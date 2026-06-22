Norway vs Senegal prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Norway vs Senegal World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 23

Kick-off 1am

Venue New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

Stage of Competition Group I

TV channel ITV1

Norway made a triumphant return to the World Cup as Erling Haaland's brace helped them to a 4-1 victory over Iraq in their first match at the tournament since 1998.

They look set for a tougher test on Tuesday, when they face Group I rivals Senegal, who caused France problems in their opener before slipping to a 3-1 defeat.

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Norway vs Senegal betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score

3pts 5-4 BoyleSports, Hills

Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq and Senegal's 3-1 defeat to France should set up a lively clash between the Group I rivals on matchday two. Norway are far stronger in attack than defence and Senegal, who created some good chances against Les Bleus, can contribute to a high-scoring game.

Best player bet

Martin Odegaard to register an assist

100-30 bet365

Norway vs Senegal World Cup match preview

Group I's attacking stars dazzled on matchday one and there should be more entertainment when Norway take on Senegal in East Rutherford.

Norway marked their first World Cup game since 1998 with a stylish 4-1 victory over group outsiders Iraq.

Erling Haaland scored twice, following his haul of 16 goals in eight qualifying matches, but Senegal's forwards were less ruthless in their 3-1 defeat to France.

The Lions of Teranga had the better of a goalless first half as striker Nicolas Jackson hit the post and Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr missed the target with a good chance.

France superstar Kylian Mbappe made them pay, scoring twice after the break, although Senegal's consolation goal was a cracking strike from Paris Saint-Germain teenager Ibrahim Mbaye.

Senegal's attacking options include national legend Sadio Mane and classy Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye and they are dangerous outsiders against Norway.

A draw would put them under pressure going into the matchday-three fixture against Iraq so a positive display is expected from Pape Thiaw's side.

That, in turn, may lead to chances for Norway strikers Haaland and Alexander Sorloth, teed up by Martin Odegaard, so backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score looks a smart play.

Norway bulldozed their way through qualifying, scoring 37 goals in eight matches including 3-0 and 4-1 victories over Italy.

But they have kept only two clean sheets in their last ten games and Iraq striker Aymen Hussein rose above their defence to head a first-half equaliser on matchday one.

Norway's friendly results this year include a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands, a 3-1 win over Sweden and a 1-1 draw with Morocco.

Senegal conceded only two goals in seven games at the Africa Cup of Nations but lost 3-2 to the USA in a warm-up game last month and look set for another high-scoring contest.

Key man Odegaard could unlock Senegal defence

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are Arsenal's expert set-piece takers but Gunners captain Odegaard can showcase his dead-ball delivery for Norway.

His inswinging corner was converted by centre-back Leo Ostigard for Norway's third goal against Iraq and he is a nice price to register an assist against Senegal.

Odegaard set up seven goals in just five qualifying starts and contributed six assists at a rate of one every 229 minutes during Arsenal's Premier League triumph.

France's first two goals against Senegal were created by incisive through balls from Michael Olise and Adrien Rabiot so Odegaard, another pass master, may well unlock the Senegal defence.

Norway vs Senegal World Cup Bet Builder tips

Senegal or draw double chance

Senegal were outclassed by France on matchday one but they had won nine of their previous 11 competitive internationals.

Nicolas Jackson to score at any time

The Senegal striker scored in five of his last eight Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich and hit the post in the first half against France.

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams carry a significant attacking threat and the first two matches in Group I produced a total of nine goals.

Pays out at 9-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Norway vs Senegal

♦ Both teams have scored in seven of Norway's last eight matches

♦ Three of Norway's last four wins were by a 4-1 scoreline

♦ Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in his last nine competitive appearances for Norway

♦ There were over 3.5 goals in three of Senegal's last four matches

♦ Senegal have won nine of their last 12 competitive internationals

Norway vs Senegal betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Norway 27-20 Senegal 21-10 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Norway vs Senegal team news and predicted line-ups

Norway

Norway have no injury concerns and Stale Solbakken sent out the same starting 11 against Morocco in their final warm-up game and Iraq in their World Cup opener.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes, Nusa; Sorloth, Haaland

Subs: Ostigard, Schjelderup, Thorstvedt, Berg, Bobb, Aasgaard, Bjorkan, Hauge, Pedersen, Langas, Selvik, Strand Larsen, Falchener, Tangvik, Thorsby

Senegal

Coach Pape Thiaw could stick with the line-up that kicked off the game against France although wingers Iliman Ndiaye and Ibrahim Mbaye are pushing for starts.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): E Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhite, E Diouf; I Gueye, P Gueye; Sarr, Camara, Mane; Jackson

Subs: I Ndiaye, Ciss, Diarra, Mbaye, Dieng, Diao, Diaw, Y Diouf, Jakobs, A Mendy, B Ndiaye, C Ndiaye, P Sarr, M Sarr, Seck

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FAQs

When is Norway vs Senegal at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Norway vs Senegal takes place on Tuesday, June 23 and kicks off at 1am BST.

Where is Norway vs Senegal being played?

The venue for the game is the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

What TV channel is Norway vs Senegal on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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