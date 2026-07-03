Mexico vs England prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Mexico vs England World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Monday, July 6

Kick-off 1am (Sunday night)

Venue Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Stage of Competition Round of 16

TV channel BBC One & iPlayer

England were forced to dig deep for their 2-1 victory over DR Congo and they face an even tougher test against Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

Thomas Tuchel's men remain unbeaten but they have had very little time to adapt to conditions at the cathedral of Mexican football where they will be up against an in-form side with a 100 per cent record.

Mexico vs England betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Mexico to qualify

1pt 6-5 bet365

Mexico have been making the most of home advantage and they look overpriced to see off England in the round of 16.

The fifth match always looked like being a tricky one for Tuchel's side, who have done little to suggest they are worthy of their favourites tag.

Best player bet

Roberto Alvarado to register an assist

11-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Mexico vs England World Cup match preview

Harry Kane rode to the rescue with a decisive double in England's nerve-racking triumph over DR Congo, but there were huge cracks in the Three Lions' performance and they are likely to be exposed by Mexico, who can advance to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1986.

Forty years have passed since England's last World Cup match at the Estadio Azteca when they were denied by Diego Maradona's mixture of outrageous ability and outright cheating.

This time England have been making their protests before a ball has been kicked due to the massive disadvantage they face playing the match at more than 2,000 metres above sea level.

Thomas Tuchel was brutally honest when asked about the challenge, saying: “The altitude will be a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it.”

He also spoke of his players being ready for anything that comes their way but those comments are a little harder to believe given the way that England have started all of the matches.

England produced their best performance of the tournament in the 4-2 victory over Croatia but they played in fits and starts for the opening half and, by Tuchel's own admission, there was the need for some stern words at the interval.

The remaining group stage games should have been more straightforward but England struggled on both occasions and needed a six-minute spell of Jude Bellingham brilliance to polish off Panama and finally seal the deal in the battle for top spot.

Against DR Congo, it was Kane's turn to ride to the rescue and drag the team through a sticky situation which was largely of their own making.

In fairness to England there are plenty of other teams who rely on star players and it is quite possible that moments of individual brilliance will keep on coming.

But many Three Lions supporters are rightly concerned because, while World Cup sides of the past have tended to get a little better with each game, England seem to be heading in the other direction.

And it is questionable whether they can change the direction of travel in the most challenging environment they have faced.

Mexico's record at Estadio Azteca, where they have lost just two of 89 competitive games, makes them a daunting prospect.

They have played there three times since the start of the tournament, beating South Africa 2-0, Czech Republic 3-0 and Ecuador 2-0.

And while Mexico would recognise that England are a step up on those opponents, their mindset seems to be that any home match can and should be won.

Ecuador went into the round-of-32 fixture following a superb 2-1 triumph over Germany but were unable to cope with the energy and intensity of the Mexicans, who were two goals up after 31 minutes and never looked like relinquishing their grip.

Beyond the round of 16, Mexico would lose home advantage and their limitations may be exposed.

But they have one more chance to play in front of their vocal supporters and appear to be in the mood to make it count.

Reliable Roberto can boost his assists tally

The Mexican players to hit the headlines have been left winger Julian Quinones, who was on target against South Africa, Czech Republic and Ecuador, and two-goal striker Raul Jimenez, who is determined to go out in style at what is likely to be his last World Cup.

However, right winger Roberto Alvarado has been quietly effective, mustering three assists, and his strong influence on the team is likely to continue.

Alvarado has been averaging 2.5 passes that lead to a goalscoring chance and his creative skills may lead to a decisive moment against England.

Bet Builder Mexico vs England Monday, 6 July, 01:00 Raul Jimenez Player to Score Under 3.5 Goals Over/Under 3.5 Goals Jude Bellingham To Have 2 Or More Tackles £10 returns ≈ £68.19 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Mexico vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips

Raul Jimenez to score at any time

The veteran striker is full of confidence and looks the man most likely to break English resistance.

Under 3.5 goals

England started the tournament with a bang, but they are more commonly involved in tight, low-scoring matches.

Jude Bellingham to make two or more tackles

The 23-year-old has been in the thick of the action and could add at least a couple more tackles to his tournament tally of nine from four games.

Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Mexico vs England

♦ Mexico have lost two of 89 competitive games at Estadio Azteca

♦ El Tri are unbeaten in ten World Cup matches at Estadio Azteca

♦ Mexico have kept clean sheets in ten of their last 12 fixtures

♦ Nine of England's last ten matches have featured fewer than four goals

♦ England have failed to score a first-half goal in three consecutive matches

Mexico vs England betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Mexico 23-20 England 4-6

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Mexico 21-10 England 7-5 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Mexico vs England team news and predicted line-ups

Mexico

There are no serious injuries but Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado and Gilberto Mora had to come off against Ecuador.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Mora, Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones.

Rest of squad: Acevedo, M Chavez, L Chavez, Fidalgo, Gimenez, Gonzalez, Gutierrez, Huerta, Martinez, Ochoa, Pineda, Reyes, Vargas, Vega, Alvarez.

England

Jarell Quansah is nearing a return but will need to be assessed alongside Reece James. The alternative options at right-back include Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa or Declan Rice, who played there towards the end of the match against DR Congo.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Rest of squad: James, Rashford, Madueke, Burn, Chalobah, Eze, J Henderson, D Henderson, Mainoo, Quansah, Rogers, Stones, Toney, Trafford, Watkins.

Read more:

England 4-5 to get past Mexico as Thomas Tuchel highlights altitude concerns

FAQs

When is Mexico vs England at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The World Cup round of 16 fixture between Mexico and England will take place on Monday, July 6 (Sunday night). Kick-off is scheduled for 1am BST.

Where is Mexico vs England being played?

England will take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

What TV channel is Mexico vs England on?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Mexico vs England on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.