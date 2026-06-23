Paraguay vs Australia prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Paraguay vs Australia World Cup kick-off, date, TV Channel and venue

Date Friday, June 26

Kick-off 3am

Venue Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Stage of Competition Group D

TV channel ITV4

Paraguay and Australia meet in Santa Clara in the early hours of Friday, with second spot in Group D up for grabs.

Turkey are set to finish bottom of Group D so a draw for Australia and Paraguay would give both teams the chance to advance on four points.

Paraguay lost their opening game 4-1 to the United States, but responded by beating Turkey 1-0, while Australia beat Turkey 2-0, before falling to a 2-0 defeat to the USA.

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Paraguay vs Australia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Australia draw no bet

2pts 11-8 bet365

Australia were outclassed by the USA last time out but they face a Paraguay side who struggle to score goals and are without playmaker Miguel Almiron.

Australia's success over Turkey was proof that they can compete on the big stage and they should hold their own in Santa Clara.

Best player bet

Andres Cubas to commit 3+ fouls

10-11 bet365

Paraguay vs Australia World Cup match preview

Turkey's elimination has already been confirmed in Group D and Australia look primed to take second spot as they prepare to face Paraguay in Santa Clara on Friday.

Before a ball was kicked this summer, Turkey were labelled as dark horses, but their inability to score a goal from more than 60 attempts has cost them and Australia and Paraguay are now set to do battle in an attempt to finish second to the United States.

Australia's superior goal difference means they sit second and there is every chance that a draw will be enough for both teams to advance. Second spot should help make things easier, though, in the knockout stage and Australia have shown they have enough to keep Paraguay at bay.

Paraguay's main strength is usually their defence – they conceded just ten goals in 18 qualifiers – but they shipped four goals against the USA and allowed Turkey to rack up 32 shots.

Australia are certainly not as effective in possession as the other two teams in the group but they are well organised under coach Tony Popovic and they will not have to face Miguel Almiron.

Without their main playmaker, Paraguay could struggle to create meaningful opportunities, meaning Popovic's troops should pick up a point at the least.

Popovic decided to drop Nestory Irankunda against the USA, a decision he regretted, but with second spot up for grabs, expect the lively attacker to start and guide Australia to a positive result.

Cubas to get stuck in once again

Paraguay midfielder Andres Cubas has been tasked with getting stuck in this summer and he has done exactly as required. He has been committed five fouls in both of his team's matches at the World Cup so far.

Paraguay vs Australia World Cup Bet Builder tips

Andres Cubas to be shown a card

The midfielder has been fortunate to avoid a booking this summer, having committed five fouls in each of his two appearances.

Under 2.5 goals

Neither team are known for their goalscoring exploits – Paraguay scored 14 goals in qualifying, while Australia could manage only 16.

Australia or draw double chance

Australia work well as a unit and they will come up against a weakened Paraguay, who are missing one of their key players in Almiron.

Pays out at 4-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Paraguay vs Australia

♦ Paraguay have scored one goal in four of their last five matches

♦ Australia have kept only one clean sheet in five games

♦ Australia have scored two goals or more in eight of their last 10 outings

♦ Paraguay have conceded 48 shots in their opening two games at the World Cup

Paraguay vs Australia betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Paraguay 15-8 Australia 29-10 Draw 23-20

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Paraguay vs Australia team news and predicted line-ups

Paraguay

Miguel Almiron is suspended after his red card against Turkey.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Gill; Caceres, G Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; D Gomez, Cubas, Galarza, Sosa; Pitta, Enciso.

Subs: Fernandez, Caballero, Maidana, Romero, Mauricio, Arce, Sanabria, Bobadilla, Avalos, Ojeda, Canale, Balbuena.

Australia

Popovic has no new injury worries, but Nestory Irankunda is hoping to start after coming off the bench against the USA.

Predicted line-up (5-3-2): Beach; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Burgess, Bos; Leckie, O'Neill, Okon-Engstler; Irankunda, Toure.

Subs: Devlin, Mabil, Velupillay, Herrington, Trewin, Volpato, Irvine, Geria, Degenek, Hrustic, Yengi, Metcalfe.

Read more World Cup predictions:

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FAQs

When is Paraguay vs Australia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Paraguay vs Australia takes place on Friday, June 26 and kicks off at 3am BST.

Where is Paraguay vs Australia being played?

The venue for the game is Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara.

What TV channel is Paraguay vs Australia on?

ITV4 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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