Netherlands vs Japan World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Netherlands vs Japan World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 14

Kick-off 9pm

Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Stage of Competition Group F

TV channel ITV1

The Netherlands are among the most powerful football nations to have never won the World Cup but they begin their 2026 campaign with high hopes as they prepare to take on Japan in an eagerly anticipated encounter.

Qualification was a fairly smooth ride for the Dutch but they will anticipate a stern challenge from Japan, whose first aim is to get beyond the round of 16 for the first time.

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Netherlands vs Japan betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Japan or draw double chance

1pt 4-5 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

The Netherlands are among the fancied teams but they face a tough opening test against Japan and could fall short of taking maximum points.

Both teams qualified in impressive style but the markets may have underestimated Japan, who are set to extend their seven-game unbeaten run.

Best player bet

Ayase Ueda to score anytime

13-5 Paddy Power

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup match preview

Japan caused a stir by finishing above Spain and Germany at the 2022 World Cup group stage and they can make an immediate impression this summer in their opening game.

Top-seed status in Group F goes to the Netherlands, who have endured several near misses on the biggest stage and have had almost four years to stew over their quarter-final exit against Argentina at Qatar 2022.

The Oranje were downed by tournament winners in a penalty shootout, although they only came to life when Wout Weghorst was summoned from the bench and grabbed a couple of late goals.

Weghorst is included in the 2026 squad despite an underwhelming campaign for Ajax, in which he scored just eight goals in 27 Eredivisie appearances.

And the 33-year-old is viewed by head coach Ronald Koeman as an impact substitute and a backup to 32-year-old Memphis Depay, who is the nation's all-time record scorer with 55 goals.

Depay's numbers put him ahead of some famous names including Robin van Persie, Dennis Bergkamp, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten, yet his success has been heavily influenced by a lack of competition due to the dearth of top-class Dutch strikers over the last decade.

The Netherlands no longer play the 'total football' they became famous for during their runs to the World Cup finals in 1974 and 1978, but they have strengths in other areas and are especially well stocked in central defence, where Premier League quartet Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Mickey van de Ven and Nathan Ake are among the options to consider.

Powers of resistance are further enhanced by rock-solid midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who was such a key member of Liverpool's 2024-25 title-winning team, and a well-balanced engine room is completed by technically gifted duo Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders.

But the overall balance of the team remains a work in progress and World Cup qualification was a bit of a grind, including back-to-back 1-1 draws against Poland.

Tougher tests are in store and it is far from certain that the Dutch will justify their status as favourites.

Sweden have the look of dangerous opponents, but the bigger threat may come from Japan, who seem to create a better impression with every World Cup appearance.

The Blue Samurai exited at the round-of-16 stage at the last two World Cups and will have taken huge belief from their exploits at Qatar 2022, where they beat Germany and Spain before bowing out to Croatia after a 1-1 draw and a 3-1 penalty shootout defeat.

Four years later there is plenty of continuity and long-term head coach Hajime Moriyasu is assembling what looks to be the most talented Japanese squad in their history.

Moriyasu's side qualified comfortably and have caught the eye in a string of friendly victories, including a 1-0 success over Thomas Tuchel's England less than three months ago.

The Japanese are getting used to downing the top European teams and they could be about to claim another scalp.

Ueda could down the Dutch

Japan are an energetic, well-organised team and they have quality in key areas, including Feyenoord centre-forward Ayase Ueda, who could be ready to add to his growing reputation.

Ueda has no doubt learned from club manager Robin van Persie, who knew a thing or two about scoring goals.

The 27-year-old topped the Eredivisie scoring charts last term with 25 goals and he looks primed to deliver against the Dutch.

Netherlands vs Japan World Cup Bet Builder tips

Japan to have the most shots on target

Japan are more than happy to go-toe-to-toe with the heavyweight nations and they look overpriced to get the most efforts on target.

Ayase Ueda to have two or more shots

The biggest threat from the Japanese comes from centre-forward, Ueda, who could register multiple goal attempts.

Under 2.5 goals

Both teams are strong in defence so it makes sense to anticipate a low-scoring outcome.

Pays out at 9-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Netherlands vs Japan

♦ Netherlands have kept one clean sheet in their last six games

♦ Each of the last four World Cup group stage matches involving the Netherlands has featured fewer than three goals

♦ Japan have won their last six fixtures

♦ The Blue Samurai have won their last three games by a 1-0 scoreline

♦ Japan have won their opening match at the last two World Cups

Netherlands vs Japan betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Netherlands Evs Japan 13-5 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Netherlands vs Japan team news and predicted line-ups

Netherlands

Lutsharel Geertruida was called up as a late squad replacement for Jurrien Timber, who misses out due to a groin injury.

Predicted line-up (4-2-1-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; De Jong, Gravenberch; Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo.

Rest of squad: Roefs, Flekken, Ake, Geertruida, Wieffer, Hato, De Roon, Kluivert, Til, Koopmeiners, Q Timber, Weghorst, Lang, Brobbey, Summerville.

Japan

Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring) and Takumi Minamino (knee) are high profile absentees and Wataru Endo (foot) had to withdraw on the eve of the tournament.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Z Suzuki; Watanabe, Itakura, H Ito; Doan, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura; Kubo, Ueda, Maeda.

Rest of squad: Osako, Hayakawa, Sugawara, Taniguchi, Nagatomo, Seko, Tomiyasu, J Ito, Sano, Goto, Y Suzuki, Ogawa, Shiogai, Machino.

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FAQs

When is Netherlands vs Japan at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Netherlands vs Japan takes place on Sunday, June 14th and kicks-off at 9pm BST.

Where is Netherlands vs Japan being played?

The venue for the game is AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

What TV channel is Netherlands vs Japan on?

ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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