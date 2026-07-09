Norway vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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England had to dig deep for their 3-2 triumph over Mexico and they will be preparing themselves for a tricky test against free-scoring Norway in an eagerly-anticipated World Cup quarter-final tie at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Advancing to the latter stages of tournaments is becoming a regular scenario for England, who are through to the final eight at a third successive World Cup.

The Three Lions are preparing for their 11th World Cup quarter-final, but the experience will be uncharted territory for Norway, whose previous best effort was a run to the round of 16 at France 1998.

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Best Norway vs England Bet Builder

Harry Kane to score at any time

England delivered a true team performance against Mexico in the round of 16, but they leaned heavily on Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have impressed since the start of the competition.

Kane's powerful penalty at the Azteca took his tournament tally to six goals, which is equal to the number which secured him a Golden Boot at Russia 2018.

The Bayern Munich man faces stiff competition to top the scoring charts this summer, but he looks up for the challenge and should get a few more sights of goal against Norway, who have been far from watertight at the back.

Norway had conceded nine goals after the round of 16 which was more than any of the other teams left in the competition.

Stale Solbakken's team favour an offensive strategy and it has paid off to this point with Erling Haaland scoring seven of their 12 World Cup goals.

However, they have gone seven games without keeping a clean sheet and could be punished by Kane, who is one of the top centre-forwards on the planet.

Bukayo Saka to have two or more tackles

England defended heroically at the Azteca with every player putting in a shift when the need arose.

The team-first ethic is likely to continue with Thomas Tuchel demanding a solid shape against a dangerous Norway side who have a lot more threats besides their 62-goal striker.

Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon will be asked to assist with countering the threats of Norway attackers Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth.

Saka's role against Nusa will be especially important. The Arsenal man has completed seven tackles despite his limited playing time and might have to make a few more this weekend.

Julian Ryerson to commit two or more fouls

Norway right-back Julian Ryerson is a key player for them in defence and attack.

However, he suffered a thigh strain during the group-stage victory over Senegal and was limited to little more than an hour on his return to the side against Brazil.

Ryerson is playing catch-up with his fitness, which is far from ideal given the challenge he faces against an athletic England side.

The Borussia Dortmund man collected eight cards in the Bundesliga last term and his first World Cup caution could be on its way.

Pays 14-1 with Paddy Power

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Norway vs England Bet Builder FAQs

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