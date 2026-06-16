Portugal vs DR Congo: 9-1 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Portugal vs DR Congo World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, June 17

Kick-off 6pm

Venue NRG Stadium, Houston

Stage of Competition Group K

TV channel BBC One

Portugal's latest quest for a first ever World Cup title begins with a Group K showdown against DR Congo, who are featuring in the competition for the first time since 1974, and the European side will be expecting to triumph easily.

Roberto Martinez has what is arguably the best midfield in the tournament at his disposal while still leading the line is 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely recognised as one of the greatest football players of his generation.

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Portugal vs DR Congo betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Portugal to win & both teams to score

1pt 9-4 general

Portugal will have realistic aspirations of being crowned World Cup champions and, while they should get off to the perfect start against DR Congo, they may have to work hard for their rewards.

Roberto Martinez has a squad brimming with talent but they have kept only five clean sheets in their last 20 internationals and the African outsiders will pose a threat on the counter-attack.

Best player bet

Noah Sadiki to be shown a card

17-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Portugal vs DR Congo World Cup match preview

Portugal lifted the European Championships in 2016 and have claimed Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025, but winning the World Cup is something that would eclipse those achievements.

The Iberians have flattered to deceive on the biggest stage, making only one quarter-final appearance since their fourth-placed finish in 2006.

Portugal suffered a quarter-final exit to Morocco in Qatar four years ago but they are one of the more fancied contenders this year due to their world-class midfield and they are a warm order to win Group K, which starts with a test from DR Congo.

Colombia are expected to provide the toughest test for Roberto Martinez’s side but, against DR Congo, Paris St-Germain’s Champions League-winning pair Vitinha and Joao Neves should control things in the centre of the park and allow Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo to express themselves.

Fernandes arrives on the back of getting 21 assists in the Premier League for Manchester United, Silva is technically brilliant and played regularly for Manchester City, while Ronaldo is still scoring for fun in the Saudi Pro League at the grand age of 41.

The concern for many is that Ronaldo, in what looks set to be his last World Cup, could undermine the team but Portugal eased through qualifying, winning four of their six games and scoring 20 goals, including a 9-1 hammering of Armenia.

However, despite their defence featuring City ace Ruben Dias, PSG star Nuno Mendes and Barcelona’s Joao Cancelo, Portugal conceded seven times and on two occasions were breached twice by Hungary. They also suffered a shock 2-0 defeat away to Ireland when Ronaldo was sent off.

A pair of 2-1 wins over Nigeria and Chile in warm-up friendlies means that Portugal have kept only five clean sheets in their last 20 internationals and DR Congo could make them work hard for their victory.

The Leopards are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974. They finished only two points behind Senegal in their qualifying group before upsetting Cameroon and Nigeria in the second round of qualifying and defeating Jamaica in the playoffs.

That shows what Sebastien Desabre’s side are capable of and they excel in forward areas, with Newcastle's Yoane Wissa in support of Real Betis’s Cedric Bakambu.

DR Congo were beaten by Algeria in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year but they had taken seven points in the group, recording wins over Benin and Botswana either side of a 1-1 draw with Senegal.

DR Congo’s squad features plenty of players from Ligue 1 as well as up-and-coming Premier League talents such as Sunderland’s Noah Sadiki and a star-studded Portugal may need to notch at least twice to land maximum points.

Sadiki may overstep the mark

Sadiki played a key role in steering Sunderland to a seventh-placed finish which qualified them for the Europa League next season but he has a tough job on his hands in stopping Portugal from dictating the tempo in midfield.

The Black Cats battler averaged a foul per game in the Premier League this season, providing the legs and energy alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield, and his nine yellow cards in 33 appearances were the joint-worst for Sunderland.

Portugal vs DR Congo World Cup Bet Builder tips

Bruno Fernandes to register an assist

The Manchester United midfielder broke the record for assists in a Premier League season during the 2025-26 campaign, notching 21, and should play a key role for Portugal.

Cedric Bakambu to have 1+ shot on target

DR Congo's experienced striker had a shot on target in four of his five league starts for Real Betis in 2025-26 and he has 21 goals in 69 caps.

Noah Sadiki to commit two or more fouls

The Sunderland midfielder was carded nine times in the Premier League and he could struggle to contain a world-class Portugal midfield.

Pays out at 9.05-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Portugal vs DR Congo

♦ Portugal have lost just two of their 20 games since Euro 2024

♦ Portugal have scored at least twice in ten of their last 13 outings

♦ The European nation have kept just five clean sheets in their last 20 internationals

♦ DR Congo have failed to score in only two of their last 18 matches

♦ Both teams have scored in eight of Portugal's last 13 fixtures

Portugal vs DR Congo betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Portugal 2-7 DR Congo 9-1 Draw 19-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Portugal vs DR Congo team news and predicted line-ups

Portugal

Roberto Martinez has a fully fit squad to choose from and Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead the line, with a midfield of Paris St-Germain pair Vitinha and Joao Neves and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes seemingly picking itself.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; B Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Subs: Semedo, Dalot, Araujo, Veiga, Nunes, R Neves, Costa, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Trincao, Guedes, Conceicao.

DR Congo

Ex-Newcastle man Chancel Mbemba and former West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku help form a well-known defence also consisting of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe. Yoane Wissa and Noah Sadiki are DR Congo's two Premier League representatives and they should start.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Pickel, Sadiki; Elia, E Kayembe, Wissa; Bakambu.

Subs: Kapuadi, Batubinsika, J Kayembe, Kalulu, Mukau, Moutoussamy, Cipemba, Mbuku, Bongonda, Kakuta, Tshibola, Mayele, Banza.

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FAQs

When is Portugal vs DR Congo at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal vs DR Congo takes place on Wednesday, June 17 and kicks off at 6pm BST.

Where is Portugal vs DR Congo being played?

The venue for the game is the NRG Stadium in Houston.

What TV channel is Portugal vs DR Congo on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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