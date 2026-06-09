Mexico vs South Africa World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Mexico are short-priced favourites to win Thursday's 2026 World Cup opener against South Africa so a Bet Builder could offer better value for punters.

These teams drew 1-1 in the first match of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but Mexico have home advantage this time around.

Historical trends suggest the opening game of the tournament is likely to be low-scoring, although the Mexican squad features some classy attackers.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio may be keen to stamp his authority on the contest so the fouls and cards markets are well worth considering in same-game multis.

Best Mexico vs South Africa Bet Builder

Under 3.5 goals

There have been under 3.5 goals in 12 of the last 15 World Cup openers, dating back to England's 0-0 draw with Uruguay at Wembley in 1966, and that trend may well continue on Thursday.

Mexico are worthy favourites to beat Group A rivals South Africa but they are unlikely to cut loose at the Estadio Azteca.

El Tri have conceded only two goals in eight internationals this year, including impressive draws with Portugal (0-0) and Belgium (1-1).

They face a South Africa side whose warm-up games against Nicaragua and Jamaica produced only one goal, so a low-scoring clash is on the cards.

South Africa lost 1-0 to ten-man Egypt in December's Africa Cup of Nations group game and registered only two shots on target in their 2-1 defeat to Cameroon in the last 16.

Julian Quinones to score at any time

South Africa lack attacking quality but they are capable of frustrating opposition forwards, so chances could be scarce in Mexico City.

In-form Mexico attacker Julian Quinones poses a serious goal threat, having had a glorious end to the Saudi Pro League season.

Quinones scored a final-day hat-trick to overtake England striker Ivan Toney in the race for the Golden Boot and he has struck 53 times in 59 appearances since signing for Al-Qadsiah.

The Colombian-born star also had an excellent goalscoring record for Mexican clubs Atlas and America and he arrives at the World Cup in confident mood.

South Africa left-back Aubrey Modiba has only just returned from injury and any rustiness could be exposed by Quinones down Mexico's right flank.

Lyle Foster to commit two or more fouls

South Africa striker Lyle Foster is used to the underdog role, having played for relegated Burnley in the 2025-26 Premier League.

With Mexico expected to dominate possession on home turf, Foster will have to defend from the front for Bafana Bafana.

He averaged 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes for Burnley this term and may well upset referee Wilton Sampaio, who dished out 36 yellow cards in his final six club matches before this tournament.

Pays 6-1 with Paddy Power

Why this Bet Builder lands

A low-scoring game looks likely on Thursday as 1-0 and 2-0 Mexico wins are the shortest-priced selections in the correct-score market. The in-form Julian Quinones could make himself a hero for El Tri while, at the other end of the pitch, South Africa striker Lyle Foster may cross the line in his attempts to rattle the home defence.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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Mexico vs South Africa Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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