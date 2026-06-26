Panama vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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England find themselves in familiar territory with four points on the board from their first two matches at the 2026 World Cup, but they will be targeting nothing less than a victory against already-eliminated Panama at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Thomas Tuchel was brought in to make the key improvements necessary to transform England from nearly men to global conquerors.

But the team were left frustrated by the 0-0 draw against Ghana and their struggles to build on a positive start have echoes of the problems encountered by the previous regime.

Gareth Southgate's England team competed at four major tournaments and, on three of those occasions, they registered a win followed by a draw from their opening two games.

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Best Panama vs England Bet Builder

England -2 on handicap

England were 6-1 winners against Panama at the 2018 World Cup and they can register another wide-margin success over the central American side, who may struggle to reach the levels of earlier performances.

After the general euphoria of England's 4-2 triumph over Croatia, there was a muted reaction to the stalemate against Ghana.

But England are leading the way in Group L and should keep things that way with a comfortable victory over a Panama side which is still searching for their first ever World Cup points.

Panama played better than expected in narrow 1-0 losses to Ghana and Croatia, but they have lacked quality in forward areas and could be heading for another scoreless experience against an England side which has kept clean sheets in 11 of their last 12 competitive matches.

England are still searching for consistency, but they have plenty of goalscoring potential and can step things up in their third game of the tournament.

Harry Kane to score the first goal

Harry Kane missed a golden chance to win the game against Ghana, but he will quickly move onto the next challenge and should be ready to increase his tournament tally.

One of the many qualities possessed by the England captain is his ability to recover from a setback.

And he showed his mental fortitude in the game against Croatia by scoring from a retaken penalty just moments after his first effort had been saved.

There are some big names ahead of Kane in the battle for the World Cup Golden Boot, but the 32-year-old remains a contender and will view the game against Panama as a great chance to improve his chances.

Bukayo Saka to assist a goal

Saka is reportedly ready to make his first start of the tournament and it would not be a major surprise if he came come up with a key creative moment.

Tuchel's World Cup squad selection was a ruthless exercise which included the omissions of high profile players such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, but the German was happy to show patience with Saka, despite the player's struggles with a lingering Achilles problem.

Saka was limited to substitute appearances in England's first two games, but he looked sharp on both occasions.

The 24-year-old gave a superb pass for Marcus Rashford's goal against Croatia and he can play a key role in punishing Panama.

Pays 10-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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