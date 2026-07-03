Mexico vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Mexico vs England start time, TV details and venue

Date Monday, July 6

Kick-off 1am (Sunday night)

Venue Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Stage of Competition Round of 16

TV channel BBC One & iPlayer

England were far from fully convincing in their 2-1 triumph over DR Congo and they will be hoping to step things up against co-hosts Mexico in the round of 16 tie at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

There are a few questions to answer for Thomas Tuchel's side, who have struggled to build on their encouraging 4-2 victory over Croatia, and they are inconvenienced by minimal preparation time for their fifth game which takes place at high altitude.

Meanwhile, Mexico have already played three of four World Cup matches at their national stadium, registering victories over South Africa (2-0), Czech Republic (3-0) and Ecuador (2-0).

Bet Builder Mexico vs England Monday, 6 July, 01:00 Raul Jimenez Player to Score Under 3.5 Goals Over/Under 3.5 Goals Jude Bellingham To Have 2 Or More Tackles £10 returns ≈ £68.19 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Best Mexico vs England Bet Builder

Raul Jimenez to score at any time

One of the supposed weaknesses of the Mexican team was their over-reliance on veteran striker Raul Jimenez, who is appearing at his fourth World Cup.

Jimenez made only substitute appearances at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, failing to score at either tournament, but he is El Tri’s first-choice striker this summer and has contributed vital goals in the 2-0 victories over South Africa and Ecuador.

The 35-year-old is entering the twilight of his career and will play Championship football in the 2026-27 campaign after agreeing to rejoin Wolves following the expiry of his Fulham contract.

However, he seems to have gained a new lease of life over the last few weeks and is averaging 3.33 shots per game.

Jimenez does not possess lightning pace, but he has clever movement as well as an eye for goal, and looks the man most likely to break English resistance.

Under 3.5 goals

England served up a treat with their 4-2 victory over Croatia, but the rest of their matches have been tight affairs and it could be more of the same at the Azteca, where clear-cut chances may be at a premium.

Thomas Tuchel built his team to play high-tempo football, but that may not be possible in the rarefied atmosphere of Mexico’s national stadium.

An adapted English method should be expected, with players encouraged to conserve energy and choose the right moments to engage the opposition.

Mexico will probably aim to play at a higher pace, but there is the possibility of a clash of styles leading to a lack of free-flowing football.

All of Mexico’s last nine competitive matches have generated fewer than four goals and it is likely that the low-scoring trend will continue.

Jude Bellingham to make two or more tackles

England’s progress to the round of 16 has been heavily influenced by their two world class players, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Both have match-winning qualities, although they do things very differently.Bellingham is an all-action player, who is effective on and off the ball.

Alongside Elliot Anderson, the 23-year-old is England’s joint-highest tackler at the tournament with nine successful challenges. He can add at least another two to that tally against Mexico.

Pays 11-2 with Paddy Power

Click here for Dan Childs's full preview of Mexico vs England

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more:

Brazil vs Norway prediction: 11-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Brazil vs Norway World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Mexico vs England Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.