riches on his bench which perhaps he will deploy earlier this time.

The point is that Portugal have more than enough tools to beat the best teams in the world, so I'm happily prepared to give them a chance to show they can overpower a lesser opponent as well.

Uzbekistan are a proud nation but the White Wolves' lack of experience at this level is something of a handicap.

They made errors against an average Colombia in their first game and lost 3-1. That was no disgrace but it means they have lost three in a row and have gone off the boil this year.

Rocked before the tournament by the loss of their skipper Jaloliddin Masharipov to injury, they will rely heavily on the big-league nous of Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and hope for something from fleet-footed flyers Abbosbek Fayzullaev and Oston Urunov on the counter.

World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro knows a thing or two about good defending and the Uzbeks had a wall of seven at times in front of keeper Utkir Yusupov.

Colombia got through, however, and so too can Portugal.

City star could break under the Khus

The honour of being Uzbekistan's first goalscorer at a World Cup went to Fayzullaev, while the more inglorious honour of first yellow card went to Khusanov.

The Manchester City defender, playing on the right side of the Uzbeks' back three, committed three fouls in the 3-1 loss to Colombia and was cautioned for one of those on tricky striker Luis Diaz after 34 minutes.

The Colombian wide players tested him and punters should be sure that whether it's Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao or Goncalo Guedes lined up against him, more questions will be asked.

Khusanov, sent off in a low-key international against Iran last November, was booked six times at City last season despite not being a regular.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan World Cup Bet Builder tips

Bruno Fernandes To Score

All Uzbek eyes – and the eyes of a critical world – will be on Ronaldo but it's Bruno Fernandes who the Asian side should be fearing given his scoring threat.

Under 10.5 Corners

Portugal had only five corners against DR Congo, the Uzbeks three against Colombia, and there is no reason to think either team will suddenly start piling up the flag-kicks in Houston.

Cristiano Ronaldo two or more fouls won

Ronaldo has points to prove and needs to get on the ball, something that ought to ensure he is fouled at least twice by anxious markers.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Portugal vs Uzbekistan

♦ Portugal have lost only one of their last 14 matches

♦ Uzbekistan have lost three successive matches and won just two of their last eight

♦ Portugal managed one shot on target in their 1-1 draw against DR Congo – only Algeria had less shots on target (0) in the first round of games

♦ Both teams have failed to score in seven of Uzbekistan's last 11 games

Portugal vs Uzbekistan betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Portugal 1-5 Uzbekistan 11-1 Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan team news and predicted line-ups

Portugal

Ruben Dias missed the opener with a minor injury but the Manchester City star is fit to drop back into defence. Question marks over Cristiano Ronaldo's form are unlikely to add up to him being left out while Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes and Joao Felix could all come in.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): D Costa; Nunes, Araujo, Dias, Cancelo; J Neves, Vitinha; B Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.

Rest of squad: Sa, R Silva, Semedo, Veiga, Dalot, Inacio, Mendes, R Neves, S Costa, Ramos, Felix, Leao, Trincao, Guedes, Conceicao.

Uzbekistan

Fabio Cannavaro withdrew Sherzod Nasrullaev at the break against Colombia. Ruslanbek Jiyanov, a late call-up to the squad, could appear.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Shukurov, Mozgovoy, Sayfiev; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Urunov.

Rest of squad: Nematov, Ergashev, Alijonov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Karimov, Ulmasaliev, Urozov, Iskanderov, Hamrobekov, Khamdamov, Ganiev, Esanov, Jiyonov, Amonov, Sergeev.

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FAQs

When is Portugal vs Uzbekistan at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal vs Uzbekistan takes place on Tuesday, June 23 and kicks off at 6pm BST.

Where is Portugal vs Uzbekistan being played?

The venue for the game is NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA.

What TV channel is Portugal vs Uzbekistan on?

​ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK, with streaming also available on ITVX.

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