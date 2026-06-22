Morocco vs Haiti prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Morocco vs Haiti World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Wednesday, June 24

Kick-off 11pm

Venue Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta

Competition Group stage

TV BBC2, BBC iPlayer

Haiti had the dubious honour of being the first team eliminated from the 2026 World Cup so they will be looking to sign off with pride against Morocco in Atlanta.

For Morocco, however, the stakes are far higher and while four points pretty much guarantees a last-32 spot they may be keener to try to win the game and win the group.

Morocco vs Haiti betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Under 2.5 Goals

1pt 11-8 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Morocco and Haiti have between them played four matches in North America and have just two goals to show for their efforts.

Both of those went to Morocco and while Haiti would hate to go home with a duck to their name, that could be the reality after this likely low-scorer.

Best player bet

Dominique Simon to have a shot on target

5-1 bet365

Morocco vs Haiti World Cup match preview

Morocco boss Mohamed Ouahbi has a stick-or-twist conundrum to juggle going into this Group C finale in Atlanta, though however he views the game it is unlikely to be a classic.

The Atlas Lions have been models of efficiency so far, nullifying Brazil and Scotland for large parts, and have been rewarded with a 1-1 draw against the Selecao and a 1-0 win over the Tartan Army.

The upshot is a four-point haul which, barring a thrashing by Haiti, will almost certainly be good enough to make the last 32. Indeed, even a one-goal loss probably won't hurt them.

The question for them is, do they want to aim higher than merely qualifying and go for broke? And either way, will Ouahbi make changes which can offer his best stars a rest but may unsettle them?

Haiti have a free hit here having been eliminated and they don't look a bad side.

They saw more of the ball and created more chances than Scotland in a 1-0 loss to Steve Clarke's men. And even after having first-half mistakes punished by Brazil in their second outing, they defiantly avoided a mauling.

Boss Sebastien Migne will almost certainly want to give more of his squad players an opportunity for minutes at a World Cup, while also stating that he would dearly love to get this team their first finals point.

However, Morocco are a cut above both Brazil and Scotland defensively and if Ouahbi does not want to tinker with his rearguard too much then the Caribbean side could struggle.

The reality is that Ouahbi would take the final whistle straight after kick-off. An uneventful draw guarantees a top-two finish and would mean he can preserve energy levels for some of his stars who will prove pivotal in the knockout stage.

Morocco are masters at not conceding goals – they have let in four 90-minute goals in their last 11 internationals.

And Haiti, as we know, struggle to score but they can also be disciplined and have not been overrun.

The prices say this game produces goals, part of a tournament where goals are plentiful. The value, therefore, looks to be to fly the opposite way.

Simon says he can hit the target

Potential reshuffles by both bosses make player props bets difficult to judge.

One player who surely starts, however, is French-born Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate Dominique Simon, who looked decent after coming off the bench for the second half of the 3-0 loss to Brazil.

His job was to keep things tight against the Selecao though Simon, currently playing for Pardubice in the Czech top flight, managed to get one shot away and found the target.

Haiti looked better with the 25-year-old in the side and he can mark his fourth cap – he was only fast-tracked into the set-up this year – by testing the glovework of Yassine Bounou.

Morocco vs Haiti World Cup Bet Builder tips

Achraf Hakimi to have a shot on target

Roaming right-back Hakimi had three shots against Brazil, two against the Scots and can get at least one on target against Haiti.

Under 9.5 Corners

Morocco are averaging 3.5 corners per game, Haiti four so there are no grounds for presuming the corner count in this tie is going to reach double figures.

Over 1.5 Haiti Cards

Haiti picked up three yellows against Brazil and against a classy Morocco are likely to add a couple more cards as a minimum.

Price guide: 7-1

Key stats for Morocco vs Haiti

♦ Morocco are unbeaten in 31 matches (in 90 minutes)

♦ Haiti have won only one of six matches in 2026 and lost three in a row

♦ Morocco have gone 13 matches since they last conceded more than a single goal in a game

♦ Haiti have not lost the corners match-bet in either of their fixtures so far against higher-ranked Scotland and Brazil

♦ The Moroccans failed to concede a single shot on target in their 1-0 win over Scotland

Morocco vs Haiti betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Match betting Odds Morocco 1-6 Haiti 14-1 Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Morocco vs Haiti team news & predicted line-ups

Morocco

Manager Mohamed Ouahbi must be tempted to send out the same starting line-up for the third game in a row, though with four points on the board can afford to rest some stars.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Riad, Diop, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Rest of squad: Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Saadane, El Ouahdi, Belammari, Halhal, Salah-Eddine, Amrabat, Talbi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Rahimi, Sbai, Amaimouni, El Kaabi.

Haiti

Haiti looked better for a half-time formation change against Brazil so Dominique Simon, a sub last time, should start. Boss Sebastien Migne will consider wholesale changes.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Placide; Duverne, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Jacques, Simon; Deedson, Bellegarde, Etienne; Isidor.

Rest of squad: Pierre, Duverger, Arcus, Thermoncy, Lacroix, Paugain, Sainte, Pierre, Providence, Nazon, Joseph, Fortune, Pierrot, Casimir.

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FAQs

When is Morocco vs Haiti at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Morocco vs Haiti takes place on Wednesday, June 24 and kicks off at 11pm BST.

Where is Morocco vs Haiti being played?

The venue for the game is Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

What TV channel is Morocco vs Haiti on?

BBC Two and BBC iPlayer are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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