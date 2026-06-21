Panama vs Croatia prediction: 5-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Panama vs Croatia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, June 24

Kick-off Midnight

Venue Toronto Stadium, Toronto

Stage of Competition Group L

TV channel BBC One

Panama and Croatia meet in Toronto needing points after making losing starts to their Group L campaign.

Croatia had no complaints about their 4-2 loss to England, although Panama were left smarting after Ghana pounced deep in stoppage time to pip them 1-0.

Panama vs Croatia betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Croatia to win & 2-5 goals range

2pts 21-20 bet365

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic admitted he got it all wrong against England - but don't expect the same mistakes against Panama.

A personnel and formation reset can get the zip back in the Croatian ranks, and they can beat the Central Americans in a game featuring a few goals.

Best player bet

Mateo Kovacic over 0.5 shots on target

6-4 bet365

Panama vs Croatia World Cup match preview

Luka Modric's 199th international appearance was one he'd rather forget - take his 200th to be one where he can get out the party hats.

The ageless Croatia captain's milestone appearance could not be more significant with his team needing points after losing 4-2 against England on Wednesday.

Panama are in the same boat, needing something from this game after losing 1-0 against Ghana.

Modric's aces, finalists eight years ago and semi-finalists four years back, have been here before. Indeed, a handful of members of Zlatko Dalic's squad were around in 2018 when they were touched off by France for the ultimate prize.

That experience could be vital, as will Dalic rewriting his team talk after his blunder against England when he got formation and personnel all wrong.

Granted, they still defended set-pieces badly against England and that wasn't the manager's fault, but this is going to be the 4-3-3 (or similar) Croatia that we are accustomed to seeing and they should be better for it.

They rightly merit favouritism, not that they will be taking Panama lightly.

The Central Americans knocked the ball around nicely at times in defeat against Ghana and had 11 shots, more than the victors.

But they looked paperweight in attack and Croatia's back four - the back three has been jettisoned - can comfortably keep Cecilio Waterman and pals under wraps.

Croatia created plenty of chances against England and when they get it right, they remain a force.

Modric, 40, lasted an hour against the Three Lions and probably won't get much more pitch time than that against Panama. He has to be managed.

But he can still pull strings like few others and with the pressure ramped up, expect him and his side to deliver.

City midfield ace can shoot for the stars

Zlatko Dalic has all but said Mateo Kovacic will be drafted back in for this game having come off the bench against England.

The 32-year-old Manchester City midfielder has hardly played this season so is fit and fresh and his experience and graft in the centre of the pitch could be critical for the Croats.

But Kovacic can also be a menace in attack - he has a poke on him and managed one shot on target against England.

With Croatia needing to be positive, take him to hit the target at least once in Toronto.

Panama vs Croatia World Cup Bet Builder tips

Ante Budimir to score at any time

Ante Budimir scored 11 goals for Osasuna since the turn of the year and can display his scoring prowess on his recall to Croatia's starting line-up.

A goal to be scored in both halves

There has been a goal in both halves of six of Croatia's last eight games, including against England last time out, and these sides need to be positive.

Over 2.5 goals

Goals are flowing in North America and an early one could light the touchpaper in a game neither side can afford to lose.

Pays out at 5-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Panama vs Croatia

♦ Panama's 1-0 defeat to Ghana means they have won just two of their last eight games

♦ Croatia have lost three of their last four games and not kept a clean sheet in seven

♦ Panama tallied 29 tackles against Ghana, more than any other side in the first round of matches

♦ Croatia have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven matches

Panama vs Croatia betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Panama 6-1 Croatia 1-2 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Panama vs Croatia team news and predicted line-ups

Panama

Key midfielder Coco Carrasquilla missed the first game due to a groin strain but could make the bench.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Harvey, Barcenas, Blackman; Martinez, Waterman, J Rodriguez.

Rest of squad: Mejia, Samudio, Escobar, Farina, Davis, Miller, Gutierrez, Carrasquilla, Diaz, Quintero, Godoy, Yanis, T Rodriguez, Fajardo, Londono.

Croatia

Zlatko Dalic is expected to make several changes with Ante Budimir replacing Petar Musa in attack and Mateo Kovacic coming into midfield. Dalic will also ditch his back-three experiment.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; P Sucic, Budimir, Baturina.

Rest of squad: Pandur, Kotarski, Jakic, Pongracic, Vuskovic, Erlic, Moro, Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Marco Pasalic, L Sucic, Fruk, Matanovic, Musa, Kramaric.

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FAQs

When is Panama vs Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Panama vs Croatia takes place on Wednesday, June 24 and kicks off at midnight BST.

Where is Panama vs Croatia being played?

The venue for the game is the Toronto Stadium.

What TV channel is Panama vs Croatia on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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