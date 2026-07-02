Paraguay vs France World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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France are favourites to win the World Cup after their excellent start to the tournament and they take on Paraguay in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Paraguay upset the odds to beat Germany on penalties in the last 32 but Bet Builder punters could profit from a dominant display from a France side inspired by star forward Kylian Mbappe.

Bet Builder Paraguay vs France Sat, 04 July, 22:00 France to be leading at half-time Half-Time Result Over 3.5 Player To Score Two or More Goals Under 2.5 Paraguay Corners Home Total Corners 2.5 £10 returns ≈ £66.78 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Best Paraguay vs France Bet Builder

France to be leading at half-time

France have been ahead at half-time in eight of their last nine internationals and they can make another fast start against Paraguay in the last 16.

Paraguay have had a gruelling campaign so it may not take long for their defence to buckle against the free-flowing French attack.

The underdogs had to play for the entire second half with ten men against Turkey in the group stage and their round of 32 clash with Germany went to extra-time and penalties.

Fatigue is bound to be a factor as Paraguay have done a lot of chasing at this tournament, averaging only 31 per cent of possession.

Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half hat-trick in France's final group fixture against Norway and Les Bleus racked up 15 shots in the first 45 minutes against round of 32 opponents Sweden.

Kylian Mbappe to score two or more goals

France's Kylian Mbappe was already a World Cup legend after scoring at the age of 18 in the 2018 final and claiming a hat-trick against Argentina in 2022.

And Mbappe continues to dazzle at his third World Cup. He scored twice in France's 3-1 opening win over Senegal, sealing victory with a stunning strike from distance.

The Real Madrid forward then struck twice in the Group I fixture against Iraq and he was too sharp for Sweden's defence in the round of 32.

Mbappe hit the post and had an effort ruled out for offside when the match was scoreless before adding another two goals to his World Cup career tally.

Paraguay conceded four goals in their opening match against the USA so Mbappe looks a great bet to score at least twice in Philadelphia.

Under 2.5 Paraguay corners

The underdogs may struggle to get into dangerous areas against in-form France so under 2.5 Paraguay corners is our final Bet Builder selection.

The South Americans had six corners in 120 minutes against Germany, but had few opportunities from dead-ball situations in the group stage.

Paraguay failed to win a single corner against Turkey on matchday two, when they were defending a second-minute lead and had Miguel Almiron sent off just before half-time.

That was clearly an unusual situation but Gustavo Alfaro's men were awarded only two corners in their other two group games against the USA and Australia.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 9-2 with Paddy Power

France look worthy favourites for Saturday's clash and they can take charge of the contest early on thanks to the in-form Kylian Mbappe. The USA, Turkey and Germany all dominated possession against Paraguay so corners could be scarce for the underdogs.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Paraguay vs France Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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