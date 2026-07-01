Portugal vs Croatia prediction: 3-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Portugal vs Croatia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, July 3

Kick-off Midnight

Venue Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel BBC One

Portugal take on Croatia in an all-European tie in the World Cup round of 32 and there is no shortage of big-match experience in the two camps.

Veteran captains Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric will lead their teams out in Toronto, where Portugal are clear favourites to progress to the last 16.

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Portugal vs Croatia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

2pts 13-5 Coral

Five of Croatia's last seven World Cup knockout ties were level after normal time and they can stand firm against favourites Portugal.

Roberto Martinez's men thumped Uzbekistan 5-0 on matchday two but drew their other two Group K games against DR Congo and Colombia.

Best player bet

Ivan Perisic to be shown a card

100-30 Coral, Ladbrokes

Portugal vs Croatia World Cup match preview

The World Cup round of 32 has produced several tight contests and Portugal's clash with Croatia should be closer than the betting suggests.

Portugal have been expensive to follow at this tournament as draws with DR Congo and Colombia meant the 4-9 Group K favourites finished as runners-up.

Roberto Martinez's men could have few complaints about those results. Joao Neves gave them a sixth-minute lead against DR Congo on matchday one but they failed to register another shot on target.

And Portugal were second-best in a 0-0 draw with Colombia, whose centre-back Davinson Sanchez had a late header ruled out by a contentious VAR offside call.

Cristiano Ronaldo declared "I'm back!" after scoring twice in the 5-0 rout of World Cup debutants Uzbekistan on matchday two.

Against Colombia, though, Ronaldo was back to being the ineffectual frontman who had hampered Portugal at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Their two knockout ties under Martinez at the Euros ended in goalless stalemates against Slovenia and France and the draw looks a big price against Croatia.

Portugal are the most successful team in Nations League history, winning two of the first four tournaments.

But they have underachieved in major tournaments – unlike Croatia, who reached the World Cup final in 2018 and lost to Argentina in the 2022 semis.

Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric struggled in the opening 4-2 defeat to an inspired England side.

However, Croatia have responded well, grinding out wins over Panama and Ghana, and they should prove awkward opponents for Portugal.

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a string of fine saves to restrict England to just four goals on matchday one but he faced only two shots on target in his next two games.

Croatia are no strangers to tense World Cup fixtures. In 2018 they beat Denmark and tournament hosts Russia on penalties before a 2-1 extra-time victory over England in the semi-finals.

Four years ago, after 0-0 draws with Morocco and Belgium in the group stage, they won shootouts against Japan in the round of 16 and Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Portugal and Croatia faced each other three times in 2024, claiming a 2-1 victory apiece before drawing 1-1 in a Nations League fixture in Split.

Barring Portugal's drubbing of Uzbekistan, both sides made hard work of their group matches at this tournament and they could be set for an attritional tussle in Toronto.

Croatia stalwart Perisic could be penalised

Ronaldo and Modric are not the only veterans involved in Friday's game as 37-year-old Ivan Perisic remains an important player for Croatia.

Coach Zlatko Dalic is getting his money's worth out of Perisic, who started the tournament on the left wing against England.

He filled in for Josko Gvardiol at left-back against Ghana on matchday three, picking up a yellow card for a crunching challenge on winger Abdul Fatawu.

Wherever Perisic plays against Portugal, he will not shirk his defensive duties. He looks a tempting bet to receive a card, having been booked seven times for PSV in 2025-26.

Portugal vs Croatia World Cup Bet Builder tips

Croatia or draw double chance

Portugal's only win in the group stage came against debutants Uzbekistan and their Euro 2024 knockout ties against Slovenia and France both ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

Ante Budimir to commit two or more fouls

The experienced Croatia striker committed five fouls at a rate of one every 22 minutes in his Group L appearances against Panama and Ghana.

Nuno Mendes to have one or more shots

Portugal's exciting left-back averaged 2.2 shots per 90 minutes for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 and scored a fine free-kick in the rout of Uzbekistan.

Pays out at 3-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Portugal vs Croatia

♦ Only two of Portugal's last ten matches produced over 3.5 goals

♦ Three of Portugal's last five games at major tournaments ended 0-0

♦ Both teams scored in seven of Croatia's last nine matches

♦ Three of Croatia's last four wins were by a 2-1 scoreline

♦ Croatia faced only two shots on target in their last two Group L games against Panama and Ghana

Portugal vs Croatia betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Portugal 4-11 Croatia 11-5

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Portugal

3-4 Croatia

4-1 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Portugal vs Croatia team news and predicted line-ups

Portugal

Joao Neves is set to replace Ruben Neves in central midfield. Ruben Dias and Renato Veiga should continue at the heart of defence with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

Subs: Semedo, Dalot, R Silva, Conceicao, Guedes, R Neves, Inacio, Araujo, Trincao, Sa, Ramos, B Silva, Nunes, Leao, S Costa

Croatia

Josko Gvardiol should be recalled at left-back, allowing Ivan Perisic to return to the left wing. Ante Budimir and Andrej Kramaric are competing for the centre-forward role.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, P Sucic, Perisic; Budimir

Subs: Erlic, Fruk, Baturina, Jakic, Kotarski, Kramaric, Matanovic, Moro, Musa, Pandur, Marco Pasalic, Mario Pasalic, L Sucic, Vuskovic, Caleta-Car

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FAQs

When is Portugal vs Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal vs Croatia takes place on Friday, July 3 and kicks off at midnight BST.

Where is Portugal vs Croatia being played?

The venue for the game is the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

What TV channel is Portugal vs Croatia on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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