Norway vs France prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Norway vs France World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, June 26

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Stage of Competition Group I

TV channel ITV1

Leaders France have been faultless in Group I but they will be anticipating a stern test from Norway as the two European teams battle for top spot.

Both teams are guaranteed a place in the round of 32 but only a victory for Norway could change the placings and prevent France from topping their World Cup group for a fourth time in succession.

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Norway vs France betting tips & predictions

Best bet

France

2pts 13-20 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

France have been ominously impressive and they can maintain their 100 per cent record by inflicting Norway's first loss of the competition.

Few teams can match the attacking quality of Les Bleus, who can hand out a harsh reality check to their in-form opponents.

Best player bet

Michael Olise to assist at least one goal

5-2 Hills

Norway vs France World Cup match preview

France have been involved in the last two World Cup finals and their serene progress this summer can continue at the expense of Norway, who are set to finish second best in a compelling section.

There has been no shortage of entertainment in Group I with 18 goals scored in the opening four games, and Norway have contributed greatly to the spectacle with their eye-catching 4-1 success over Iraq and 3-2 victory over Senegal.

Erling Haaland has been the main man for Stale Solbakken's side, bagging a brace in each of his first two World Cup appearances, but he would be the first to admit that he is getting excellent support from team-mates.

Martin Odegaard has shown his creative class by making a couple of assists and, by playing to their considerable attacking strengths, Norway have emerged as one of the tournament's potential dark horses.

Norway are favouring a front-foot approach and have outscored their opponents.

However, it is slightly concerning that they have faced 27 goal attempts - two more than they have delivered - and the risks attached to their carefree approach may be exposed.

The Norwegians like their full-backs to play high and have seen the benefits as David Moller Wolfe set up the opening goal against Iraq and Marcus Pedersen scored against Senegal.

But there can be spaces left in behind and that could be an issue as the standard of opponent increases.

While Iraq and Senegal were unable to fully capitalise on their chances, France are less likely to be in such a charitable mood.

Kylian Mbappe has been hitting the headlines and deservedly so after his scintillating start to the tournament, but the supporting cast looks incredibly strong. Michael Olise has excelled at his first World Cup while Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola have got their names on the scoresheet.

Even the top teams can be a little nervous in their opening game and France were certainly slow into their stride against Senegal, who got to the break level at 0-0.

However, a decent Senegalese side were swept aside after half-time, and the subsequent 3-0 stroll against Iraq served as little more than a useful training exercise.

The big worry for France's rivals is that there is clearly much more to come from Didier Deschamps' side.

They are likely to improve with each outing and should have few problems nullifying Norway's impressive start.

Olise can orchestrate French performance

Michael Olise was the creative spark for Bayern Munich this season, assisting 19 goals in the Bundesliga and six in the Champions League.

Olise's numbers at club level are outstanding and he has taken his quality on to the biggest stage by setting up three of France's six goals at the World Cup.

Opponents are finding it impossible to keep a lid on Olise, who has freedom to roam across the pitch and always seems to find the right pass.

And Norway's backline could be the latest to be carved open by the 24-year-old, who is emerging as one of the stars of the tournament.

Norway vs France World Cup Bet Builder tips

Desire Doue to score at any time

A refreshed Desire Doue will have a point to prove and can get his name on the scoresheet.

Under 3.5 Norway corners

France dominate the majority of their matches and, as a consequence, they do not have to face many dangerous set-piece situations. They have conceded just six corners at the World Cup and can restrict Norway's flag kicks to fewer than four.

Over 2.5 goals

Group I has generated plenty of goals and there should be thrills and spills in Foxborough.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Norway vs France

♦ France's last 11 games have all featured at least three goals

♦ France have lost just one of their last 14 World Cup matches

♦ Les Bleus have won 11 of their last 13 fixtures

♦ France have won four of their last seven games by a 3-1 scoreline

♦ Both teams have scored in eight of Norway's last nine matches

Norway vs France betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Norway 7-2 France 13-20 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Norway vs France team news and predicted line-ups

Norway

Julian Ryerson is set to miss out, affording an opportunity for Marcus Pedersen to make his first start of the tournament. Torbjorn Heggem (unspecified injury) was forced off against Senegal and could make way for Leo Ostigard.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Rest of squad: Aasgaard, Berg, Bjorkan, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Schjelderup, Selvik, Heggem, Strand Larsen, Falchener, Tangvik, Thorsby, Thorstvedt.

France

France have maintained a largely healthy squad but a few tweaks may be considered as Didier Deschamps aims to keep key players fresh for the knockout rounds.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe.

Rest of squad: Akliouche, Barcola, Cherki, Digne, Gusto, L Hernandez, Kante, Konate, Kone, Lacroix, Mateta, Risser, Samba, Thuram, Zaire-Emery.

Read more World Cup previews:

Senegal vs Iraq prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

New Zealand vs Belgium prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Egypt vs Iran prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Uruguay vs Spain prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

FAQs

When is Norway vs France at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Norway vs France takes place on Friday, June 26, and kicks-off at 8pm BST.

Where is Norway vs France being played?

The venue for the game is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

What TV channel is Norway vs France on?

ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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