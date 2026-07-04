Portugal vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

After being held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde in their World Cup opener, Spain have turned on the style with three wins to nil and they were in complete control throughout their easy 3-0 victory over Austria in the round of 32.

A crunch clash with Portugal awaits the European champions in the last 16 and they will be determined to avenge last summer's Nations League final defeat to their rivals, who scored a stoppage-time winner to see off Croatia 2-1 in the last round.

Bet Builder Portugal vs Spain Monday, 6 July, 20:00 Lamine Yamal To Have 2 Or More Shots On Target Including Woodwork Bruno Fernandes To Have 2 Or More Shots Marc Cucurella To Commit 2 Or More Fouls £10 returns ≈ £65.73 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Best Portugal vs Spain Bet Builder

Lamine Yamal to have two or more shots on target

Lamine Yamal has slowly been brought up to speed at the World Cup, playing just 19 minutes from the bench in the opening draw with Cape Verde before scoring the first goal against Saudi Arabia and being subbed off at half-time.

Yamal still had five shots and hit the target three times in just 45 minutes of action against Saudi Arabia and his performance in the knockout victory over Austria suggests that he is closing in on peak form.

Spain's teenage sensation had six shots, hitting the target four times, in a 3-0 victory over the Austrians and he will be determined to show why many expect him to go all the way to the top against another elite nation.

The performances of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland at this World Cup should be even more motivation for Yamal to impress and in last summer’s Nations League final against Portugal he had four shots, two of which were on target.

Bruno Fernandes to have two or more shots

Bruno Fernandes had a stellar campaign with Manchester United, setting a new Premier League record with 21 assists in a single season, but the presence of Paris St-Germain pair Joao Neves and Vitinha allows him to play closer to striker Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal.

The Red Devils midfielder has had exactly two shots in all four of Portugal's World Cup matches and, with Spain so defensively sound and hard to break down, he may feel the need to have some shots from distance.

Fernandes has 29 goals in 93 caps for Portugal, which is two more than his tally of 27 assists and shows that he is more than just a creator for his country.

Marc Cucurella to commit two or more fouls

Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella plays with plenty of passion for his country but that can sometimes mean that he is too hasty in a challenge and he may commit a couple of fouls as a result.

Cucurella has made five fouls in four World Cup appearances but Portugal have more dangerous individuals than he has faced so far and he made four fouls in last summer's Nations League final defeat to Portugal.

Cucurella committed 45 fouls in 34 appearances in the Premier League this season and he likes to get extremely tight to his man, something which regularly results in him giving away free-kicks. Up against former Blues teammate Pedro Neto, he will know that his pace and direct dribbling is a weapon and will do all he can not to get involved in a one-on-one situation.

Pays out at 5.65-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more World Cup previews:

Mexico vs England prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Brazil vs Norway prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

USA vs Belgium prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

USA vs Belgium World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Portugal vs Spain Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.