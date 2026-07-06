Portugal vs Spain prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Portugal vs Spain World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Monday, July 6

Kick-off 8pm

Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Stage of Competition Round of 16

TV channel BBC One

Euro 2024 winners Spain have yet to concede a goal on their way to the last 16 of the World Cup and La Roja will be keen to send out another statement against rivals Portugal, who will have ambitions of giving the legendary figure of Cristiano Ronaldo the farewell he deserves.

Portugal edged past Spain on penalties after a 2-2 draw to lift the Nations League last summer but they will know that they have to raise their game having needed a stoppage-time winner to see off Croatia in the round of 32.

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Portugal vs Spain betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Spain

2pts 10-11 general

Portugal are yet to really fire at the World Cup, having been held to draws by DR Congo and Colombia and needing an injury-time winner to see of Croatia, and they should be punished by Iberian rivals Spain. La Roja are yet to concede a goal in four games and have improved with every outing, with Lamine Yamal coming to the boil and Mikel Oyarzabal providing the finishing touch they have sometimes been missing.

Best player bet

Lamine Yamal to have two or more shots on target

11-8 bet365

Portugal vs Spain World Cup match preview

Portugal became two-time Nations League winners with a penalty shootout success over Spain last summer but La Roja hold the aces in battle to reach the World Cup quarter-final in Arlington.

Spain won the European Championships in 2024 and they are yet to be breached at the World Cup, having put a goalless draw with Cape Verde behind them to record wins to nil against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage.

Luis de la Fuente’s side were in complete control throughout their 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32, winning the shot count 23 to five and not facing a single shot on target from their opponents.

Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay all managed only one shot on target each and chances have been hard to come by so Portugal may struggle to replicate last summer’s Nations League form.

Portugal are considered to have one of the strongest midfields in the competition but they may spend a lot of time out of possession against Spain and, while they are unbeaten, it is easy to criticise some of their performances.

Roberto Martinez’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their Group K opener before routing Uzbekistan 5-0 but they had to settle for a runner-up berth after a goalless game with Colombia.

If anything, Portugal were fortunate to take a point in that final match with the group winners as Colombia had 24 shots and had an injury-time goal disallowed for the slightest of offsides.

Portugal edged past Croatia 2-1 in their opening knockout game but substitute Goncalo Ramos scored a 94th-minute winner either side of two disallowed goals for the Croats and it was a pretty even encounter.

More will be required against Spain, who may be peaking at the perfect time with Lamine Yamal having been eased into action and Mikel Oyarzabal showing his importance leading the line with four tournament goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be chasing one last hurrah but, although he has scored three goals in the tournament, the 41-year-old’s inclusion could be more of a hindrance in this game as he no longer has the pace to get in behind Spain and without the ball Portugal can sometimes feel as if they are a man down.

For one reason or another, Portugal have been unable to utilise their midfield quality and not only are Spain giving little away - their expected-goals against figure is just 0.86 after four games - but they have had 78 shots and are creating freely.

Yamal ready to deliver on the big stage

Spain have been working Yamal up to full fitness throughout the tournament, something which could be hugely advantageous for them in the latter stages of the competition.

The 18-year-old is well on his way to the top if not there already and watching the performances of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland at this World Cup should only fuel his fire.

Yamal was substituted at half-time of Spain’s 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, having scored the opening goal and having five shots, while he had six shots and hit the target four times in the recent 3-0 win over Austria.

The Barcelona boy faces an intriguing match-up against Paris St-Germain’s Nuno Mendes but it should not stop him from having an influence and in last summer’s Nations League final he had four shots, two of which forced a save from Diogo Costa.

Portugal vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips

Lamine Yamal to have two or more shots on target

Spain's teenage talent had six shots, hitting the target four times, in the last-32 win over Austria, and the signs suggest that he is closing in on peak form.

Bruno Fernandes to have two or more shots

The midfielder has had exactly two shots in all four of Portugal's World Cup assignments and he may feel the need to have some sighters from distance.

Marc Cucurella to commit two or more fouls

The Spanish left-back can be too eager in a challenge and he made four fouls in last summer's Nations League final defeat to Portugal, who prevailed on penalties.

Pays out at 5.65-1 with Paddy Power

Click here for our full Portugal vs Spain Bet Builder preview

Key stats for Portugal vs Spain

♦ Spain have won four of their last five games and are unbeaten in their last 34 fixtures

♦ Spain have kept clean sheets in all four World Cup outings

♦ La Roja have been ahead at half-time and full-time in their last three matches

♦ Spain have lost only one of their last nine meetings with Portugal

♦ Four of Portugal's last six matches have gone over 2.5 goals

Portugal vs Spain betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Portugal 7-4 Spain 4-9

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Portugal 3-1 Spain 10-11 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Portugal vs Spain team news and predicted line-ups

Portugal

Roberto Martinez has no fresh injury concerns and must decide whether to play Joao Felix or Rafael Leao on the left wing.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

Rest of the squad: Semedo, Dalot, R Silva, Conceicao, Guedes, R Neves, Inacio, Araujo, Trincao, Sa, Ramos, B Silva, Nunes, Felix, S Costa.

Spain

Wingers Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino are unlikely to feature after missing the last-32 win over Austria but Spain otherwise have a fully fit squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Rest of squad: E Garcia, J Garcia, Grimaldo, Iglesias, Munoz, Merino, Pino, Llorente, Pubill, Gavi, Raya, Ruiz, Torres, Williams, Zubimendi.

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FAQs

When is Portugal vs Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal vs Spain takes place on Monday, July 6 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Portugal vs Spain being played?

The venue for the game is AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

What TV channel is Portugal vs Spain on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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