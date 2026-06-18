Netherlands vs Sweden prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Netherlands vs Sweden World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 20th

Kick-off 6pm

Venue NRG Stadium, Houston

Stage of Competition Group F

TV channel BBC One

Sweden are the early Group F pace-setters and it will be interesting to see how they fare against well-fancied Netherlands in a key contest at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Graham Potter's side flew out of the blocks with a 5-1 triumph over Tunisia and hold a two-point advantage over the Dutch, who were slightly disappointed by their 2-2 draw against Japan.

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Netherlands vs Sweden betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Sweden or draw double chance

1pt 23-20 Hills

Sweden arrived at the World Cup with fairly modest expectations but opinions are starting to change after their win against Tunisia.

Advancement to the knockout rounds is in Swedish sights and further progress can be made against the Netherlands, who may be denied maximum points.

Best player bet

Yasin Ayari to have a shot on target

5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Netherlands vs Sweden World Cup match preview

The Netherlands were initially odds-on favourites to finish top of Group F, but they got off to an uncertain start, drawing 2-2 with Japan, and could be denied maximum points by Sweden in an entertaining encounter.

At previous major tournaments Sweden have had a reputation as a functional, no-frills side with a heavy reliance on defence.

However, they are keen to go about things differently this summer and got off to a stunning start with a 5-1 triumph over Tunisia, which was far removed from the miserable standards set for the majority of the qualifying process.

Sweden finished bottom of World Cup qualifying Group B with just two points from six games, but were allowed to go forward to the playoffs by virtue of their strong performance in the 2024-25 Nations League.

A change of head coach was made last October with Graham Potter replacing Jon Dahl Tomasson and it paid dividends in the playoffs with a much-improved Sweden seeing off Ukraine (3-1) and Poland (3-2) to seal a place at the World Cup.

Sweden were successful in the playoffs despite being unable to call on striker Alexander Isak, who had endured an injury-ravaged first season with Liverpool.

But they have been able to call on a refreshed and fully fit Isak for World Cup duty and reaped the rewards straight away as the 26-year-old showed his quality in the trouncing of Tunisia.

Isak contributed two assists and a well-taken goal and his partnership with Victor Gyokeres was an instant success.

Playing with two centre-forwards was a bold move but it paid off and will almost certainly be a template for future Swedish success as they aim to move deeper into the tournament.

While Sweden have found a way of playing to their strengths, the Netherlands seem to be a fair way away from working out their best method.

There were positives for the Dutch to take from their 2-2 draw against Japan, including a superb goal from Crysencio Summerville, but they lacked an effective focal point with neither Donyell Malen nor Memphis Depay affecting the game, and were surprisingly vulnerable at the back despite the presence of several big-name players among the starting back four.

Ronald Koeman's side gave up the lead on two occasions and their defensive deficiencies are in danger of becoming a common theme with no clean sheet in their last five matches .

The Netherlands will need to show more solidity as the tournament progresses, but they are in for another significant test against the fast-improving Swedes and are far from certain to get the victory they crave.

Accurate Ayari can hit the target

Another key factor in Sweden's superb victory over Tunisia was the outstanding performance of Yasin Ayari.

The 22-year-old Brighton player contributed the first and last goals with a pair of stunning strikes and seemed to relish playing as most advanced midfielder in Sweden's 3-4-1-2 formation.

Ayari will be encouraged to shoot on sight against the Dutch and looks odds-against value to get an effort on target.

Netherlands vs Sweden World Cup Bet Builder tips

Viktor Gyokeres to score at any time

Gyokeres looked full of confidence after scoring his first World Cup goal and he can deliver against the Dutch.

Alexander Isak to score or assist

Isak had three goal involvements (two assists and one goal) against the Tunisians and his strong start to the tournament could continue.

Over 2.5 goals

Attack has looked the best form of defence for the Netherlands and Sweden, who can produce a high-scoring outcome.

Pays out at 4-86with Paddy Power

Key stats for Netherlands vs Sweden

♦ Five of the last six matches between the teams have featured goals for both teams

♦ Six of the last nine games between the sides have generated at least three goals

♦ Sweden have avoided defeat in five of their last six matches

♦ Six of Sweden's last seven matches have featured at least four goals

♦ Netherlands have gone five games without keeping a clean sheet

Netherlands vs Sweden betting odds

Sign up with **ADD BOOKMAKER LINK** to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Netherlands 8-11 Sweden 15-4 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Netherlands vs Sweden team news and predicted line-ups

Netherlands

Jurrien Timber withdrew from the original squad and was replaced by Lutsharel Geertruida. Memphis Depay was among the substitutes deployed against Japan and could challenge Donyell Malen for a starting berth.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.

Rest of squad: Q Timber, Ake, Brobbey, Depay, Koopmeiners, Flekken, Geertruida, Hato, Kluivert, Lang, Roefs, Til, Weghorst, Wieffer, De Roon.

Sweden

Swedish changes may be resisted after their superb victory over Tunisia. Gabriel Gudmundsson suffered hamstring issues towards the end of the Premier League season but was available to start the opening game.

Predicted line-up (3-1-4-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Karlstrom; Bernardsson, Nygren, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak.

Rest of squad: Svanberg, Stroud, Svensson, Bergvall, Elanga, Ali, Ekdal, V Johansson, H Johansson, Nilsson, Sema, Smith, Starfelt, Widell Zetterstrom, Zeneli.

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FAQs

When is Netherlands vs Sweden at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Netherlands vs Sweden takes place on Saturday, June 20 and kicks-off at 6pm BST.

Where is Netherlands vs Sweden being played?

The venue for the game is NRG Stadium in Houston.

What TV channel is Netherlands vs Sweden on?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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