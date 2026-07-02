Paraguay vs France prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Paraguay vs France World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, July 4

Kick-off 10pm

Venue Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia

Stage of Competition Round of 16

TV channel BBC One or ITV1

Paraguay produced a shock in the World Cup round of 32, knocking out Germany on penalties, and they face in-form France in Philadelphia in the last 16.

Les Bleus come into Saturday's game as favourites to lift the trophy after scoring 13 goals in impressive victories over Senegal, Iraq, Norway and Sweden.

Bet Builder Paraguay vs France Sat, 04 July, 22:00 France to be leading at half-time Half-Time Result Over 3.5 Player To Score Two or More Goals Under 2.5 Paraguay Corners Home Total Corners 2.5 £10 returns ≈ £66.78 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Paraguay vs France betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Michael Olise to be first goalscorer

1pt 13-2 bet365

Michael Olise to score at any time

3pts 7-4 bet365, Hills

Assist ace Michael Olise has set up five goals for his France teammates at the World Cup and he could take centre stage against Paraguay. The Bayern Munich man scored a hat-trick against Northern Ireland in France's last friendly and hit the post with an acrobatic effort in the round of 32 win over Sweden.

Best player bet

Adrian Cubas to be shown a card

2-1 bet365

Don't miss James Milton's Bet Builder picks for this last-16 showdown

Paraguay vs France World Cup match preview

Paraguay were 5-1 to qualify from their round of 32 tie against Germany and they are almost twice the price to knock out a formidable France side in Philadelphia.

Les Bleus have been the most impressive team at the World Cup, scoring ten goals in their Group I victories over Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

They demolished Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 and their hopes of reaching a third straight World Cup final under Didier Deschamps were boosted by early exits for Germany and the Netherlands.

Deschamps has been criticised for his cautious approach during his 14-year spell as France manager.

That is not an issue at this tournament, though, and Paraguay, having gone to extra-time and penalties against Germany, may struggle to halt Les Bleus' scoring spree.

France's 1998 World Cup triumph included a tense last-16 victory over Paraguay, sealed by Laurent Blanc's extra-time golden goal.

The previous World Cup meeting between the nations, in 1958, ended in a 7-3 victory for France, whose striker Just Fontaine scored a hat-trick.

Fontaine's record of 13 goals at that tournament has never been threatened though Kylian Mbappe, who has scored six times in four matches, could have another four games to play if France go all the way.

Ousmane Dembele claimed a first-half hat-trick in the 4-1 win over a second-string Norway side on matchday three, while Paris Saint-Germain wingers Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola have also scored goals.

The brilliant Michael Olise has contributed five assists and should be backed to score his first goal of the tournament against Paraguay.

Olise's creative output is extraordinary but he is also a prolific goalscorer, whether starting on the wing or as a number ten, and he was unfortunate not to find the net against Sweden.

He had six shots – one more than Mbappe – and hit the post with a glorious overhead kick.

The former Crystal Palace man scored 15 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich at a rate of one every 155 minutes and warmed up for the World Cup with a hat-trick against Northern Ireland last month.

VAR bailed out Paraguay during extra-time against Germany as Jonathan Tah's header was disallowed for a soft foul on the goalkeeper.

The South Americans were thumped 4-1 by the USA in their opening Group D game before grinding out a 1-0 win over Turkey in which Miguel Almiron was sent off just before half-time.

A 0-0 draw with Australia took Paraguay through to the knockout stages. However, they are averaging just 31 per cent of possession at this tournament and may well be put under relentless pressure by in-form France.

Combative Cubas could collect a card

Those possession stats suggest Paraguay's midfielders and defenders will have to make plenty of tackles so Adrian Cubas looks a solid bet to be shown a card.

The industrious central midfielder was the first player booked in the Germany tie and has committed 12 fouls in four appearances at the World Cup.

Cubas is well known to MLS referees after five seasons at Vancouver Whitecaps and he has picked up 17 bookings in only 42 appearances since the start of the 2025 campaign.

Paraguay vs France World Cup Bet Builder tips

France to be leading at half-time

Les Bleus were sluggish in the first half against Senegal on matchday one but they were leading at the break in three subsequent games against Iraq, Norway and Sweden.

Kylian Mbappe to score two or more goals

The France star scored twice in the wins over Senegal, Iraq and Sweden and he also hit the post when the last 32 tie against the Swedes was still goalless.

Under 2.5 Paraguay corners

Paraguay won only two corners in three Group D matches against the USA, Turkey and Australia and most of the game is likely to be played in their half.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Paraguay vs France

♦ Seven of Paraguay's last eight competitive internationals featured under 2.5 goals

♦ Paraguay had only eight shots on target in their first four World Cup games

♦ France have scored three or more goals in eight of their last ten matches

♦ Les Bleus have been leading at half-time in eight of their last nine games

♦ Both teams have scored in seven of France's last nine internationals

Paraguay vs France betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Paraguay 8-1 France 1-14

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Paraguay 14-1 France 2-11 Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Paraguay vs France team news and predicted line-ups

Paraguay

Diego Gomez returns from a one-match ban, but forward Julio Enciso will be assessed after coming off early in the second half against Germany.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Gill; Caceres, G Gomez, Canale, Alonso; Almiron, D Gomez, Cubas, Galarza; Avalos, Enciso

Subs: Alderete, Arce, Balbuena, Bobadilla Caballero, Fernandez, Mauricio, Maidana, Ojeda, Olveira, Pitta, Romero, Sanabria, Sosa, Velazquez

France

Les Bleus have no fresh injury concerns although centre-back William Saliba is managing an ongoing back problem. PSG teammates Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue are competing for a start on the left wing.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

Subs: Akliouche, Cherki, Digne, Doue, Gusto, L Hernandez, Kante, Konate, Kone, Lacroix, Mateta, Risser, Samba, Thuram, Zaire-Emery

Read more:

Canada vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Canada vs Morocco prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Paraguay vs France at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Paraguay vs France takes place on Saturday, July 4 and kicks off at 10pm BST.

Where is Paraguay vs France being played?

The venue for the game is the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia.

What TV channel is Paraguay vs France on?

BBC One or ITV1 will be showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.