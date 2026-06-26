Panama vs England prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Panama vs England World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 27

Kick-off 10pm

Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Stage of Competition Group L

TV channel ITV1

England had hoped to seal first place in Group L with a game to spare but they still have some work to do as they prepare to take on already-eliminated Panama at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Finishing in first place was always part of the plan for Thomas Tuchel's side, who will be targeting a convincing victory over the group's third seeds.

Bet Builder Panama vs England Sat, 27 June, 22:00 England -2 Goals Handicap betting Harry Kane Player First Goalscorer Bukayo Saka To Make An Assist £10 returns ≈ £106.10 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Panama vs England betting tips & predictions

Best bet

England to win to nil

2pts 20-23 BoyleSports

England continued their frustrating habit of dropping points in the second fixture of a major tournament but they remain in a strong position and should have far too much for Panama, who look set to extend a sequence of five World Cup defeats.

Tuchel is searching for improvements but his team have shown plenty of promise and they can advance to the final 32 as group winners.

Best player bet

Elliot Anderson over 1.5 fouls

Evs bet365

Panama vs England World Cup match preview

England were far from perfect in their opening two World Cup matches but they sit at the top of Group L and can give themselves a great chance of staying there by concluding the first phase with a victory and a clean sheet.

Early elimination seems harsh on Panama, who have improved since their 6-1 defeat to England at Russia 2018.

Thomas Christiansen's side played on the front foot in their opening game against Ghana, but were dealt a massive blow when Caleb Yirenkyi's injury-time goal settled a close contest in the African side's favour.

They also had some good spells against Croatia on Wednesday, when right wingback Amir Murillo caught the eye with an energetic display.

However, despite winning the shot count eight to six they struggled to create clear chances and paid the price when Ante Budimir supplied the finishing touch to a slick Croatian move.

Christiansen must be proud of what he has seen from his players but he may struggle to lift them off the canvas for their final test, which always promised to be the toughest of the lot.

England finished both of their matches with the feeling that they have plenty to work on.

Their first-half performance against Croatia lacked the intensity and aggressive intent demanded by the manager and featured moments of defensive weakness which would no doubt prove costly at a later stage of the tournament.

Tuchel wanted to address the issues and made two changes for the Ghana contest with Djed Spence and Marc Guehi coming in for Nico O'Reilly and John Stones.

It worked from a defensive point of view as England registered a ninth shutout in their tenth competitive game under the German tactician, but they had issues at the other end as a deep-lying and physical Ghana side limited them to very few chances.

Getting it right at both ends will be the aim for the rest of the tournament and, from an offensive perspective, Tuchel's hand is strengthened by the ever-improving condition of Bukayo Saka.

The 24-year-old was deemed fit enough only for a substitutes' role in the first two games, but he looked lively on both occasions and came up with the killer pass for Marcus Rashford's goal against Croatia.

At this stage England may not be ready to play at their top level but they are making steps and should have far too much quality and nous for Panama, who look set to finish their campaign without any points or goals to show for their considerable efforts.

Energetic Elliot can make his presence felt

One notable aspect of Panama's performances in the opening two games was that they were highly committed in the physical exchanges.

They have looked robust in central areas with midfielder Carlos Harvey making six fouls, putting him joint-top with Jordan Ayew as the most penalised player in Group L.

However, Harvey can expect a tough contest with England's Elliot Anderson, who has been a bundle of energy at his first World Cup.

Anderson has made five fouls - the most of any English player - and he could add at least another couple to the tally.

Panama vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips

England -2 on handicap

England were 6-1 winners against Panama at the 2018 World Cup and they can register another convincing win.

Harry Kane to score the first goal

Kane missed a golden chance to win the game against Ghana but he will be ready for the opportunities to come and looks a solid selection to break Panamanian resistance.

Bukayo Saka to assist a goal

The Arsenal winger is reportedly ready to start and he can come up with a key creative moment.

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Panama vs England

♦ England have kept clean sheets in 11 of their last 12 competitive games

♦ Thirteen of England's last 14 wins have been accompanied by clean sheets

♦ England have started the scoring in 12 of their last 13 competitive matches

♦ Panama have lost all of their five World Cup fixtures

♦ The Canal Men have failed to score in three of their five World Cup games

Panama vs England betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Panama 12-1 England 1-6 Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Panama vs England team news and predicted line-ups

Panama

Adalberto Carrasquilla is a major doubt having missed the first two games and Anibal Godoy faces a late assessment.

Predicted line-up (5-4-1): Mosquera; Murillo, Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade, Blackman; Martinez, Harvey, Barcenas, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Fajardo.

Rest of squad: Carrasquilla, Davis, Diaz, Escobar, Farina, Godoy, Gutierrez, Londono, Mejia, Miller, Quintero, T Rodriguez, Samudio, Waterman, Yanis.

England

Bukayo Saka is expected to make his first start of the tournament but Declan Rice and Reece James are doubts after missing training on Thursday. James is struggling with a hamstring strain so Djed Spence or Jarell Quansah could deputise at right-back.



Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

Rest of squad: James, Gordon, Madueke, Burn, Chalobah, Eze, J Henderson, D Henderson, Mainoo, Quansah, Rogers, Stones, Toney, Trafford, Watkins.

Read more:

Panama vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Croatia vs Ghana prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Colombia vs Portugal prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Algeria vs Austria prediction: 29-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Panama vs England at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Panama vs England takes place on Saturday, June 27, and kicks-off at 10pm BST.

Where is Panama vs England being played?

The venue for the game is MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

What TV channel is Panama vs England on?

ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.