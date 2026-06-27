Netherlands vs Morocco prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Netherlands vs Morocco World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 30

Kick-off 2am

Venue Estadio BBVA, Monterrey

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel TBC

The last 32 has produced a handful of truly eye-catching ties and the clash betwen Group F winners Netherlands and Group C runners-up Morocco in Monterrey is among the very best.

Both countries collected identical seven-point hauls from their group-stage campaigns and plenty of praise for their performances.

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Netherlands vs Morocco betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Morocco to qualify

1pt 11-8 bet365

Morocco took out Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their run to the semi-finals at the last World Cup and no longer look out of place among elite European opposition.

The Dutch are in that elite without looking anything too special, and up against a solid defence for the first time in these finals, Ronald Koeman's men could flounder.

Best player bet

Ashraf Hakimi to have one or more shots on target

2-1 bet365

Netherlands vs Morocco World Cup match preview

Monterrey in Mexico stages a Euro-African spat to savour between the sixth and seventh-highest-ranked nations in the world.

Morocco are the higher-ranked of the two, underlining the strides they have made on the global scene over the last few years.

Any thoughts that their run to the semis in Qatar was a flash in the pan have proved misplaced and while there are caveats galore with the 32-game winning streak they bring into this tie, it's a record that still demands the utmost respect.

Oranje boss Ronald Koeman will respect it, and so do the bookmakers. Yes, Morocco are the outsiders, but they are competitively priced, another sign of the status they now hold among the international elite.

This has the makings of a fascinating contest as the Netherlands, fun to watch but flawed, try to outscore a Morocco side built on remarkable discipline, shape and organisation.

But don't for one minute think that Morocco will sit back and look for scraps on the counter, far from it.

They almost matched Brazil kick for kick in their opening 1-1 draw and had more possession than both Scotland and Haiti in their two Group C wins.

Indeed, against Haiti, they fired off 22 shots and won nine corners, showing an aggressive, attacking streak that isn't their usual chosen approach but shows what they can do.

And the Dutch, without a clean sheet and giving up far too many chances, ought to be wary.

Their players will know all about Achraf Hakimi, PSV's three-goal Ismael Saibari, Real Madrid ace Brahim Diaz and they will certainly now know about the skillset of Lille teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who looks the real deal.

That midfield battleground will be key to the outcome. Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch will need to impose themselves but that cannot be guaranteed.

The Dutch have scored ten goals but the five they bagged against Sweden were against poor opponents.

This is a step up in class and Morocco get the nod to go through in a contest that looks set to be close.

PSG superstar sure to be a threat to fragile Dutch

Ashraf Hakimi's main role is a defensive one for the Atlas Lions but the Paris Saint-Germain right-back is also a reliable attacking outlet.

No player has unloaded more shots in the Moroccan ranks than Hakimi, who had three efforts in his side's 1-1 draw with Brazil, another two in the 1-0 win over Scotland and five in the 4-2 victory against Haiti.

Two of those five against Haiti were on target - one went in - and even though the Netherlands will offer a far sterner test than the Caribbean lightweights, Hakimi still looks a value bet at 2-1 to get at least one effort on target.

Netherlands vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips

Draw or Morocco double chance

Morocco are clearly no mugs. They are defensively strong and are more than capable of avoiding a 90-minute loss as the bare minimum.

Over 3.5 Morocco corners

The Dutch have conceded at least four corners in each of their three Group F encounters, and that run can be extended into the knockouts.

Virgil van Dijk to have one or more shots on Target

Liverpool set-piece threat Virgil van Dijk has scored at these finals and had another effort on target, and will always be a danger from decent dead-ball situations.

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Netherlands vs Morocco

♦ The Netherlands have lost only one of their last 19 matches

♦ Morocco are unbeaten inside 90 minutes in their last 32 fixtures

♦ Both teams have scored in the Netherlands' last four matches, with all producing over 2.5 goals

♦ Ismael Saibari has scored in each of Morocco's three matches

♦ Morocco are averaging 16 shots per game, the Netherlands 13.3

Netherlands vs Morocco betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Netherlands 11-10 Morocco 11-4 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Netherlands vs Morocco team news and predicted line-ups

Netherlands

Ronald Koeman could bring back Micky van de Ven or Crysencio Summerville after they were omitted in the final group game against Tunisia.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Subs: Roefs, Flekken, Geertruida, Ake, Wieffer, Hato, De Roon, Kluivert, Lang, Til, Koopmeiners, Timber, Weghorst, Malen, Summerville.

Morocco

Ayyoub Bouaddi is expected to be recalled to midfield after being given a rest against Haiti. Redouane Halhal should keep his place ahead of Issa Diop in the back four.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Halhal, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Subs: Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Diop, Saadane, El Ouahdi, Belammari, Salah-Eddine, Amrabat, Talbi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Rahimi, Sbai, El Kaabi, Amaimouni.

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FAQs

When is the Netherlands vs Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Netherlands vs Morocco takes place on Tuesday, June 30, and kicks off at 2am BST.

Where is the Netherlands vs Morocco being played?

The venue for the game is Estadio BBVA, Monterrey.

What TV channel is the Netherlands vs Morocco on?

As of writing, the TV channel is still to be announced.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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