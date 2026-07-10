Norway vs England prediction: 14-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Norway vs England World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, July 11

Kick-off 10pm

Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Stage of Competition Quarter-finals

TV channel ITV1

England have made it through to the quarter-finals for a third successive World Cup, but they face a tough challenge against free-scoring Norway in what promises to be a fascinating contest in testing conditions at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Experience of the big occasion is in England's favour, but Norway were fearless in their 2-1 defeat of Brazil and will be doing their utmost to take out another heavyweight opponent.

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Norway vs England betting tips & predictions

Best bet

England & over 2.5 goals

1pt 17-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Norway have been a breath of fresh air over the last few weeks, but they are yet to keep a clean sheet and their defensive vulnerability could be exposed by England in a high-scoring game.

Winning at the Azteca Stadium has given a massive boost to the Three Lions, who possess the necessary quality, togetherness and flexibility to overcame another dangerous and talented opponent.

Best player bet

Jude Bellingham to score or assist

7-5 bet365

Norway vs England World Cup match preview

England gave their best performance of the tournament when they advanced at the Azteca, but there is more to come from Thomas Tuchel's side, who can get the better of Norway in an entertaining game.

There has been a huge focus on strikers Harry Kane and Erling Haaland with a lively debate taking place over who is the better player.

But England's victory over Mexico was a true team effort and the depth of their squad could be key to taking them closer to global glory.

It should be pointed out that Norway are far from a one-man band and that their growth as a team had been happening long before they arrived at the tournament.

Norway were the top scorers in European qualification with 37 goals and seven of those were scored against their principal Group I rivals Italy, who were beaten 3-0 in Oslo and 4-1 in Milan.

Before the World Cup, Stale Solbakken's side were spoken of as potentially dangerous dark horses and they have more than lived up to the billing by becoming the first Norway team to reach the quarter-final stage.

And they have got this far despite having to come through a number of difficult challenges.

Norway did the heavy lifting at the start of the group stage with wins over Iraq (4-1) and Senegal (3-2), before making ten changes for their 4-1 loss to France.

Selecting essentially a reserve side against the French was open to criticism, but it gave a welcome breather to their first-choice players, whose extra energy and freshness has been evident in the knockout rounds.

The Vikings' victory over Brazil grabbed the headlines, but they were just as impressive in the previous round when goals from Antonio Nusa and Haaland clinched a 2-1 triumph over a talented Ivory Coast outfit.

However, both of those successes were hard earned and there is the possibility of a drop-off in intensity from Solbakken's squad, who have been hampered by a viral outbreak over the last few days.

More often than not, Norway have managed to outscore their opponents, but they haven't kept a clean sheet in the last seven games and their defensive vulnerability may be about to let them down.

Taking on an attack-minded side could be to England's benefit.

The Three Lions have had their problems against deep-lying defences, but they showed their counter-attacking qualities in the round of 16 when faced with a front-footed Mexico team.

Jude Bellingham and Kane was rightly applauded for their key roles in the victory, but there were plenty of other positive individual performances, including the lively contributions of Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon.

Since the start of the tournament Tuchel has used four different combinations in the wide positions, but he seemed to find the right pairing at the Azteca and is getting closer than ever to settling on his best starting side.

The German was impressed by the overall performance against Mexico, while insisting that his team can play better.

However, Tuchel's side have massively improved since the start of the knockout rounds and their journey may be set to continue.

Brilliant Bellingham looks tough to stop

Several England players excelled in Mexico City, but none of them stood taller than Bellingham, who is emerging as a serious contender for the Golden Ball.

Bellingham came up with three huge moments, scoring the opening two goals and delivering the last-ditch intervention which stopped Cesar Montes from equalising just before half-time.

The 23-year-old is prepared to do whatever is demanded for the good of the team, although his main task is to keep on running forward and contributing to England's goal threat.

He is the top-scoring midfielder at the tournament and could come up with another goal or assist against Norway.

Norway vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips

Harry Kane to score at any time

The knockout rounds are bringing the best out of England's star striker, who can add to his six-goal tournament tally.

Bukayo Saka to make two or more tackles

Saka gets through a lot of defensive work and is sure to offer plenty of assistance to whoever is selected in the right-back slot.

Julian Ryerson to be carded

Ryerson is catching up on his match fitness and could be more susceptible than usual to mistiming his tackles.

Pays out at 14-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Norway vs England

♦ England have won 15 of their last 16 competitive games

♦ The Three Lions have started the scoring in 14 of their last 16 competitive matches

♦ Four of England's last six games have generated at least three goals

♦ Both teams have scored in each of Norway's last seven competitive matches

♦ Seven of Norway's last nine competitive fixtures generated at least five goals

Norway vs England betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Norway 7-4 England 4-9

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Norway 16-5 England 5-6 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Norway vs England team news and predicted line-ups

Norway

Reports of a sickness bug in the Norway camp have been downplayed by team doctor Ola Sand, who has insisted that the situation is under control. David Moller Wolfe is a doubt after being forced off against Brazil and Marcus Pedersen (fatigue) missed the game entirely. Julian Ryerson (thigh) completed just over an hour against Brazil and looks set to keep his place.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Rest of squad: Aasgaard, Aursnes, Bjorkan, Bobb, Hauge, Langas, Schjelderup, Selvik, Ostigard, Strand Larsen, Falchener, Tangvik, Thorsby, Thorstvedt.

England

Reece James (hamstring) is back in training and could replace Jarell Quansah, who is suspended. Marc Guehi (hamstring) and Declan Rice (illness) are doubts and Jordan Henderson (broken arm) is out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Rest of squad: Burn, Chalobah, Eze, D Henderson, Madueke, Mainoo, Rashford, Rogers, Spence, Stones, Toney, Trafford, Watkins.

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FAQs

When is Norway vs England at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Norway vs England takes place on Saturday, July 11 and kicks off at 10pm BST.

Where is Norway vs England being played?

The venue for the game is the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

What TV channel is Norway vs England on?

The game is live on ITV1 in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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