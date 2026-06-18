Mexico vs South Korea prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Mexico vs South Korea World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Friday, June 19

Kick-off 2am

Venue Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Stage of Competition Group A

TV channel BBC Two

After both teams won their opening assignment, a win in Zapopan should go a long way to determining who progresses to the knockout stages as Group A winners.

Mexico delivered the goods in front of their expectant home crowd on the opening night of action at the 2026 World Cup, seeing off South Africa 2-0, while South Korea dug deep to come from 1-0 down to overcome the Czech Republic 2-1.

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Mexico vs South Korea betting tips & predictions

Best bet

South Korea or draw double chance

2pts 4-5 general

A draw could well turn out to be a positive result for both teams but despite being armed with home advantage, Mexico look shorter than warranted. South Korea looked razor-sharp in their 2-1 win over the Czech Republic on matchday one and their high energy and pace on the counter-attack should cause plenty of problems for El Tri.

Best player bet

Heung-Min Son anytime goalscorer

29-10 Hills

Mexico vs South Korea World Cup match preview

A 2-1 win over South Korea in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia took Mexico to the knockout stage while sending the Taegeuk Warriors home, but their showdown at Estadio Akron could determine who finishes top of the charts in Group A.

Co-hosts Mexico didn’t disappoint in front of their own fans on the opening night of World Cup action as they eased to a 2-0 success over South Africa, in a dramatic contest which featured three red cards.

South Korea came from a goal down to record a 2-1 victory over set-piece specialists Czech Republic and it could be winner takes all in Zapopan.

Mexico have home advantage and were a cut above opening rivals South Africa, winning the shot count 16-3 and forcing Bafana Bafana into two red-card offences.

However, South Korea were equally impressive in overcoming the Czech challenge and, despite trailing, deserved their success as goals from In-Beom Hwang and Hyeon-Gyu Oh cancelled out Ladislav Krejci’s opener.

Heung-Min Son was a persistent threat for the Koreans, having six of their 15 shots before being substituted for goalscorer Oh, and their high-octane approach should cause plenty of problems for Mexico.

Victory is not as pressing for either side given they already have a win each, something which could lead to a more tactical affair.

Only three of Mexico’s last 12 matches have featured more than two goals while South Korea have rewarded under-2.5-goal-backers in five of their last eight fixtures, so it may be that a moment of brilliance is needed to separate the sides.

Mandatory three-minute drinks breaks in each half have been leading to a drop in intensity but if South Korea stay disciplined defensively and can take the sting out of an emotional home crowd, they have more individual quality and their pace on the counter-attack is a real weapon.

This will be a true guide of how far Mexico can go in this competition but they will find things tougher than against South Africa and odds-on quotes may overstate their chances, especially if South Korea can keep a lid on tricky winger Julian Quinones. The pair played out a 2-2 draw in a friendly in Nashville in September.

Son set to shine bright

Son remains South Korea’s brightest player despite closing in on his 34th birthday and he will have been disappointed not to have scored in the win over Czech Republic, having had six shots and posted an expected-goals metric of 1.01.

In South Korea’s final two preparation matches, Son scored twice in a 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, having had seven shots, while he had three more efforts in just a 27-minute cameo in a 1-0 victory against El Salvador.

The former Tottenham talisman scored ten goals in 13 World Cup qualifiers and if he continues to get in those dangerous areas, a chance should soon fall his way.

Mexico vs South Korea World Cup Bet Builder tips

Heung-Min Son to have three or more shots

South Korea's star turn had six shots in victory over the Czech Republic, taking his tally to 16 shots in his last three appearances for his country.

Julian Quinones to have two or more shots on target

The Mexican winger took just nine minutes to open the scoring against South Africa and, having had five shots in that win, he looks the chief threat to South Korea.

Brian Gutierrez to commit two or more fouls

The Mexico midfielder likes to put himself about and his desire to please resulted in a booking in the opening win over South Africa after he committed two fouls.

Pays out at 10.34-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Mexico vs South Korea

♦ South Korea have won six of their last eight internationals

♦ Mexico are unbeaten in nine matches

♦ Both teams have scored in six of the nine meetings between these nations

♦ South Korea have kept ten clean sheets in their last 16 outings

♦ Mexico have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine fixtures

Mexico vs South Korea betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Mexico 19-20 South Korea 31-10 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Mexico vs South Korea team news and predicted line-ups

Mexico

Cesar Montes serves a suspension after his red card against South Africa so Edson Alvarez is expected to drop deeper and deputise. Otherwise it should be the same team that won their opening assignment.

Mexico (4-1-4-1): Rangel; Reyes, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira; Alvarado, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Quinones; Jimenez.

Rest of the squad: Acevedo, Ochoa, Sanchez, M Chavez, Romo, Pineda, Vargas, Mora, L Chavez, Vega, Gimenez, Gonzalez, Huerta, Martinez.

South Korea

Myung-Bo Hong is expected to name the same side which defeated Czech Republic, with Hee-Chan Hwang and Hyeon-Gyu Oh providing impact from the bench. Yu-Min Cho was forced to withdraw from the squad and Tae-Hyeon Kim is still working his way to full fitness.

South Korea (3-4-2-1): Seung-Gyu Kim; Han-Beom Lee, Min-Jae Kim, Gi-Hyuk Lee; Young-Woo Seol, In-Beom Hwang, Seung-Ho Paik, Tae-Seok Lee; Kang-In Lee, Jae-Sung Lee; Heung-Min Son.

Rest of the squad: Tae-Hyeon Kim, Jens Castrop, Wi-Je Cho, Jin-Seob Park, Moon-Hwan Kim, Hee-Chan Hwang, Jun-Ho Bae, Hyun-Jun Yang, Ji-Sung Eom, Jin-Gyu Kim, Hyeon-Gyu Oh, Gue-Sung Cho.

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FAQs

When is Mexico vs South Korea at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Mexico vs South Korea takes place on Friday, June 19, and kicks off at 2am BST.

Where is Mexico vs South Korea being played?

The venue for the game is Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

What TV channel is Mexico vs South Korea on?

BBC Two is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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