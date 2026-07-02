Patrick Madden: Brazil 1970, France 2026? Brilliant Les Bleus can define the World Cup

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It’s funny what the World Cup does to you.

I spend most of my time outside of work watching or going to football matches. The rest of it is largely spent moaning about said football matches, whether it’s ticketing, kick-off times or VAR.

There was understandable apathy and scepticism heading into this tournament and some of it lingers, the toe-curling image of Donald Trump presenting the trophy to the winning captain on July 19 still looming large.

But when the World Cup starts, the noise stops and hardened cynics become children again for four blissful weeks.

There’s not a chance I’d be staying up to watch a Premier League game at 2am. But Mexico against Ecuador? You’ve charmed me.

It’s past the point of pretending you’ll go to bed at half-time during Portugal versus Croatia. You make a deal with the extra-time and penalties devil and accept the fact you’re heading deep into the night.

Not that all of the football has been pretty.

Kylian Mbappe: leads the way in the race for the Golden Boot Credit: VCG via Getty Images

Watching England is a chore. Portugal have underwhelmed. Brazil have been middling. Scotland never turned up to their own party and the less said about Germany the better.

France on the other hand? Sacre bleu.

I was speaking to my dad the day after Les Bleus' 3-0 win over Sweden and he said they are the best international team he’s seen since Brazil in 1970.

Brazil 1970 are the international benchmark, aided by that World Cup being the first broadcast in colour — the famous yellow and blue beamed into people’s homes and captivating a generation.

There is a myth about Brazilian football — that it’s all "joga bonito" and samba flair— whereas actually they are often functional and pragmatic.

This year’s team, which is basically an international version of Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti but with worse players.

Instead it is France who have truly captured the imagination, their brilliant, incisive forwards making major tournament football look like a video game on easy mode.

Outgoing manager Didier Deschamps has often been criticised for being a stifling presence — France might have reached consecutive World Cup finals, winning one, yet his side were still seen as a sum less than its glittering parts.

But this France team can’t be stifled.

In Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue they possess one of the most exciting attacks in living memory.

On Tuesday night my friend and I watched France's win over Sweden in our local snooker hall and the pace of play would make Peter Ebdon blush.

Our eyes were fixed on the screen rather than the baize — hydration breaks coming in handy to play a few shots and call another round in.

There is something mysterious and mercurial about French football and their alluring ability to thrill and implode in equal measure.

Didier Deschamps: could go out on a high Credit: Christian Liewig - Corbis

They conquered the world on home soil in 1998 and finished bottom of their group four years later. There was the dressing-room revolt in South Africa in 2010, before a rebuild brought a second World Cup in Russia in 2018.

French imports into English football are some of the most iconic. Think of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira or Eric Cantona — a footballer, a poet and a rebel, an artist with the most authentic, endearing human fallibility.

Granted, it is unlikely the electric Olise will karate kick any racists as France glide their way deeper into the tournament.

But it is already looking like this young, thrilling team will leave their own mark on footballing history in the same way Brazil did in 1970.

Long live the Coupe du Monde. Allez Les Bleus.

Read more:

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Ian Wilkerson: Getting behind football's last great entertainer

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