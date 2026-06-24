New Zealand vs Belgium prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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New Zealand vs Belgium World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 27

Kick-off 4am

Venue BC Place, Vancouver

Competition Group stage

TV BBC1, BBC iPlayer

New Zealand need to produce the greatest result in their World Cup history to reach the knockout stage but will be wary of a Belgium side still waiting to click.

Rudi Garcia's Red Devils have two points to their name and may well need a win themselves to make the last 32 while New Zealand have no option but to go for the win after their 3-1 loss to Group G pace-setters Egypt.

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New Zealand vs Belgium betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Belgium win & over 3.5 Goals

1pt 11-8 bet365

Belgium have huffed and puffed without any great impact at this World Cup.

Now the shackles well and truly have to come off and they should get the breaks against New Zealand that they have not had so far and win with a few goals into the bargain.

Best player bet

Arthur Theate to have a shot on target

9-4 bet365

New Zealand vs Belgium World Cup match preview

It's played two, drawn two for the Belgians, who have been underwhelming at this World Cup, but one last opportunity offers them a chance to flex their muscles.

They go into the game in Vancouver in good form if not necessarily winning form and they will be undoubtedly disappointed with their efforts in stalemates against top-30 outfits Egypt and Iran.

However, they carved out enough opportunities against Iran to win most games and will no doubt do the same against New Zealand – ranked 85 – but surely with a different outcome.

New Zealand are solid but limited. They led twice against Iran but could not hold on and after taking a lead against Egypt were blown away in the second half as Mo Salah and chums stormed back to win 3-1.

One bad half out of four isn't a disaster and they haven't looked out of their depth.

But they allow around eight shots per game more than Belgium, who are going to hit them with everything in pursuit of the win they could well need to make the knockout stage.

Rudi Garcia has judgment calls to make on which of his attacking aces to deploy from the off, although the return of Manchester City flyer Jeremy Doku only makes them a better side.

Belgium score goals and New Zealand have not kept a clean sheet in their last 13 matches. Just three weeks ago Haiti popped four past them.

This really should go only one way.

Arthur an aerial threat to wobbly Whites

New Zealand have conceded three goals from set-pieces which offers Belgium some hope from dead-ball situations, especially with Kevin De Bruyne standing over them.

Arthur Theate will be among the defenders lumbering forward to connect with any of those crosses and the Eintracht Frankfurt star looks a tasty price to profit from All White disorganisation and hit the target.

New Zealand vs Belgium World Cup Bet Builder tips

Jeremy Doku to score at any time

Belgian flyer Jeremy Doku has bagged five goals for Manchester City since mid-April and can take one of the many chances that he can create for himself.

Over 5.5 Belgium corners

Belgium doubled their corner count from two against Egypt to four against Iran and can add another two – at least – as they endlessly probe the New Zealand back line.

Over 3.5 Kevin De Bruyne shots

De Bruyne is averaging 4.5 shots per game and the former City ace, who is on free-kick duties, is a hard man to pick up around the edge of the box.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for New Zealand vs Belgium

♦ New Zealand have won one of their last 13 matches and failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those

♦ Belgium are unbeaten in their last 13 matches

♦ New Zealand have played eight matches in World Cup finals and have not won a single one of them

♦ The Red Devils have scored just seven goals in their last ten matches at major finals

♦ Belgium are averaging 19 shots per game, 6.5 shots per game more than the All Whites

New Zealand vs Belgium betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Match betting Odds New Zealand 1-12 Belgium 2-11 Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

New Zealand vs Belgium team news and predicted line-ups

New Zealand

Ben Old and Jesse Randall are pushing for starts although Darren Bazeley is likely to stick with the group he trusts.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Singh, Bell, Stamenic, Just; Wood, McCowatt.

Rest of squad: Paulsen, Woud, De Vries, Bindon, Pijnaker, Elliot, Smith, Rufer, Old, Thomas, Bayliss, Rogerson, Randall, Waine, Barbarouses.

Belgium

Arthur Theate is expected to replace the suspended Nathan Ngoy. Jeremy Doku is available after missing the Iran draw to be at the birth of his son.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Mechele, Castagne; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.

Rest of squad: Lammens, Penders, Debast, De Cuyper, De Winter, Seys, Witsel, Moreira, Vanaken, Raskin, Lukebakio, De Ketelaere, Saelemaekers, Fernandez-Pardo.

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New Zealand vs Belgium FAQs

When is New Zealand vs Belgium at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

New Zealand vs Belgium takes place on Saturday, June 27 (Friday night in Vancouver) and kicks off at 4am BST,

Where is New Zealand vs Belgium being played?

The venue for the game is BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

What TV channel is New Zealand vs Belgium on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK, with live streaming also available on BBC iPlayer.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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